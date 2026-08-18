Who Should Form Expectations?: The Future of Monetary Policy

Modern monetary policy rests on a simple but powerful idea: Expectations matter. Over the past three decades, central banks have increasingly recognized that monetary policy influences the economy not only through interest rates but also through expectations about future policy. Inflation, investment, asset prices and financial conditions all depend on how households, firms and investors anticipate the future. As a result, managing expectations has become one of the defining objectives of modern central banking.

The development of forward guidance after the Global Financial Crisis (GFC) marked one of the most significant innovations in monetary policy. When policy rates approached the effective lower bound, central banks relied increasingly on communication rather than conventional policy instruments. By providing credible guidance about the future path of policy, they influenced long-term interest rates, stabilized inflation expectations and restored confidence during periods of exceptional uncertainty. Forward guidance is now regarded as a standard component of modern monetary policy.

From the perspective of New Keynesian economics, this evolution represents a major achievement. Expectations are not merely forecasts of future economic conditions; they are themselves a transmission channel of monetary policy. The experiences of both the GFC and the COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated that credible communication could prevent financial panic and strengthen the effectiveness of policy. Few economists today would question the importance of expectation management.

Yet the success of expectation management raises an important question. Who should ultimately form economic expectations? Should expectations increasingly originate from central bank communication, or should they continue to emerge from decentralized market processes? Despite its importance, this question has received surprisingly little attention in the monetary policy literature.

For decades, monetary economics has been shaped by two influential intellectual traditions. The New Keynesian framework emphasizes the role of central banks in coordinating expectations through credible communication. The Chicago School, by contrast, emphasizes that competitive markets generate and aggregate dispersed information through decentralized interaction. These perspectives are often presented as competing views of the economy.

They are better understood as complementary rather than contradictory. Central banks are highly effective at stabilizing expectations during periods of uncertainty, while markets are uniquely capable of discovering and interpreting new information. A sustainable monetary system requires both functions. The challenge is not choosing between central banks and markets but understanding how they should work together.

To address this issue, this article introduces the concept of Market Intelligence. Market Intelligence refers to the capacity of decentralized financial markets to acquire, interpret, integrate and continuously revise information independently of official policy communication. Rather than asking whether prices efficiently reflect existing information, the concept asks whether markets retain the ability to generate new knowledge as economic conditions evolve. This distinction becomes increasingly important in a world characterized by persistent structural uncertainty.

Two traditions, one missing question

Modern monetary economics has been shaped by two influential intellectual traditions. The New Keynesian framework explains how credible monetary policy coordinates private-sector expectations and improves macroeconomic stability. The Chicago School, by contrast, emphasizes that decentralized markets generate and process information more effectively than centralized institutions. Although these traditions are often portrayed as rivals, they address different aspects of the same problem.

The New Keynesian contribution has fundamentally changed the practice of central banking. By emphasizing the importance of expectations, it provided the intellectual foundation for inflation targeting, central bank transparency and forward guidance. Expectations became an explicit policy instrument rather than simply an outcome of economic conditions. During periods of financial stress, this approach proved highly effective in reducing uncertainty and stabilizing financial markets.

The Chicago School approached the issue from a different perspective. Milton Friedman emphasized the efficiency of competitive markets, Robert Lucas demonstrated how individuals update expectations in response to new information and Eugene Fama argued that market prices aggregate dispersed information efficiently. Together, these ideas suggest that markets are not passive recipients of information but active mechanisms for discovering and processing knowledge.

The GFC demonstrated both the strengths and the limitations of these traditions. It confirmed that central bank communication is essential during periods of severe uncertainty, while also revealing that markets do not always process information efficiently under conditions of systemic stress. The policy response understandably focused on improving expectation management through stronger communication and greater transparency.

However, one important question gradually disappeared from the discussion. As central banks became increasingly successful at guiding expectations, economists paid less attention to how markets themselves form expectations. Markets were increasingly viewed as receivers of policy signals rather than independent producers of economic knowledge. This subtle shift has important implications for the future of monetary policy.

Markets do more than react

Financial markets are often described as mechanisms for allocating capital or discovering prices. These functions are undoubtedly important, but they do not fully capture the broader role of markets in a modern economy. Markets also perform a continuous process of information discovery, interpretation, and learning. Every day, millions of investors, firms, households and analysts evaluate new information and revise their expectations accordingly.

This decentralized learning process becomes particularly valuable during periods of structural change. Technological innovation, geopolitical tensions, demographic transitions, climate risks and industrial policy create new sources of uncertainty that cannot be understood solely through historical relationships. In such an environment, markets must continuously generate new knowledge rather than simply respond to official policy announcements.

This observation leads to the central argument of this article. The objective of monetary policy should not be limited to stabilizing expectations. It should also preserve the market’s capacity to generate expectations independently. A monetary system that relies exclusively on central bank communication may achieve short-term stability while gradually weakening the decentralized learning process that makes markets adaptive and resilient.

