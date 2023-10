Short Story: “A Bench in West London”

Our dad’s dad, who is still alive but has pretty bad dementia, spent most of the day speaking to the actor playing mum’s dad, who he’d actually been quite good friends with, completely convinced it was really him. And now she’s gone and bought a memorial bench for someone who’s very much still with us.

She gives us strict instructions that mum absolutely must not find out about the bench until her birthday the following week, because she wants it to be a surprise. But this becomes rather tricky when the tributes start rolling in on Facebook. Within hours, Mum’s wall is filled with people telling her they’ll miss her honesty, her rock cakes and her filthy sense of humor.