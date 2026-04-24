Rethinking Healthcare Productivity and the Strategic Role of Regenerative Medicine

Measuring productivity in healthcare is like trying to evaluate the value of a forest by counting how many trees are cut each year. The metric captures activity, but not vitality. It measures throughput, not transformation. In most industries, productivity is relatively straightforward: Inputs are converted into outputs, and efficiency can be quantified. In healthcare, however, the situation is fundamentally different. The outputs are not simply services rendered, but lives extended, suffering reduced and human potential restored.

Costs — hospital bills, physician services, pharmaceutical spending — are relatively easy to observe. Benefits, by contrast, are diffuse, multidimensional and often realized over long time horizons. Improvements in longevity, functional ability and quality of life (QOL) are not easily quantified. Even more complicating is attribution: When health outcomes improve, how much is due to medical care versus broader societal changes such as nutrition, environment, or behavior?

As a result, conventional productivity metrics systematically understate the true value created by healthcare. They focus on measurable transactions rather than meaningful outcomes. This mismeasurement is not merely a technical issue — it shapes policy decisions, investment flows and ultimately the direction of innovation itself.

The measurement problem

Traditional healthcare productivity metrics rely heavily on service volume — how many procedures were performed, how many patients were treated, how much revenue was generated. This approach implicitly assumes that more services equate to more output. But healthcare is not a manufacturing process. Performing more procedures does not necessarily mean better health outcomes. In some cases, it may even indicate inefficiency.

The deeper problem lies in the definition of output. If the goal of healthcare is to improve human well-being, then output should reflect improvements in health, not simply the number of services delivered. Yet most official statistics fail to incorporate this dimension. They do not adequately account for improvements in survival rates, reductions in disability or enhancements in quality of life.

This disconnect creates a paradox. Healthcare appears to be a low-productivity sector, even as medical innovation continues to generate profound improvements in human health. The paradox is not real — it is a consequence of flawed measurement.

Healthcare as welfare creation

Recent work by Calvin Ackley, Abe Dunn, and John A. Romley provides a compelling alternative framework. Their approach redefines healthcare productivity by aligning it with fundamental economic principles: Productivity should measure how effectively inputs are transformed into welfare-enhancing outputs.

Instead of counting treatments, they measure output in terms of utility — specifically, gains in longevity and quality-adjusted life years (QALYs). Inputs, meanwhile, are measured using underlying treatment costs rather than regulated prices, which often distort the true resource use in healthcare systems.

The results are striking. Applying this framework to nine major medical conditions over two decades, they estimate annual productivity growth of approximately 7.5%. This is dramatically higher than conventional estimates, which often suggest stagnation or decline. The implication is profound: Healthcare has been far more productive than we thought — not because it delivers more services, but because it delivers better outcomes.

This framework also highlights an important insight: Improvements in health outcomes often outweigh increases in costs. Rising healthcare spending, therefore, should not automatically be interpreted as inefficiency. In many cases, it reflects investment in technologies and treatments that generate substantial welfare gains.

Regenerative medicine

Within this conceptual shift, regenerative medicine emerges as a defining frontier. If traditional healthcare is akin to maintaining aging machinery — repairing parts, managing wear and tear — regenerative medicine represents a transition toward rebuilding the system itself.

Regenerative therapies aim not merely to manage symptoms, but to restore biological function. Stem cell therapies, gene editing and tissue engineering seek to reverse disease processes at their root. Instead of lifelong treatment, the goal is durable recovery — sometimes even a functional cure.

This distinction is critical from a productivity perspective. Conventional treatments often generate continuous costs with incremental benefits. Regenerative therapies, by contrast, may involve high upfront costs but produce long-term, sustained improvements in health outcomes.

In economic terms, regenerative medicine transforms healthcare from a flow-based model (ongoing treatment) into a stock-based model (building health capital). The value lies not in the number of interventions but in the lasting change to the patient’s health trajectory.

Despite its transformative potential, regenerative medicine faces a structural challenge: Its value unfolds over time, while markets and evaluation frameworks are often short-term oriented.

Most reimbursement systems, clinical trials and valuation models focus on near-term endpoints — 12-month survival rates, short-term efficacy or immediate cost-effectiveness. These metrics fail to capture the durability of regenerative therapies, which may deliver benefits over decades.

This creates a mismatch between intrinsic value and perceived value. A therapy that eliminates the need for chronic treatment may appear expensive in the short run, even if it generates substantial long-term savings and welfare gains.

The result is systematic undervaluation.

