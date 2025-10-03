Italy Stands Still: Nationwide Protests in Solidarity with Gaza

Italy is shut down. No joke. Schools are closed. Workplaces are empty. However, the streets are crowded with people. Dock workers have shut down major shipping ports in Venice, Genoa, Livorno and Trieste. The entire country is caught in a massive shutdown sparked by protests led by labor unions and ordinary citizens. Yet the West remains largely silent. Why is no one talking about this? Why is Italy closed? And why is the world pretending it isn’t happening?

Strikes, demonstrations and government backlash

The protests erupted after Italian unions called for a 24-hour strike in solidarity with Gaza, criticizing what they see as the inaction of the Italian and EU governments in addressing the humanitarian crisis there. Demonstrations spread across more than 75 cities, including Milan, Rome, Genoa, Palermo and Livorno. Dock workers blocked ports in Genoa and Livorno, expressing concerns that Italy is being used as a staging ground for arms transfers to Israel.

In Rome, over 20,000 people gathered near Termini train station, waving Palestinian flags and chanting for freedom. Milan saw an estimated 50,000 protesters, while Bologna had over 10,000. The protests escalated in Milan when demonstrators tried to breach the central train station, leading police to respond with pepper spray. In Bologna, water cannons were used to disperse crowds blocking major roads. Over ten arrests were made in Milan, and around 60 police officers were injured.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni condemned the violence on social media, stating that destruction and clashes “have nothing to do with solidarity and won’t change a thing in the lives of people in Gaza.” Meanwhile, Transport Minister Matteo Salvini dismissed the protests as “political mobilization of far-left unionists” and praised those who continued working.

Italy recently sent humanitarian support for a flotilla heading to Gaza. The mission aims to break the naval blockade and deliver aid to Palestinians in need. This move has sparked mixed reactions internationally but clearly signals Italy’s growing solidarity with the Palestinian people amid an escalating crisis.

As of October 2, multiple ships have been intercepted, but one has managed to reach Palestinian waters; the status remains unclear. Italian trade unions have also announced strikes for October 3rd.

Palestine’s crisis, Western silence and Italy’s response

Meanwhile, the situation in Palestine is rapidly deteriorating into what many experts and international bodies are calling a genocide. The conditions mirror apartheid-era South Africa, with systemic oppression, segregation and state violence tearing communities apart. South Africa once symbolized racial injustice and global resistance. Today, Palestine is tragically following a similar, devastating path.

The West has remained mostly silent or indifferent, sometimes even supportive of the status quo. Major news outlets have largely ignored the unrest, contributing to this neglect. This silence not only compounds Palestinian suffering but also fuels unrest and solidarity movements worldwide.

Italy’s shutdown reflects this global crisis. It shows a society pushed to its limits by economic strain, political frustration and cries for justice. The prominent role of labor unions demonstrates how social justice concerns and geopolitical outrage are deeply connected. This echoes the economic collapse and social movements in South Africa during its apartheid years.

Workers and citizens are demanding accountability. They oppose government policies they see as enabling injustice. Closing ports and halting trade is more than symbolic; it reveals how profoundly this crisis is impacting Italy’s economy and, by extension, global markets.

Italy’s paralysis is not just a national emergency. It is a wake-up call and a symptom of a broader crisis of conscience and leadership in the West. Conflicts thousands of miles away are reverberating at home, reshaping the political and social landscapes of democracies.

