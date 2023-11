Short Story: “Don’t Blame the Children”

Women always had higher standards than men in the dating market but when it comes to choosing their kids, these standards are off the charts. And the trouble is some of the women are so keen on their child of choice, so desperate to bring him or her into the world that they’ll sacrifice exclusivity and pay the required donor whatever he wants. So for every five hundred childless men like me, there’s a man who’s father to five hundred. And women are pairing off with each other, two best friends raising their perfect children together without a man in sight.

But it’s not just my ability to meet women that’s taken a hit, is it? Because a few years ago now someone came up with the logic that to judge a man you should meet his children. And this logic has spread to employers, to banks to insurers. Whenever I apply for anything, the woman in charge will spend some time with a classroom full of our theoretical children and she’ll use that to judge my merits.