Lessons from recent biotech market failures

This misalignment is vividly illustrated by recent developments in the biotechnology sector. Over the past few years, several regenerative medicine and advanced therapy companies have experienced sharp declines in market valuation, despite promising scientific progress.

Companies in gene therapy, cell therapy and Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR) -based platforms saw significant capital inflows during the early 2020s, driven by optimism about transformative cures. However, as macroeconomic conditions tightened and interest rates rose, investor sentiment shifted dramatically. Many firms faced declining stock prices, funding constraints and delayed commercialization timelines.

This is not merely a cyclical phenomenon — it reflects a deeper structural issue.

Capital markets often struggle to price long-duration assets. Regenerative medicine is, by nature, a long-duration investment. Its returns are uncertain, delayed, and dependent on complex clinical and regulatory pathways. Traditional valuation models, which heavily discount future cash flows, tend to undervalue such opportunities.

Moreover, the lack of standardized outcome-based metrics exacerbates the problem. Without clear frameworks to quantify long-term benefits, investors rely on short-term indicators, such as trial milestones or quarterly earnings, that may not reflect the technology’s true potential. In this sense, the recent “failures” in biotech markets are not failures of science — they are failures of measurement and expectation alignment.

To unlock the full value of regenerative medicine, a fundamental reframing is required. These therapies should not be viewed as high-cost interventions, but as investments in long-term health capital.

This perspective shifts the focus from cost minimization to value maximization. The relevant question is not “How expensive is this therapy?” but “How much long-term health does it create?”

Embedding this logic into strategy requires several key changes:

Outcome-Based Metrics: Clinical development should prioritize metrics that capture long-term outcomes, such as quality-adjusted life years, functional independence and durability of treatment effects. These metrics align more closely with the true value proposition of regenerative therapies. Longitudinal Data and Evidence: Demonstrating sustained benefits over time is critical. Real-world evidence, long-term follow-up studies and patient-reported outcomes can provide a more comprehensive picture of value creation. Value Communication: Companies must articulate their value proposition in terms that resonate with both payers and investors. This involves translating clinical outcomes into economic and societal benefits, such as reduced lifetime healthcare costs and increased productivity. Innovative Payment Models: Traditional reimbursement models are ill-suited for regenerative therapies. Alternative approaches, such as outcome-based payments or annuity models, can better align costs with realized benefits over time.

Capital markets and the repricing of healthcare innovation

As measurement frameworks evolve, capital markets will also need to adapt. Investors increasingly recognize the limitations of short-term metrics in evaluating long-term innovation. The shift toward outcome-based valuation is already underway in some areas, but it remains incomplete.

Regenerative medicine represents a test case for this transition. If markets can develop tools to accurately assess long-term value, capital allocation will become more efficient, directing resources toward technologies with the greatest societal impact. Conversely, failure to adapt may result in persistent underinvestment in high-impact innovations, slowing progress in areas where breakthroughs are most needed.

The implications of this paradigm shift extend beyond healthcare. It challenges the very definition of productivity.

In a traditional sense, productivity is about producing more with less. In healthcare, however, the goal is not efficiency alone, but effectiveness — improving human well-being. This requires a broader conception of output, one that incorporates qualitative dimensions of life. Regenerative medicine embodies this shift. It does not simply improve efficiency within the existing system; it redefines what the system produces.

Aligning measurement, innovation, and value

Healthcare stands at a crossroads. On one path lies the continuation of existing measurement frameworks, with their inherent biases and limitations. On the other lies a new paradigm, grounded in welfare-based metrics and long-term value creation. The framework provides a crucial foundation for this transition, demonstrating that healthcare productivity may be far higher than previously believed.

Regenerative medicine, in turn, represents the frontier of this new paradigm. Its true value cannot be captured by traditional metrics. It requires a rethinking of how we measure, evaluate and invest in healthcare innovation.

The recent volatility in biotech markets should not be interpreted as a rejection of regenerative medicine, but as a signal of misalignment between value creation and value recognition. Bridging this gap is both a strategic and systemic challenge.

Ultimately, the future of healthcare productivity depends not only on scientific breakthroughs but on our ability to measure what truly matters. When we shift from counting treatments to valuing health, from short-term costs to long-term outcomes, we unlock a more accurate — and more optimistic — understanding of progress.

In that sense, regenerative medicine is more than a technological advance. It is a lens through which we can rethink the economics of health itself.

[Kaitlyn Diana edited this piece.]

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect Fair Observer’s editorial policy.