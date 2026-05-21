College and Comedy? Free Expression and the Power of the Audience

Why is it so important that every opinion is championed?

In the current Trump administration, the world is witnessing administrators’ use of political weight to threaten the freedom of the press and expression. Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr recently threatened to revoke the licenses of various broadcasters for perceived bias against the president, who also called for regulating his political enemies in the media.

This kind of government pressure to silence dissenting voices can only amplify feelings of desperation and lead to expression by more violent means. As Civil Rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. once observed, “a riot is the language of the unheard.”

For some, comedy represents a place where restless voices can be heard. Comedian Dave Chappelle, in a recent NPR interview with Michelle Martin, stated it is very important that “every opinion has a champion.” He also made this point during his acceptance speech at the Mark Twain Prize ceremony in 2020, calling comedy clubs one of the last forums for free speech.

Insistence on creating an environment where people can present different ideas for discussion is important. It is urgent to avoid the kind of violent scenario many rightly fear. It is also critical for maintaining any hope of achieving a genuine democratic practice. People with beliefs of all kinds must be given space to express and advocate for them.

Challenges to the university as a hub for creative thought

The university has traditionally been thought of as a laboratory for ideas. As a professor who has taught in both public and private universities for more than 15 years, I know firsthand that it hasn’t always lived up to this promise. For example, in 2023, the State University System of Florida deactivated student groups connected to the national Students for Justice in Palestine organization, alleging that they supported terrorism.

Further, rising tuition costs and increased political attacks put access to college education and the institution’s viability as an institution in jeopardy. The US currently has about 4,000 colleges. According to a recent study from the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia, about 60 are closing on average each year; that number could double in any given year if the bottom falls out of enrollment.

In short, political, economic and social pressures threaten the university’s role as an incubator for creative thinking. Comedy may be one of the last remaining sites for free engagement.

The limits of championing “every opinion”

Free engagement, however, is not without its challenges. Where do the limits of championing “every opinion” lie? Not all opinions are meant to identify a common problem or offer helpful solutions, or even genuinely express an alternative vision of the world. In fact, not all expressed opinions are really opinions; some are attacks disguised as opinions. Must there really always be space for this?

For instance, in the interview, Martin expressed that some people felt Chappelle was “punching down” with his recent jokes about transgender people. An exasperated Chappelle responded by saying he felt his jokes were being misrepresented, that media reports about his shows were a distortion of what was actually happening, and that Republicans like Lauren Boebert weaponized or politicized what he was doing. The last point is especially illuminating.

Chappelle made a distinction between what he was doing (comedy) and what people like Boebert were doing (weaponization). The presumption is that comedy is not inviting you to form opinions or take action, but to laugh.

However, that distinction is not so easy to maintain. In 1967, French essayist and philosopher Roland Barthes took a scythe to the neck of “the author” as the source of a text’s meaning, proclaiming instead the birth of “the reader.” According to Barthes, in his 1977 book, Image Music Text, a text, which he describes as “a tissue of citations,” contains multiple meanings, and it is the reader who determines which meanings take precedence.

Comedians seem to assume that their intentions as the joke’s author determine what they mean and how the audience should perceive them. However, once something leaves the writer’s hands, they don’t have complete control over what an audience will do with it. Witness, for example, the controversy sparked by Ricky Gervais.

Anyone paying attention will recognize that this country is in a cultural moment that harbors significant anti-LGBTQ animus. GLAAD, for instance, maintains an anti-LGBTQ reporting tracker that has recorded at least 3382 incidents since 2022.

Even if Gervais’ intentions were innocent, the idea ultimately championed is, to some extent, out of his hands; the audience has a say in the jokes’ meaning.

Yes, the comedy club is a space for processing facts and ideas, and it may be one of the last venues for their free expression. But the club isn’t an educational forum, like the university. You don’t go to the club for course credit; you go to be entertained. What you get from a comedian isn’t a lecture, but a performance.

The dual nature of comedy: engagement and interpretation

To be sure, comedy does have the power to help us contextualize our feelings about facts and ideas, or, as Chappelle said, function as the “nation’s kidney.”

Comedy is valuable because it provides an opportunity for people to confront unvarnished feelings and attitudes, despite the discomfort we can also experience from encounters with such rawness. This kind of “epistemic friction” can be useful for gaining a greater understanding of the world.

But standup is first and foremost a performance, which can be at odds with critically engaging ideas. Not necessarily so, since educators must also use performative elements to reach students. However, the emphasis is on learning, not laughter. The comedian, then, must take care to offer as much direction as possible to avoid being misunderstood.

Because the audience has a hand in determining what jokes mean, the comedian shares some responsibility for which meanings get activated. Not every audience member is a responsible interpreter of the performance.

Educators, comedians and the negotiation of meaning

Educators try to guide students on what the curriculum, literature, lectures and resources can mean, sometimes with varying success; comedians play a similar role. Consequently, they must be as clear and intentional as possible.

They may not have asked for it, but comedians bear some responsibility for how we sort through the avalanche of ideas and happenings of our world. Like education, comic exploration can teach us to look at old things in new ways. Making space for the expression of ideas is good. Making space for good ideas is better.

Championing every opinion isn’t just about preserving free speech; it’s about preserving the possibility of a society that listens before it silences, that debates before it demonizes and that laughs even when the truth is uncomfortable. Comedy, with its unfiltered mirror to society, and the university, with its flawed but vital role as a laboratory for ideas, both remind us that the work of democracy is never finished: It’s a constant negotiation between what we say, how we hear and what we choose to do next.

Without spaces for honest, if messy, engagement, the alternatives are either the quiet tyranny of enforced silence or the violent catharsis of the unheard. The task, then, is to nurture those spaces, even when the opinions voiced within them challenge us, because the right to speak is only as strong as our willingness to listen. And in that fragile balance lies the health of a free society.

[Kaitlyn Diana edited this piece.]

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect Fair Observer’s editorial policy.