From Import Dependency to the People’s IPO: The Dangote Refinery Paradigm

Aliko Dangote is Africa’s richest man and stands among the top global business titans. My first encounter with his market influence dates back to the early 2000s, when my mother was involved in cement distribution. Over a remarkably short period, Dangote Cement evolved from a new entrant into a premier cement brand in South-West Nigeria, displacing long established market incumbents like Elephant cement.

From his initial trading ventures in 1977, Dangote expanded into flour, sugar, pasta, cement and salt. His boldest move, however, arrived with the establishment of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery in Lekki, Lagos State, Nigeria commissioned in 2023 and became fully operational in 2024. This venture sought to leverage structural gaps established by unproductive government-led projects.

Nigeria’s structural paradox and a strategic reversal in 2007

Despite being Africa’s largest crude oil producer, Nigeria spent decades trapped in a paradox. It relied almost entirely on imported refined petroleum due to the fact that its four state-owned refineries suffered from chronic underinvestment, poor maintenance and operational inefficiencies, remaining at near-zero capacity for years.

From the late 1990s through the 2020s, decades of systemic mismanagement eroded the operational integrity of the Port Harcourt, Warri, and Kaduna refineries. The state refinery operators repeatedly postponed Mandatory Turnaround Maintenance (TAM) cycles that are essential for replacing obsolete catalytic units and preventing hardware corrosion in favor of costly emergency fixes. Despite multibillion-dollar rehabilitation expenditures and recurring government overhaul pledges, political patronage, contract inflation and supply chain disruptions left the state-refining infrastructure virtually dormant. Consequently, Africa’s largest crude producer remained locked in a paradoxical reliance on foreign fuel imports for over a quarter of a century.

This dependency resulted in a crippling subsidy regime, a massive drain on foreign exchange and recurring fuel shortages. Economic necessity, systemic market failures and the private industrial vision of Aliko Dangote thus prompted the decision to construct the Dangote Refinery.

The journey to the present-day Dangote Refinery with a capacity to refine 700,000 barrels per day (bpd) was not without some setbacks. In May 2007, during the final days of the administration of President Olusegun Obasanjo, a consortium led by the Dangote Group won a bid to acquire a controlling stake in two state-owned refineries (the Port Harcourt and Kaduna refineries) for $721 million. However, President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua reversed the sale shortly after taking office under intense labor and political pressure, returning the assets to state control even while some reported that the consortium pulled out.

Undeterred by the reversal, Dangote pivoted from acquiring legacy assets to building a monumental greenfield refinery from scratch, applying a familiar strategic playbook that had served him well.

Executing the blueprint has not lowered gas prices

The Dangote Group’s core strategy has always centered on import substitution, meaning it builds massive domestic capacity to displace foreign imports. Having successfully deployed this playbook in cement and sugar, the refinery applied it to energy.

Prior to 2024, Nigeria imported nearly all of its refined fuel. This trend reversed by mid-2026 as regulatory reports indicate that the refinery was supplying around 90% of domestic petrol needs. Furthermore, in the first half of 2026 alone, refined product exports generated approximately $750 million in foreign exchange for the country. This improved supply reliability has reduced panic buying, decreased productive time lost and eliminated long petrol queues.

Despite these operational wins, a major public expectation remains unfulfilled: cheaper fuel. The trend of importing petrol and other ancillary products had reversed, but to the common man, it bears scant consolation.

A fundamental economic reality drives this scene: earning foreign exchange in global trade does not automatically subsidize or lower domestic retail prices in a market-driven system. Following the removal of the petroleum subsidy in 2023, global market trends dictated local fuel prices. Even though Nigeria domestically refines petrol now, crude oil remains a globally priced commodity. Consequently, any surge in international crude prices, such as those triggered by geopolitical conflicts in the Middle East, directly drives up domestic pump prices regardless of how much revenue the refinery generates overall.

​The $750 million in H1 exports is therefore fundamentally export revenue, a welcome development that strengthens Nigeria’s macroeconomy and boosts foreign exchange reserves, but one that has little direct bearing on retail prices at the pump.

As global energy corridors faced friction, such as disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz, European markets sought alternative jet fuel and diesel suppliers. The Dangote Refinery stepped in, shipping over 80,000 bpd of aviation fuel to Europe in Q2 2026. This led to a net profit of $1.82 billion in the first half of 2026, reversing its 2025 full-year loss. It also set the stage for the refinery’s dramatically popular Initial Public Offering (IPO).

The “People’s IPO”

The IPO of the Dangote Refinery represents one of the largest capital market transactions in African history. The offer opened on September 14, 2026, and was initially meant to end on October 13, but Dangote extended it until October 27.

The primary objectives of the proposed public listing include raising capital to increase refining capacity from the current 700,000 bpd to up to 1.4 million bpd. It also hopes to develop additional fuel storage, maritime transport logistics and regional distribution infrastructure across Africa.

Dangote has also marketed the IPO as an “IPO of the people,” and a means to involve Nigerians in the success story of the refinery. Accordingly, the IPO’s structure has an accessible entry threshold of 525 naira ($0.39) per share, with a minimum purchase restriction of ten shares. Dangote offers the opportunity for retail investors across Nigeria to own a stake in the refinery and also institute corporate governance and financial transparency. Many Nigerians showed enthusiasm over the offering, encouraged by the surging profitability of the company.

The social dimension

There is a human dimension that balance sheets do not capture. An estimated individual fortune of $35 billion and a six-month corporate profit of $1.82 billion exist side-by-side with higher petrol prices at local pumps.

Crucially, expecting a single private venture to solve systemic energy sector problems created by decades of state mismanagement, neglected infrastructure and policy failure is a gargantuan task. A commercial enterprise, operating in a market economy, must remain financially viable while navigating global supply shocks.

Nigerians feel justifiable pride seeing a home grown project supply energy to European nations. Simultaneously, however, many feel that domestic proximity ought to yield immediate economic relief at home. While both perspectives may be valid, there is a need to close the perception gap through transparent communication on how domestic pricing models operate alongside global benchmarks.

What lies ahead?

The Dangote Refinery has achieved a historic milestone decades in the making: transitioning Nigeria from a nation reliant on foreign imports to one capable of refining its own energy supply. Yet, expecting a single private enterprise to swiftly unravel complex economic imbalances built over decades of public sector neglect remains an extraordinary demand.

Ultimately, whether this industrial breakthrough yields tangible relief for the average citizen will depend less on initial high expectations than on sustained domestic supply, market driven price transparency and healthy commercial competition in the years ahead.

[Aliyah A. Omar edited this piece.]

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect Fair Observer’s editorial policy.