Nissim Ezekiel: Poet & Father — A Centennial Celebration (1924–2024)

Despite representing a miniscule component of India’s population, its Jewish citizens have made significant contributions to India’s culture and society. The recognition of Nissim Ezekiel’s poetry as an inspiration in the sphere of creative literature is a prime example of this contribution. Others include Lt Gen JFR (Jack) Jacob, who was the highest-ranking military officer in the history of the Indian Jewish community and is considered an Indian national hero, as well as the Jewish actors and actresses (Sitaras) who played major roles in the early history of Bollywood cinema. And of course, David Sassoon and his descendants, whose legacy in the development of Mumbai is so visible in the city today.

Since first coming to India in 1993, I have considered India my second home after Israel and have continued to find emotional, intellectual, and spiritual connections there. While I did not have the opportunity to meet Mr. Ezekiel, I have encountered his work many times in my focus on Indo-Judaic studies and have always been deeply moved by his poetry.

I was privileged to receive two Fulbright-Nehru Scholar Awards which enabled me to live in two of the most vibrant cultural cities in India – New Delhi and Mumbai. In Mumbai, my husband and I participated in weekly Shabbat services at the Knesset Eliyahu Synagogue, as well as attending holiday events and celebrations at several of the city’s Bene Israel synagogues.

Kavita’s poem “Alibag” beautifully expresses the deep connection I felt with India’s Jewish history on our visit to the town and its remaining synagogue, as well as the nearby site of the Rock of Eliyahu, where the prophet Eliyahu Hanavi is said to have stopped in his chariot of fire as he ascended to heaven. We were privileged to participate in a Malida ceremony, also known as a Seder Eliyahu Hanavi or “Giving Thanks” ceremony, which was performed to mark an engagement. This ceremony is a perfect example of the blending of Jewish ritual and traditional Hindu Aarti. Reflecting about the diverse contributions of Jews to India, I also want to acknowledge our good friends Col. Oliver Hyam (ret) who served 35 years in the Indian Army, and his wife Sheila Hyam Kolet, leading members of the Bene Israel community in Pune, who graciously shared their Shabbat with us.

While in Mumbai, I taught a graduate course in comparative religion at the University of Mumbai and the Somaya Institute of Buddhist Studies. During my five months stay, I also researched the history of Jewish movie stars in the early years of Bollywood. Referred to as Sitaras (starlets), they negotiated and constructed their identities as women, as Jews, as Indians and as actors. In an article published in the Association for Jewish Studies journal, I claim that the Jewish Sitaras had a pioneering and groundbreaking role as actresses in the burgeoning film industry, despite Indian patriarchal taboos against exposing women’s bodies and women’s social power. They exercised their agency and consequently legitimized female empowerment, on and off the Indian screen, challenging existing social taboos and contributing to the redefinition of gender roles in modern India.

My scholarship in Jewish Studies expanded over the years to include chairing the Hinduism and Judaisms section of the American Academy of Religion, as well as co-editing Dharma and Halacha: Comparative Studies in Hindu-Jewish Philosophy and Religion. (https://rowman.com/ISBN/9781498512794/Dharma-and-Halacha-Comparative-Studies-in-Hindu-Jewish-Philosophy-and-Religion). My work comparing the biblical Song of Songs and the Gita Govinda is featured in this volume, wherein I explore the parallels between the Hindu attachment to the land, flora, and fauna in India and the Jewish attachment to the Land of Israel. The Indian-born Jewish artist, Siona Benjamin, contributed her art to the cover of the book.

As one of the few places on earth where anti-Semitism has never flourished, it is truly an honor and an inspiration to offer congratulations to Kavita for assembling this tribute to her late father, and to see Nissim Ezekial and his expressive poetry praised and recognized. Am Yisrael Chai Be-Hodu – The people of Israel Live On – in India!

[Pippa Rann Books has given Fair Observer permission to publish this excerpt from Nissim Ezekiel, Poet & Father: A Centennial Celebration (1924-2024), Kavita Ezekiel Mendonca, Pippa Rann Books, 2024.]

[Lee Thompson-Kolar edited this piece.]

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect Fair Observer’s editorial policy.