The next section introduces the concept of Market Intelligence, which provides a framework for understanding this institutional dimension of expectation formation.

Market Intelligence

The debate over monetary policy has traditionally focused on two questions: How central banks should manage expectations and how efficiently markets process information. An equally important question has been largely overlooked: How do markets continue to learn? In a rapidly changing economy, the ability to generate new expectations may be just as important as the ability to stabilize existing ones.

Market Intelligence is a good term to describe this missing dimension. It is the capacity of decentralized financial markets to acquire, interpret, integrate and continuously revise information through independent learning. Market Intelligence is not simply a measure of market efficiency. Instead, it reflects the market’s ability to generate new knowledge as economic conditions evolve.

This distinction is increasingly relevant because today’s economy differs fundamentally from the one that shaped much of modern macroeconomic theory. Structural forces — including geopolitical fragmentation, artificial intelligence, industrial policy, demographic change and climate transition — are reshaping the global economy. These developments cannot be understood solely by extrapolating historical data or relying exclusively on central bank guidance. They require continuous learning and interpretation by market participants.

Market Intelligence therefore complements rather than competes with central bank communication. Forward guidance reduces unnecessary uncertainty and helps coordinate expectations during periods of instability. Market Intelligence, by contrast, allows investors, firms and households to discover new information and adapt their expectations when the economic environment changes. A resilient monetary system requires both functions to operate effectively.

This perspective also changes how we think about financial markets. Markets are not merely mechanisms for pricing assets or allocating capital. They are knowledge-generating institutions. Every investment decision, earnings forecast, technological assessment or geopolitical analysis contributes to a decentralized process through which society collectively interprets an uncertain future. The diversity of these independent judgments is one of the market’s greatest strengths.

The implication is straightforward but important. A monetary system should not aim to replace market expectations with central bank expectations. Rather, it should create an environment in which central banks provide stability while markets retain the incentive to think independently. The long-run success of monetary policy depends not only on the credibility of central banks but also on the continued vitality of decentralized market learning.

Has forward guidance changed the way markets learn?

This issue has become more important as forward guidance has evolved from an emergency policy tool into a routine feature of monetary policy. During the GFC and the COVID-19 pandemic, extensive policy communication was both necessary and effective. Clear guidance reduced panic, improved policy transmission and strengthened confidence at times when financial markets were under extraordinary stress.

The policy environment today is different. Central banks continue to communicate extensively even as economies have largely returned to more normal conditions. This raises an important institutional question. If market participants increasingly rely on central bank communication when forming expectations, will they invest less in gathering and interpreting information independently?

The concern is not that forward guidance is ineffective. On the contrary, it has been one of the most successful innovations in modern central banking. The concern is whether prolonged dependence on official guidance could unintentionally reduce the market’s own capacity for independent learning. If that occurs, financial markets may remain stable in the short run while becoming less adaptive over the longer term.

For that reason, the future challenge for monetary policy is not simply to communicate more effectively. It is to strike an appropriate balance between policy guidance and market discovery. Central banks should continue to anchor expectations, when necessary, but they should also preserve the conditions that encourage markets to generate new information, diverse interpretations and independent expectations.

This balance, rather than maximum transparency alone, may prove to be one of the defining challenges for monetary policy in an era of persistent structural change.

Quick Take: How Expectation Formation Has Evolved Over the past half century, the way expectations are formed has changed significantly. In the classical Chicago tradition, financial markets were viewed as decentralized learning systems. Investors, firms and households independently gathered information, interpreted economic developments and continuously revised their expectations. Market prices emerged from this decentralized process of information discovery and learning. The New Keynesian revolution introduced a different but equally important insight. Expectations are not merely the outcome of market activity; they are also a key transmission channel through which monetary policy influences the economy. As a result, credible central bank communication became an increasingly important tool for stabilizing inflation and promoting macroeconomic stability. The GFC accelerated this transformation. Once policy rates approached the effective lower bound, central banks relied heavily on forward guidance and other communication tools to influence private expectations. During both the GFC and the COVID-19 pandemic, this approach proved highly effective in reducing uncertainty, restoring confidence and strengthening the transmission of monetary policy. As central banks became increasingly successful at managing expectations, however, a new institutional question emerged. If market participants rely more heavily on central bank communication when forming expectations, what happens to the market’s own capacity to discover information, interpret structural change and generate new expectations independently? This is one of the defining challenges for the next generation of monetary policy. The objective is neither to replace central bank communication with market forces nor to replace markets with central bank guidance. Rather, the goal is to preserve the complementary institutional roles of both. Central banks provide Expectation Stabilization. Markets provide Expectation Generation through continuous learning and information discovery — what this article calls Market Intelligence. The future of monetary policy therefore lies not in replacing markets with central banks, but in preserving a monetary system in which central banks stabilize expectations while markets continue to generate new expectations through independent learning.

