FO° Talks: The Challenge with Muhammad Ali Jinnah's Vision for Pakistan

Dr Ishtiaq Ahmed, joins FO° Talks to present his controversial thoughts on Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan. FO° Talks are deep dives into issues of importance to the world. The best of Fair Observer’s 2,500 contributors from nearly 90 countries share their ideas, insights and perspectives with a select audience. Fair Observer is an independent, nonprofit media organization that focuses on the deeper issues behind the news, provides context and brings you perspectives from around the around the world.