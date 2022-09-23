The (il)legal state of independent press in Cuba | FO° Explainers #pressfreedom

Following the protests of July 11 last year, more than 1,200 Cubans have been detained as political prisoners. Many of those were journalists working for independent or foreign media with the sole culprit of reporting on the events. Independent journalism is actually illegal in Cuba. Here's everything you need to know.