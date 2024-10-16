Book Review: Beyond the Trappings of Office: A Civil Servant’s Journey in Punjab

In an age too often punctuated by celebrity and glitz, Indian public servant Rajan Kashyap’s life reminds us of the virtues of character, honor and integrity. His autobiography Beyond the Trappings of Office: A Civil Servant’s Journey in Punjab should be required reading for public servants worldwide.

As an American who has spent half of my career in public service, although Kashyap transported me halfway across the globe to India, I immediately identified with him and his journey through life. His rise to the highest ranks of the Indian Administrative Service is fascinating and was based on selfless dedication, acumen and merit.

What was most compelling about Kashyap’s memoirs was learning the stories of a gifted public servant of rigorous integrity but one who contended with a glacial bureaucracy, venal politicians, and at times, plain old corruption. How he dealt with these issues is a story that publicly-minded individuals, especially those with the privilege to serve in government, will benefit from reading.

The lessons the author teaches are full of wisdom and are universal.

One example: Early in his public service career, Kashyap was prematurely transferred, disrupting his family and children’s schooling. Yet, quoting both Shakespeare and Urdu poetry, he accepts this turn of events with equanimity. That he quotes the two almost in the same breath also speaks volumes about Kashyap’s erudition, which permeates his book. He also met with many prominent individuals during his 38-year tenure in the Indian civil service. One was Mother Theresa. His interactions with her, helping her to acquire land for an orphanage, are priceless.

While there is much to admire about Kashyap’s intelligence and remarkable, sometimes lyrical, prose, his own upbringing presaged much of what is so admirable about him. His father, who rose to the highest ranks as a police executive, was a role model for him to emulate. Even his grandfather, who pre-dated Indian independence, was a gifted functionary and advisor to the Maharaja of Kupurthala. Good genes never hurt. Besides public service, Kashyap and I share another thing in common: our passion for tennis.

[Niyogi Books published Beyond The Trappings of Office: A Civil Servant’s Journey In Punjab in 2023.]

