Fly on the Wall: Anderson Cooper Mentors a Young Journalist

FADE IN:
INT. COFFEE SHOP – DAY
As ANDERSON COOPER, holding a bottle of spring water, and
BILL SMEDLEY (Late 30’s) a black coffee, slide into a booth.
SMEDLEY
Mr. Cooper, thanks again for the opportunity, I know you have a very busy schedule.
COOPER
No, we’re good with the time—a half-hour okay?
SMEDLEY
Terrific.
COOPER
Happy to help out a new writer at the Post.
SMEDLEY
Okay, so, I should — I can just dive in here?
COOPER
Dive.
SMEDLEY
Great. Okay, so … Well, a week ago, two weeks ago, you were on Stephen Colbert and you laid out a great summary of how the Russian population is trapped in this disinformation bubble and —
COOPER
Right.
SMEDLEY
— and how we, the West, can’t seem to puncture this bubble to let the disinformation out, or to… deflate it and then inflate it with the truth… you know, what we in the West can do.
COOPER
Deflate, inflate.. that’d be a balloon, not a bubble.
SMEDLEY
Right, not what I was going for, sorry, I meant just the —
COOPER.
I think I’d drop it anyway..
SMEDLEY
Drop the bubble?
COOPER
Overworked, to be honest.
SMEDLEY
Okay, drop the bubble. So on to,uh.. the war crimes, beyond horrific, millions of refugees, millions more trapped, just the… the destruction of everything — roads, bridges, a train station, a couple of train stations,I think, maybe more…
COOPER
Good, good….
SMEDLEY
… and residential areas and homes and apartments — I mean, the whole kitchen sink we’re talking about and…
COOPER
Drop the kitchen sink.
SMEDLEY
Drop… what?
COOPER
Death, misery, destruction, and then this kitchen sink, I don’t —
SMEDLEY
No, I wasn’t — that’s funny, but now, I wasn’t going to seriously —
COOPER
The kitchen sink’s dropped then.
SMEDLEY
… Agreed. So, let’s see… okay, moving on, there’s the point you brought up with Colbert, which is the likelihood of Putin being arrested for war crimes and tried by the ICC, in the Hague.
COOPER
Well, I said it would take time, or probably a long time, because he could just stay in Russia, never step outside it, to avoid arrest.
SMEDLEY
Right, right,so uh – quick question. Russia’s not a signatory or didn’t ratify the ICC or– what’s the other court?
COOPER
ICJ. International Court of Justice.
SMEDLEY
Yeah, so Russia didn’t — well, we didn’t either, did we? We pretty much said, “screw you”, we don’t recognize your legitimacy, your authority, so we’re just exempting ourselves, and that’s a fact so–
COOPER
Well, a lot of facts there and that’s a good one, but do you need it for your piece? No, you don’t need it. Irrelevant to the current story, the narrative, so drop it. Just some friendly advice.
SMEDLEY
Drop it?
COOPER
ICC, ICJ — both.
SMEDLEY
Okay, but uh… Okay. So moving on, there’s the whole question of whether Putin’s invasion was provoked or unprovoked, and I’d like to —
COOPER
What question?
SMEDLEY
Well, not about the invasion, which is a war crime, but the causes, both immediate and historical, so I think I could —
COOPER
Been answered.
SMEDLEY
What has?
COOPER
The question, and the answer’s “Unprovoked” with a capital U. Set in stone, so to speak, so I’d drop it. I think your editor has been clear about that. Or, yeah, just actually drop it.
SMEDLEY
Okay, yeah, but um.., It’s just that George Kennan, who created the Russian containment policy for Truman in ’47 —
COOPER
Love Truman.
SMEDLEY
Right, sure, so Kennan said years later, in ’97, that NATO expansion would lead right up to Russia’s border, and that was the plan — NATO’s, and Russia – first Yeltsin, then Putin — would look at Ukraine like we looked at Cuba, which was, and still is, I think, a red line for us.
COOPER
One of many.
SMEDLEY
And Cuba’s right here, 90 miles off the coast, off Florida, and we almost went to war over it, nuclear war, so now if — let’s say you’re standing in Ukraine and you throw a frisbee, it’ll land in Russia, you know?
COOPER
I’d drop the frisbee.
SMEDLEY
— the Frisbee? No, it was just a–
COOPER
So the State Department, the Defense Department, the President,the Congress — well maybe not the Congress — but all this, these facts, have been looked at, revisited, reassessed, and the final assessment was, is, that the invasion was unprovoked.
SMEDLEY
Set in stone, right.
COOPER
So next you want to…
SMEDLEY
Neo-Nazis, I think.
COOPER
Drop it.
SMEDLEY
Sure. How ’bout Zelensky banning all political parties but his own?
COOPER
Drop it, I think. No, just drop it.
SMEDLEY
Right. Poroshenko’s ban on the Russian language?
COOPER
Old news, drop it…
SMEDLEY
Zelensky shuts down all TV stations except —
COOPER
Drop it. I would.
SMEDLEY
Sure. Dropped. Well, that’s… that pretty much leaves me with nothing.
COOPER
Not bad, really. You start from scratch, and you build on what’s been dropped, you know?.
SMEDLEY
Uh huh.
COOPER
Listen, this is terrible but I just remembered a meeting across town so I have to cut this short, I’m afraid.
COOPER SLIDES OUT OF THE BOOTH. HE THEN LEANS BACK IN;
COOPER (CONT’D)
But when you finish the story, please send it to me, I’d love to read it, or you let me know when it appears in the —
SMEDLEY
Actually, I think I’m putting it all back in — I mean, what’s been dropped and see what I can — and the bubble, of course, that’s back in, so I can fit all of it into your Russian bubble. No, on second thought, don’t think so. Different bubble.
COOPER
Right… Right. Well, the Post probably won’t like it. I think you know that.
SMEDLEY
Right.
COOPER
Okay, then…
COOPER NODS. THEY SHAKE HANDS. COOPER EXITS. SMEDLEY
FINISHES HIS COFFEE AS WE FADE OUT.
