Support us
Search

Videos

FO° Exclusive: The New Science and Technology Race Is Heating Up

Within a few years, AI will outperform humans, disrupt jobs and concentrate wealth, sparking existential concerns. Meanwhile, the US and China will race to Mars, and space will be increasingly militarized. Renewable energy will surpass coal, and new advancements in EVs and solar technology will reshape the globe.

Check out our comment feature!
Glenn Carle & Atul Singh
January 28, 2025 05:48

[On December 31, 2024, we predicted seven developments for 2025 and boldly went where only fools, angels and astrologers dare to go. So, what can we expect in 2025? To borrow words from the military, a more volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous (VUCA) world. This is Part 2 of a seven-part series. You can read Part 1 here.]

In just the next decade — even the next five years — AI will be performing most tasks better than humans. It will also be more efficient. The shocking question our societies must answer now appears to be, “Who will be the master, AI or humans?” Even the profoundly cautious National Intelligence Council warns that AI may pose “existential threats … that could damage life on a global scale” and that “require the development of resilient strategies to survive.”

AI will eliminate jobs and concentrate wealth

For the first time in ten thousand years of civilization, humanity faces an entity that will disrupt us, may control us and could even threaten our existence. Even if AI does not take over humanity, its impact on global employment, for both white- and blue-collar workers, could well disrupt societies and traditional ways of life.

In a poll of AI experts, 18% were excited at near-term prospects, 42% were equally excited and concerned and 37% were more concerned than excited about the changes in the “humans-plus-tech” evolution they expect to see by 2035. Numerous studies estimate that AI will eliminate the need for anywhere from seven to 48% of all jobs within 15 years. Kai-Fu Lee, one of the world’s leading experts on the subject, estimates that AI will eliminate the need for about 38% of all jobs by the early 2030s.

AI will also concentrate wealth in the few corporations and countries that have the financial and technical resources to develop and exploit this technology. Large AI firms in the US like Meta, Google and Microsoft will emerge as winners. So will Chinese companies like Tencent, Alibaba and Baidu.

Experts note, too, that wealth distribution will become even more unequal, with the top 1% of the population reaping most of the profits. Much of the rest of humanity will be in danger of losing its livelihoods. The US and China together are likely to capture 70% of the over $15 trillion that AI is estimated to add to the global economy by 2030.

The US and China will race to Mars

In addition to an AI race, a new space race is also underway. Both the US and China are racing to go to Mars. The former expects to get there by 2027–2028, while the latter is planning for 2028. Space is becoming increasingly militarized as well. Surveillance satellites, missile defense and anti-satellite technologies are increasingly important.

Governments and private players will invest an estimated $1 trillion in the space sector. SpaceX is developing a fully reusable, two-stage super heavy-lift launch vehicle called Starship. At 122 meters (equivalent to a 35-story building), Starship can currently carry 90 metric tons and will soon double that. SpaceX has launched Starship six times and plans 100–400 launches annually within one to three years.

Renewable energy will rise

A third technological race is on in the renewable energy industry. The majority of solar panels and batteries currently come from China. Electric vehicles (EVs) in China cost a third less than in Europe and the US. China subsidizes EVs handsomely. Furthermore, the Chinese EV industry has technological and production advantages over its competitors.

Global EV sales are projected to grow by 30% in 2025 and reach 15.1 million. In 2024, 11.6 million EVs were sold. They comprise 13.2% of total vehicle sales. This market share is estimated to grow year-on-year despite the Trump administration’s lack of enthusiasm for EVs.

Demand for electricity is rising significantly. Increasingly, renewables are supplying this electricity. In 2025, renewables will surpass coal to become the largest source of electricity for the first time in history.

[Anton Schauble and Lee Thompson-Kolar edited this piece.]

The views expressed in this article/video are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect Fair Observer’s editorial policy.

Comment

0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Related Reading

FO° Exclusive: The New Science and Technology Race Is Heating Up

Glenn Carle & Atul Singh January 28, 2025

FO° Exclusive: A Turbulent Donald Trump Second Presidency

Glenn Carle & Atul Singh January 26, 2025

FO° Talks: Was the Great Jimmy Carter Really a Peacemaker?

Stephen Zunes & Claire Whitaker January 17, 2025

FO° Exclusive: Why is the EU in Crisis? What Lies Ahead?

Glenn Carle & Atul Singh December 09, 2024

FO° Exclusive: Why Donald Trump Won Again and What Happens Now

Glenn Carle & Atul Singh December 07, 2024

FO° Exclusive: Rachel Reeves Delivers Important Post-Brexit Budget

Glenn Carle & Atul Singh November 07, 2024

FO° Exclusive: Make Sense of BRICS Summit in Russia

Glenn Carle & Atul Singh November 06, 2024

FO° Exclusive: The Israel–Iran Conflict Is Getting More Dangerous

Glenn Carle & Atul Singh November 03, 2024

FO° Exclusive: Mario Draghi Calls for a New European Industrial Policy

Glenn Carle & Atul Singh October 01, 2024

FO° Exclusive: Colossal and Historic American Election

Glenn Carle & Atul Singh September 29, 2024

FO° Exclusive: Middle East Tense as Israel Now Hits Hezbollah Hard

Glenn Carle & Atul Singh September 27, 2024

FO° Talks: The Truth About the Rape Case That Sent West Bengal Into a Tailspin

Ankita M. Kumar & Elizabeth Tate September 15, 2024

FO° Live: Can South Korea Be Useful to the Quad?

Jaewoo Choo, Atul Singh & Haruko Satoh September 13, 2024

FO° Exclusive: New Twists and Turns in Astonishing US Presidential Election

Glenn Carle & Atul Singh September 06, 2024

FO° Talks: Now Is the Time to Invite South Korea in and Turn Quad Into Quintet

Haruko Satoh & Atul Singh September 05, 2024

FO° Talks: America’s New Fast-Changing Role in the Middle East Part 2

Gary Grappo & Atul Singh August 24, 2024

FO° Exclusive: Warm Middle East Is Now Getting Boiling Hot

Glenn Carle & Atul Singh August 18, 2024

FO° Talks: Can the US Handle an International System Under Enormous Strain?

Jean-Daniel Ruch & Peter Isackson August 17, 2024

FO° Talks: SCOTUS Creates Tantalizing Opportunities to Overturn 40-Year-Old Rules

Andrew Morrow & Anton Schauble August 16, 2024

FO° Talks: Can Europe Vote Itself Out of Its Crisis?

Sebastian Schäffer, Alex Gloy & Peter Isackson August 15, 2024

 

Fair Observer, 461 Harbor Blvd, Belmont, CA 94002, USA