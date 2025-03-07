Exploring Africa’s Thrilling Agenda 2063: Genuine Opportunities and Challenges

In 1963, Ethiopian Emperor Haile Selassie I led the establishment of the Organization of African Unity (OAU), which outlined essential principles for a free and prosperous Africa. The heads of state and government recognized that only a united continent and a collective embrace of responsible governance principles by governments could achieve this goal.

The African Union (AU) selected 2063 as the target year for its 50-year vision starting in 2013 with Agenda 2063, which references the vision of its predecessor organization, the OAU. This strategy for Africa’s transformation includes five ten-year implementation phases. The first ten-year plan (2013-2023) focused mainly on economic growth, integration, governance and peace. Key initiatives included the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM) and the Silencing the Guns initiative. According to the Continental Report on the Implementation of Agenda 2063, some progress has been made, such as with the flagship project, the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which 54 member states have signed. The second ten-year plan (2024–2033) aims to accelerate progress and strengthen implementation. The AU envisions achieving its goal of a united, integrated Africa several decades from now, indicating that the continent still has a long road ahead.

Fragile progress

The continent has surged forward in various areas, as some of the world’s fastest-growing economies are in Africa. Information and Communication Technology (ICT) innovation hubs allow tech enthusiasts to work on groundbreaking solutions to local and global challenges. They have been thriving, allowing more people access to education and health services. Many areas have improved their infrastructure, including the emerging standard gauge railway network. This will connect Kenya, Uganda, South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Rwanda and Burundi.

While there is cautious optimism that better governance and democratization could improve the well-being of many African nations, concerns still exist regarding the fragility of this progress. According to the BTI Transformation Index, many African countries perform weakly in the governance dimension, as well as in political transformation and economic transformation. Looking at the African continent immediately reveals political instabilities, a decline in freedoms and setbacks in democracy.

The coexistence of progress and stagnation is particularly evident in countries the index classifies as moderate, such as Kenya. President William Ruto’s administration drives promising developments in the rule of law, economic growth and climate policy, as reflected in the BTI Atlas. Still, rampant corruption and high national debt offset these gains. In 2024, violent youth protests further tested the country, culminating in the storming of the parliament.

Many people on the continent still yearn for administrations that can better manage resources, conduct affairs transparently, and uphold human rights. So, can regional integration be a tool for better governance in Africa, a continent of 1.4 billion people in 54 countries?

Approaches to successful integration

Agenda 2063 captures the aspiration for a fully integrated continent by focusing on economic cooperation (such as the SAATM), promoting democratic governance, and resolving conflicts. The final aspect of integration is the establishment and strengthening of continental institutions. One of the most practical benefits of an integrated Africa is an environment where people can move freely across borders, bringing knowledge, goods and services.



There are good examples of integration on the continent. The East African Community (EAC) has successfully integrated countries such as Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, South Sudan, Rwanda, Burundi, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and more recently Somalia. Institutions have evolved, including the East African Legislative Assembly, a common customs union and a common market. Countries also usually find a familiar voice in continental and international matters.



Furthermore, the EAC allows the free movement of people, goods, services, labor and capital among its members. The community has set up conflict resolution mechanisms to ensure peace and security in the region.

Particular interests and powerless institutions

On paper, the AU has clearly articulated its aim to expand such approaches to successful integration. Its leaders often speak about the need for an environment where people can move freely across borders, thus accelerating integration.

Yet the process has been slow, if not stagnant, as African governments have limited interest in further integration. One reason for this is that many countries are focused on their own internal political, economic and social challenges, overlooking the bigger picture.

These governments have not developed effective agreements or harmonized legislation to facilitate free movement or integration. At the same time, frequent border disputes further challenge the movement of people, goods and services. Travelers often encounter security checkpoints and roadblocks at national borders and within countries. Wars and political instability frequently disrupt existing arrangements as well.

Whereas AU member states have often agreed on protocols, regulations and directives, their governments have been sluggish in adopting these decisions for implementation or do not implement them at all. There is also a form of protectionism in which member states want to keep their independence.



One example is the AU protocol on the free movement of persons adopted in 2018 by the AU. The agreement aimed to allow citizens of member states to move and work freely across borders, but many countries have not ratified or implemented it. One such country is South Africa, where the government emphasizes the need to meet specific prerequisites before implementing free movement, including strengthening integrated border management. Other states are concerned that open borders could place greater strain on their labor markets and social systems.

Meanwhile, the AU bodies are poorly funded as they rely on contributions from member states, which are often delayed or unpaid, leaving the institutions in severe financial distress. The AU receives financial assistance from international donors such as the EU, the UN and non-governmental organizations and foundations. Still, that assistance has faced challenges due to ongoing global economic problems. To foster successful integration and improve governance, the AU must ensure adequate funding for its institutions. In recent years, the AU has tried to strengthen its financial autonomy — for example, by introducing a 0.2% levy on imports in member states to increase self-financing.

Substantial progress is needed

Another key obstacle to realizing the vision of successful integration lies in the structural constitution of the AU. Although it includes institutions like the AU Commission, the Pan-African Parliament and the African Court of Human and Peoples’ Rights, authority rests with the assembly, which gathers heads of state. Thus far, they have refused to delegate authority to the AU’s organs. As a result, the Pan-African Parliament does not exercise binding legislative powers.

To implement the AU’s vision of a united and prosperous Africa, it is essential to urge member states not to cling to their self-interest but to work towards effective agreements or legislative harmonization that facilitate the movement of people, goods and services. Furthermore, the AU must work harder to end wars, conflicts and disputes among its members. To this end, it would be helpful if the AU had greater capacities for peacekeeping — for example, in the form of peacekeeping troops modeled after the UN peacekeepers nicknamed “Blue Helmets.” Without overcoming selfishness and implementing more effective structures, the vision outlined in Agenda 2063 will remain a distant future goal.

[Liam Roman edited this piece.]

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect Fair Observer’s editorial policy.