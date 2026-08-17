FO Talks: Why Germany Saves and Why Germans Love Bonds

Editor-in-Chief Atul Singh and investment banker Nicolai Leski explore why Germany has one of the developed world’s highest savings rates and why German investors continue to favor bonds over stocks. They trace the roots of German financial culture through centuries of political and economic history, from the fragmented Holy Roman Empire to the trauma of the Weimar hyperinflation and the Deutsche Telekom crash. Germany’s preference for security reflects not only economic incentives but also deeply ingrained historical experiences that continue to shape attitudes toward risk and investment.

Germany values thrift over investment

Singh opens by highlighting Germany’s unusually high savings rate compared to the rest of the eurozone and asks why Germans consistently save so much of their disposable income. Leski immediately distinguishes between saving and investing, arguing that German households traditionally prioritize preserving liquidity instead of seeking higher long-term returns through equities. As he puts it, “Saving here is the classical thrift saving,” with money sitting in savings accounts or similar low-risk vehicles rather than being invested in productive assets.

Singh and Leski contrast Germany with the United States, where household debt is far more common and borrowing often finances consumption, education and homeownership. Singh suggests that the German commitment to Sparsamkeit — thrift as a virtue — resembles saving cultures found in parts of Asia. Leski agrees that Germany has developed a distinctive preference for financial security but argues that its origins lie in history rather than simple cultural attitudes.

History shaped Germany’s financial institutions

Leski explains that Germany followed a very different economic path from the Atlantic trading powers. While countries such as the Netherlands and Britain developed shareholder capitalism through overseas commerce and joint-stock companies, the German lands remained politically fragmented for centuries. Merchants operating across dozens of principalities had to navigate different currencies, tolls and legal systems, encouraging many traders to become bankers instead.

Singh contrasts this with the Dutch East India Company and Britain’s parliamentary system, where broad participation in equity markets encouraged a culture of entrepreneurship and risk-taking. Leski argues that these institutional differences continue to influence financial behavior centuries later. Germany developed stronger creditor protections and bank-centered finance, while Atlantic economies placed greater emphasis on shareholder ownership and capital markets.

Financial shocks reinforced risk aversion

The conversation then turns to the major events that shaped modern German attitudes toward investment. Singh notes that 1923 hyperinflation destroyed savings and brought profound political consequences. Leski acknowledges the apparent contradiction: Inflation should have encouraged investment in hard assets rather than cash. Instead, the experience intensified the desire for certainty and stable returns.

More recently, the Deutsche Telekom privatization left a lasting scar on retail investors. Encouraged by government advertising, many first-time investors bought shares near the height of the dot-com boom before watching the stock collapse. Leski says the episode arrived “at the perfectly wrong time” for a country with little tradition of stock ownership or financial education. Many households suffered steep losses and concluded that equities were inherently dangerous.

The speakers also discuss the 2008 financial crisis, when German banks purchased large volumes of complex structured credit products tied to US subprime mortgages. Leski argues that German institutions trusted the promise of repayment without fully understanding the underlying risks, reinforcing the country’s cautious approach to investing.

Debt, housing and the search for security

Singh asks whether the linguistic connection between Schulden (debt) and Schuld (guilt or blame) contributes to German financial conservatism. Leski considers the theory interesting but ultimately unconvincing, noting that Dutch uses similar linguistic roots despite embracing equity investment far more readily.

Singh and Leski then turn to Germany’s relatively low homeownership rate. Leski explains that while many Germans still aspire to own a house, renting is often viewed as more practical because it offers flexibility and avoids maintenance costs. Historical policies introduced after the hyperinflation also discouraged property ownership by reducing real estate values.

Throughout these examples, Leski returns to one idea: security. Limited financial education, historical experience and family traditions have all reinforced a preference for minimizing perceived risk rather than maximizing long-term returns.

Trust lies at the heart of German finance

The conversation concludes by examining an apparent contradiction in German investing. Many Germans regard government bonds as the safest possible investment while remaining reluctant to buy shares in German companies. Leski argues that this logic ultimately depends on the same source of value.

“Money is nothing but trust,” Leski explains. Government bonds are only secure because businesses generate profits, workers pay taxes and the broader economy remains productive. If investors trust the state’s ability to repay its debts, they are indirectly trusting the companies they hesitate to own.

Singh closes by suggesting that greater financial education and a better understanding of long-term investing could gradually weaken Germany’s traditional aversion to equities. While historical experience explains the country’s saving culture, Leski believes breaking the cycle of excessive caution will require Germans to rethink what genuine financial security actually means.

[Lee Thompson-Kolar edited this piece.]

The views expressed in this article/video are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect Fair Observer’s editorial policy.