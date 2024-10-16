Back to fowednesday
Central & South Asia

Book Review: Beyond the Trappings of Office: A Civil Servant’s Journey in Punjab

Despite coming from a different country and background, Robert Bonner found a deep connection in Rajan Kashyap's autobiography, Beyond the Trappings of Office: A Civil Servant’s Journey in Punjab. Bonner quickly recognized the universal challenges and shared experiences of public service, regardless of nationality. The memoir chronicles Kashyap’s nearly four decades of service in the Indian government, navigating bureaucratic obstacles, political corruption, and personal hardships. From the legacy of his family's service under the British Raj to his interactions with prominent figures like Mother Theresa, Kashyap’s story reflects both a personal and global connection to the ideals of public office.
By
Car

October 16, 2024 05:56 EDT
Print

In an age too often punctuated by celebrity and glitz, Indian public servant Rajan Kashyap’s life reminds us of the virtues of character, honor and integrity. His autobiography Beyond the Trappings of Office: A Civil Servant’s Journey in Punjab should be required reading for public servants worldwide.

As an American who has spent half of my career in public service, although Kashyap transported me halfway across the globe to India, I immediately identified with him and his journey through life. His rise to the highest ranks of the Indian Administrative Service is fascinating and was based on selfless dedication, acumen and merit.

What was most compelling about Kashyap’s memoirs was learning the stories of a gifted public servant of rigorous integrity but one who contended with a glacial bureaucracy, venal politicians, and at times, plain old corruption. How he dealt with these issues is a story that publicly-minded individuals, especially those with the privilege to serve in government, will benefit from reading.

The lessons the author teaches are full of wisdom and are universal.

One example: Early in his public service career, Kashyap was prematurely transferred, disrupting his family and children’s schooling. Yet, quoting both Shakespeare and Urdu poetry, he accepts this turn of events with equanimity. That he quotes the two almost in the same breath also speaks volumes about Kashyap’s erudition, which permeates his book. He also met with many prominent individuals during his 38-year tenure in the Indian civil service. One was Mother Theresa. His interactions with her, helping her to acquire land for an orphanage, are priceless.

While there is much to admire about Kashyap’s intelligence and remarkable, sometimes lyrical, prose, his own upbringing presaged much of what is so admirable about him. His father, who rose to the highest ranks as a police executive, was a role model for him to emulate. Even his grandfather, who pre-dated Indian independence, was a gifted functionary and advisor to the Maharaja of Kupurthala. Good genes never hurt. Besides public service, Kashyap and I share another thing in common: our passion for tennis.

[Niyogi Books published Beyond The Trappings of Office: A Civil Servant’s Journey In Punjab in 2023.]

[Tara Yarwais edited this piece.]

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect Fair Observer’s editorial policy.

Comment

Only Fair Observer members can comment. Please login to comment.

Leave a comment

Related Reading

Support Fair Observer

We rely on your support for our independence, diversity and quality.

For more than 10 years, Fair Observer has been free, fair and independent. No billionaire owns us, no advertisers control us. We are a reader-supported nonprofit. Unlike many other publications, we keep our content free for readers regardless of where they live or whether they can afford to pay. We have no paywalls and no ads.

In the post-truth era of fake news, echo chambers and filter bubbles, we publish a plurality of perspectives from around the world. Anyone can publish with us, but everyone goes through a rigorous editorial process. So, you get fact-checked, well-reasoned content instead of noise.

We publish 2,500+ voices from 90+ countries. We also conduct education and training programs on subjects ranging from digital media and journalism to writing and critical thinking. This doesn’t come cheap. Servers, editors, trainers and web developers cost money.
Please consider supporting us on a regular basis as a recurring donor or a sustaining member.

Will you support FO’s journalism?

We rely on your support for our independence, diversity and quality.

Donation Cycle

Donation Amount

The IRS recognizes Fair Observer as a section 501(c)(3) registered public charity (EIN: 46-4070943), enabling you to claim a tax deduction.

Make Sense of the World

Unique Insights from 2,500+ Contributors in 90+ Countries

Support Fair Observer

Support Fair Observer by becoming a sustaining member

Become a Member