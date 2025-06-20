Birthday Parade Trumpets US Patriotism While Quietly Preparing for War

America is a country divided, with both Democratic and Republican leaders squarely to blame.

There has been a widespread breakdown in trust and respect for the government and our elected officials. Each side claims the other is full of zealots and bad actors willing to lie, steal and cheat their way into — and hold onto — power.

Republicans have captured the flag, guns and the Christian religion. In response, Democrats have distanced themselves from patriotism, the Second Amendment and displays of faith. This retreat from the identity of a unified country is dangerous.

It was in this atmosphere — a country at odds with itself, teetering on the edge of domestic conflict — that the Army’s 250th birthday parade took place.

At their core, parades are moving encounters. They deliver messages from sponsors to spectators. Processions are rarely just for entertainment. Historically, they stir enthusiasm and support by evoking strong emotions and prompting action.

That was the purpose of the Army’s 250th birthday parade. The Army didn’t just want applause. It wanted preparation.

Parade as a warning of war

It is highly likely — almost guaranteed — that America will be at major war within the next several years, if not this year, if not this month. Morale, enthusiasm and recruitment have all declined over the last decade. In times of extended peace, people forget that war is not just a concept or something that happens elsewhere. It is a real and imminent possibility that requires vigilance. Most Americans no longer carry the memory of what war demands. That forgetting makes us soft — and vulnerable.

No one understands how to sell power through spectacle better than US President Donald Trump. One thing he excels at is conveying messages through powerful imagery and iconography — something he wields with precision. The Army parade, viewed from start to finish, read like a visual crash course in American military history — a lesson in victory and dominance. It sent a message: failure is not an option.

The only reason the United States exists is because of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Space Force. This We’ll Defend.

The June 14 parade was not a victory lap. It was a call to arms — a reminder of past sacrifice and glory, and a glimpse into the future. From what I saw that day, people showed up to support the Army, not to celebrate a president.

There were scattered MAGA hats and a few “No King” protestors, but most spectators came out of curiosity. They wanted to get close to tanks, technology and troops.

Crowds spread out across eight blocks, with most gathering in front of the main stage and the Washington Monument. The program was punctuated by masculine music — heavy metal and hard rock typically favored by a white male audience. It’s not my preferred genre, but the boom of the bass was a biohack, and even I found it thrilling in this context.

Go America. Go Army.

Recruitment, spectacle and a mother’s hope

That same energy isn’t accidental — it’s being targeted. Recently, Trump has focused his appearances on events that attract young men — NASCAR, football, wrestling and large universities in Southern states. He is courting their loyalty because the country needs them in uniform.

With war looming, America must prepare. That means readying our military. It is better to recruit volunteers now than face a disastrous draft later.

Proper prior planning prevents pissed poor performance.

I believe that bolstering enlistment numbers might be what it takes to deter our enemies — and maybe even avoid World War III.

Attendance on Flag Day may not have been overwhelming, but that doesn’t matter so much if online media can reach hundreds of thousands — if not millions — of the targeted demographic.

So, did the parade inspire recruitment? That’s the question everyone’s avoiding.

Time will tell. But as a mother with a nine-year-old son, I sure hope it did.

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect Fair Observer’s editorial policy.