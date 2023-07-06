Community Policing, Not Tough-On-Crime Policies, Is What France Needs

France is experiencing a surge of unrest as tensions escalate throughout the country. The catalyst for the recent riots was the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy of Algerian and Moroccan descent during a traffic stop in the Parisian suburb of Nanterre on June 27. The incident, captured on video, shows an officer firing his gun at the boy, who was at the wheel of the car, despite no immediate danger. The officer claimed he feared the boy would run someone over. The officer has been placed in preliminary detention and is facing an investigation for voluntary homicide.

Race relations in French politics

The event has reignited concerns about police violence and systemic racism, with longstanding grievances from rights groups and residents of low-income, racially diverse suburbs. Thousands of people participated in peaceful marches and expressed widespread distrust of the police. Many could be heard chanting, “No justice, no peace!” Some of the protests turned violent as rioters clashed with law enforcement, set buildings and vehicles on fire, and looted stores. Many police officers were injured, and hundreds of people were arrested, according to France 24.

On the other side, groups such as the Marine Le Pen-led National Front (now called National Rally) have used the riots as an opportunity to promote their anti-immigration and nationalist agenda. They have portrayed the riots as evidence of the failure of multiculturalism and have called for stricter immigration policies to prevent the perceived threat to French culture and identity.

Relations between the police and young, working-class men from minority ethnic backgrounds were deteriorating before the current protests, and campaigners are demanding answers regarding policing practices in France, particularly regarding the excessive use of force and racialized policing. Poor police-community relations, including instances of police harassment, racial profiling and excessive use of force, are significant contributing factors to tensions in the outlying neighborhoods known as banlieues. Perceived systemic bias and abuse by law enforcement have led to anger and resentment, which has manifested itself in protests.

Is the past repeating itself? A look at France’s 2005 riots

The riots and protests have now spread to various cities, including Marseille, Lyon, Pau, Toulouse and Lille as well as other parts of Paris. French President Macron has so far ruled out declaring a state of emergency but condemned the violence. Macron held several crisis meetings to address the situation and to prevent a repeat of the 2005 riots that followed the deaths of two teenagers hiding from the police.

On November 8, 2005, shortly after the Paris suburbs riots began, then-President Jacques Chirac declared a state of emergency that granted the authorities enhanced powers to enforce curfews and conduct arrests. The government deployed thousands of police and security forces to restore order, but its heavy-handed tactics and alleged police brutality further exacerbated tensions. The handling of the riots and the perceived lack of empathy from political leaders deepened the sense of mistrust and alienation among residents of the affected areas.

The events prompted a national conversation about integration, social cohesion and the need for greater investment in disadvantaged neighborhoods. In response to the riots, the government implemented several measures aimed at addressing the underlying issues including increased funding for urban renewal programs, job creation initiatives and efforts to improve police-community relations. The events also led to a reevaluation of French urban policy and a recognition of the need for greater inclusion and equal opportunities for residents of marginalized communities.

The long-term impact of the riots and the effectiveness of the government’s response remain subjects of debate. While some positive changes were implemented, socio-economic disparities and issues of discrimination persisted in certain neighborhoods. The 2005 riots also had political implications. Nicolas Sarkozy, who was Interior Minister at the time, decided to run for president, and a key plank in his platform was a more aggressive approach to policing, which he called “culture du résultat.” This policy set “goals” for the number of arrests and detection rates and used statistics to measure effectiveness. The aggressive policing strategy helped Sarkozy win the presidency in 2007 and was kept in place even after Sarkozy lost his position in 2012.

Community policing

Community policing in France was first introduced as a strategy in the 1990s, aiming to enhance cooperation between the police and local communities to address crime and improve public safety. The policy’s implementation and promotion were primarily led by Jean-Pierre Chevènement, who served as the Minister of the Interior from 1997 to 2000 under President Jacques Chirac. However, the experiment in community policing was soon deemed a failure. An increase in terrorist attacks, the politicization of security issues and new managerial thinking pushed community-oriented policing off the reform agenda, where it has largely remained. Instead, political leaders used “tough on crime” rhetoric and proposed “law-and-order” measures to appeal to public sentiment and enhance their political standing. This approach tends to prioritize reactive and punitive measures rather than proactive community engagement.

France should reorient its approach towards community policing by implementing a range of essential measures. First and foremost, there is a pressing need to prioritize comprehensive training programs for law enforcement officers, emphasizing cultural sensitivity, implicit bias awareness, de-escalation techniques and conflict resolution. Simultaneously, robust accountability mechanisms must be established to address instances of misconduct, excessive use of force or discriminatory behavior within law enforcement agencies. Independent oversight bodies responsible for monitoring and ensuring police accountability ought to be established. These oversight mechanisms should have the authority and resources to investigate complaints, review police practices and make recommendations for improvement. Furthermore, fostering dialogue and consultation between the police and the public through dedicated platforms can play a pivotal role in building trust, addressing concerns and facilitating collaborative decision-making processes.

The recent surge of unrest underscores the urgent need for improved police-community relations while addressing systemic issues of racism. Implementing community policing, comprehensive officer training and accountability measures are vital steps to prevent further tensions and promote social cohesion.

[Anton Schauble edited this piece.]

