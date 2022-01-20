Video

FO° Live: Women Under the Taliban

Fair Observer January 20, 2022

In the 1990s, the Taliban closed the women's university in Afghanistan, forced nearly all women to quit their jobs and restricted their access to medical care. They also brutally enforced a restrictive dress code on women and limited their freedom of movement.

The People Power Revolution

Origins: Current Events in Historical Perspective December 09, 2021

In February 1986, hundreds of thousands of Filipinos gathered on Epifanio de los Santos Avenue to protest President Ferdinand Marcos and his claim that he had won reelection over Corazon Aquino.

Did COP26 Deliver for the Planet?

Fair Observer December 01, 2021

The Glasgow Climate Pact aims to reduce the worst impacts of climate change. Countries agreed to reduce the use of coal that is responsible for 40% of annual carbon dioxide emissions. But many believe that COP26 did not go far enough.

The Death of Franco

Origins: Current Events in Historical Perspective November 09, 2021

On November 20, 1975, Spanish General Francisco Franco died in bed, signaling the unceremonious end of one of Europe’s longest dictatorships.

Climate Change Explained

Fair Observer November 04, 2021

We are living in the sixth mass extinction of plants and animals. This time, human beings are causing it. Find out more about the impact of climate change in this explainer video.

What Poland’s Court Ruling Means for Europe

Institute for the Danube Region and Central Europe October 19, 2021

In an unprecedented new ruling, a decision was taken that Polish law can take supremacy over EU law. What will this mean for the future of Poland and European integration, and what can be done to prevent further escalation?

Saudi-UAE Relations in 2021

Gulf State Analytics October 07, 2021

In July, tensions between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates made major headlines. Dr. Andreas Krieg, a lecturer at the School of Security Studies at King's College London, discusses some of the dynamics and key issues shaping Riyadh-Abu Dhabi relations.

What HIV Teaches Us: The Need for Affordable Health Care

Origins: Current Events in Historical Perspective September 30, 2021

HIV and COVID-19 have both laid bare that stark racial disparities exist in population health and in access to quality medical care in the United States.

Who Supports the Kremlin?

GLOBSEC September 28, 2021

There is no universal profile of a pro-Kremlin backer. Martyna Bildziukiewicz, a strategic communications expert and political scientist, says that favorable attitudes toward Russia and its narratives do not necessarily translate into geopolitical support.

Tunisia and the Gulf

Gulf State Analytics September 16, 2021

A decade after the Jasmine Revolution, an autogolpe in Tunisia put the North African country back in the international spotlight. Annelle Sheline, an adviser at Gulf State Analytics, discusses the influence of Gulf states in Tunisia.

GLOBSEC September 15, 2021

Gulf State Analytics September 07, 2021

Gulf State Analytics August 30, 2021

GLOBSEC August 25, 2021

Gulf State Analytics June 15, 2021

Gulf State Analytics June 09, 2021

GLOBSEC May 27, 2021

Fair Observer May 21, 2021

Origins: Current Events in Historical Perspective May 18, 2021

Gulf State Analytics May 11, 2021
