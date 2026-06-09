Why Europe Will Pay the Price for a US–Iran Escalation

When tensions escalate between the US and Iran, global attention usually pivots toward the immediate threat of military conflict in the Middle East. Yet, the most intense consequence of such escalation may not be felt in Washington or Tehran. Instead, the most significant consequences are emerging within European economies already grappling with inflation, energy insecurity and geopolitical fragmentation.

Recent military exchanges between Israel, the US and Iran have exposed a structural vulnerability in Europe’s economic position. While Washington and Tehran confront each other strategically, Europe remains highly exposed to the resulting economic shockwaves. In a globalized energy system, instability in the Persian Gulf quickly translates into economic pressure on European markets.

The energy vulnerability

At the center of this vulnerability lies energy. Iran sits in a region that dominates global oil flows, hence tensions around the Persian Gulf frequently reverberate across international markets. As global energy systems remain tightly interconnected, even localized instability can trigger worldwide price volatility. According to the US Energy Information Administration, the region surrounding Iran plays a central role in global energy supply and maritime oil transport.

Europe remains particularly exposed to such shocks. Before the war in Ukraine, the EU imported more than 55% of its total energy consumption from external suppliers. Although European governments have since accelerated efforts to diversify supply sources — particularly under initiatives such as the REPowerEU plan — the continent’s industrial economy still relies heavily on stable global energy markets. A sudden surge in oil prices translates directly into higher transportation costs, rising industrial expenses and renewed inflationary pressure across the eurozone.

The green deal is at risk

Beyond immediate inflation, a wider US–Iran escalation threatens one of Europe’s most ambitious policy projects: the European Green Deal — the EU’s flagship strategy to achieve climate neutrality by 2050. In theory, higher fossil fuel prices could accelerate the transition to renewable energy. In practice, however, economic crises often force governments to prioritize short-term stability over long-term transformation.

When energy prices surge, European governments typically spend billions of euros on emergency subsidies to shield households and industries. While politically necessary, such measures divert public funds away from long-term investments in renewable infrastructure and climate transition. This creates a strategic paradox, where Europe’s dependence on volatile global energy markets generates economic shocks that weaken the financial capacity needed to accelerate the transition away from those very markets.

The economic effects

The economic ripple effects of escalation extend beyond fuel prices. The Middle East sits at the intersection of major maritime trade routes, including the Strait of Hormuz, the Bab el-Mandeb and the Suez Canal, which connect Europe and Asia. Disruptions in these corridors have already had tangible effects on European trade.

Recent instability in the Red Sea has forced shipping companies to reroute vessels around the Cape of Good Hope, significantly increasing transit times and transportation costs. Insurance premiums for vessels transiting high-risk zones have also surged, adding further pressure on supply chains.

For European economies, these disruptions translate into higher import costs, delays in industrial supply chains and increased pressure on already fragile economic recovery. What appears as a regional security issue thus becomes a direct economic burden for Europe.

The political consequences

However, the political consequences of escalation may be even more complex than the economic impact. External military pressure on Iran has historically produced a political paradox. Rather than weakening the state, periods of confrontation with foreign powers have often strengthened hardline factions within Iran’s political system — particularly the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Institutions tied to national security tend to gain influence during times of external threat, while more pragmatic or reform-oriented voices lose political space. This dynamic has been visible throughout the history of US–Iran relations, particularly since the 1979 Iranian Revolution, as periods of external pressure have often reinforced hardline elements within the system. External pressure allows hardliners to frame domestic politics around narratives of resistance and national survival. As a result, escalation designed to coerce Tehran can inadvertently consolidate the very power structures Western policymakers seek to constrain.

For Europe, this creates a strategic dilemma. European governments have traditionally favored diplomatic engagement. The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, represented a major diplomatic effort by European powers to reduce tensions through negotiation. Although the agreement has largely collapsed, it reflected Europe’s broader strategic preference for multilateral solutions.

A disproportionate burden

A sustained US–Iran confrontation places Europe in an uncomfortable position between transatlantic alignment and economic vulnerability. While cooperation with Washington remains central to European foreign policy, the consequences of instability in the Persian Gulf are felt far more directly in European societies than in the US.

Unlike Europe, the US enjoys significantly greater energy independence and geographic distance. European economies, by contrast, remain sensitive to fluctuations in global markets where rising fuel prices and supply disruptions quickly translate into domestic political pressure.

None of this suggests that Tehran bears no responsibility for regional tensions. Iranian regional policies — including support for various armed groups — remain a source of legitimate concern for Western governments. However, focusing solely on military confrontation risks overlooking the broader strategic picture. If escalation simultaneously strengthens hardline actors inside Iran while destabilizing global energy markets, Europe may ultimately pay a disproportionate share of the cost.

For European policymakers, the challenge is not simply how to manage Iran, but how to prevent a geopolitical crisis from evolving into an economic shock that Europe is uniquely ill-equipped to absorb.

[Aysha Sadak Meeran edited this piece.]

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect Fair Observer’s editorial policy.