The next stage of monetary policy

The remarkable success of forward guidance has created a new challenge for monetary policy. During the GFC and the COVID-19 pandemic, clear and credible communication became one of the most effective instruments available to central banks. By reducing uncertainty and reinforcing policy credibility, forward guidance helped stabilize financial markets when conventional policy tools reached their limits. As stated earlier, few innovations have contributed more to modern central banking.

The challenge facing policymakers today, however, is no longer whether communication matters. That question has largely been answered. The more important question is how central banks should communicate in an economic environment characterized not only by cyclical fluctuations but also by persistent structural change. Monetary policy must now support confidence without weakening the market’s capacity for independent judgment.

Forward guidance should therefore be understood as an institutional instrument whose role changes with economic conditions. During periods of crisis, communication should reduce uncertainty, restore confidence and anchor expectations. As economic conditions normalize, however, communication should leave greater room for decentralized interpretation, independent analysis and market-based learning. Stability remains essential, but adaptability becomes equally important.

This distinction has important implications for the design of central bank communication. Rather than attempting to forecast every future economic development, central banks should place greater emphasis on explaining the principles that govern policy decisions. A clearly articulated reaction function provides markets with a framework for interpreting new information without eliminating the need for independent analysis. Transparency, in this sense, should strengthen market judgment rather than substitute for it.

The same principle applies to disagreement within financial markets. Differences in expectations are often interpreted as evidence of uncertainty or policy failure. Yet disagreement may also reflect healthy decentralized learning. Investors, firms and households rarely possess identical information or interpret new developments in exactly the same way. A reasonable diversity of expectations encourages information discovery, improves price formation and strengthens the market’s ability to adapt to changing economic conditions. Complete convergence of expectations is therefore not always a sign of success. Indeed, in some circumstances, it may instead signal excessive dependence on official communication.

This perspective also broadens the role of central banks. Their responsibility extends beyond managing expectations. Monetary institutions shape the incentives under which markets gather information, evaluate risk and adapt to new economic realities. Successful policy therefore depends not only on maintaining institutional credibility but also on preserving the conditions that encourage decentralized learning and independent expectation formation.

The importance of this balance is likely to increase in the years ahead. Artificial intelligence, geopolitical competition, demographic change, industrial policy, climate transition and digital finance are reshaping the global economy in ways that cannot be fully anticipated by any single institution. Under such conditions, neither central banks nor markets can succeed alone. Monetary resilience increasingly depends upon effective interaction between credible public institutions and adaptive private markets.

The future of monetary policy therefore lies beyond the traditional debate between central bank guidance and market autonomy. Sustainable monetary systems require both. Central banks provide credibility, stability and confidence. Markets provide discovery, adaptation and continuous learning. These functions are complementary rather than competing.

Ultimately, the question is not who should form expectations. Expectations emerge from the interaction between credible monetary institutions and decentralized market intelligence. Central banks anchor confidence in times of uncertainty, while markets generate the knowledge and diverse perspectives that enable economies to adapt to an uncertain future. The challenge for the next generation of monetary policy is not simply to communicate more effectively. It is to preserve the conditions under which markets continue to think, learn and generate new expectations for themselves.

Reflections on the future of monetary policy

Monetary policy has evolved dramatically over the past three decades. Inflation targeting, greater central bank independence, enhanced transparency and forward guidance have all contributed to more stable macroeconomic outcomes. Few would dispute that modern central banking has become more effective than it was a generation ago.

Yet every successful institution eventually faces a new challenge created by its own success. As central banks become increasingly effective at managing expectations, markets may become increasingly dependent on official guidance. This possibility does not imply that communication has gone too far. Rather, it suggests that the next stage of monetary policy should focus not only on the quality of communication but also on preserving the market’s capacity for independent learning.

Financial markets perform two distinct functions. They allocate capital efficiently, but they also generate knowledge by continuously processing dispersed information. The second function has received far less attention in discussions of monetary policy, despite becoming increasingly important in a world characterized by technological disruption, geopolitical uncertainty and structural economic change.

The concept of Market Intelligence provides one way of thinking about this neglected dimension. It shifts the discussion from whether markets are perfectly efficient to whether they remain capable of learning, adapting and generating new expectations over time. In doing so, it offers a broader perspective on the relationship between central banks and financial markets.

Ultimately, successful monetary policy should not be judged solely by how effectively it guides expectations today. It should also be judged by whether it leaves markets better prepared to interpret tomorrow’s uncertainties. Stability and adaptability are not competing objectives; they are complementary foundations of a resilient monetary system. The challenge for the next generation of central banking is to preserve both.

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect Fair Observer’s editorial policy.