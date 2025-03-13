FO° Exclusive: Global Markets Are Now Extremely Nervous

In recent times, global markets have shown increasing signs of anxiety and uncertainty, as investors brace for a potential disruption in major economies, particularly the United States. The dynamics surrounding the US economy, alongside geopolitical developments and domestic policy shifts, are causing alarm among investors and analysts.

One of the most concerning aspects is the inversion of expectations regarding US and Chinese debt. Previously considered rock-solid, US government debt is now perceived as riskier than its Chinese counterpart. Meanwhile, gold prices, often viewed as a safe haven, are hitting record highs, further signaling the market’s growing fears.

This situation is particularly worrisome for investors and economists who have long raised concerns about the Chinese economy’s resilience. Despite China’s enormous size and influence, its economic stability is far from guaranteed. Factors such as a struggling real estate market, declining demand, financial brittleness and an authoritarian political system have all contributed to an uncertain future for the Chinese economy. Additionally, the controversial zero-Covid policy and the broader global trend toward protectionism have raised doubts about China’s ability to sustain or even grow its exports.

Despite these concerns, markets seem to have responded differently, with yields on Chinese debt even surpassing those of US bonds in some instances after the Ukraine war. This is particularly concerning, as it suggests that markets view Chinese debt as relatively more stable, despite the numerous vulnerabilities in China’s economic structure. The primary driver behind this shift, analysts suggest, is growing skepticism about the US economy’s future prospects.

Political paralysis and economic instability

The underlying cause of the increasing market instability can be traced to the political paralysis in the US government. Over the years, political dysfunction and gridlock in Congress have made it nearly impossible to pass meaningful fiscal reforms. The ongoing debt ceiling debates, disagreements over taxation and expenditure policies and the general dysfunction in addressing long-term issues have left the US economy vulnerable to shocks. As markets react to this uncertainty, investors have grown more wary of US debt, a once-reliable asset.

A key indicator of this growing unease is the sharp rise in gold prices. Historically, gold serves as a store of value, particularly during times of financial instability. The rising price of gold signals that investors are seeking safety in assets that are not tied to the performance of any particular government or currency. The surge in gold prices, alongside rising US bond yields, paints a troubling picture of the increasing likelihood of financial instability in the West.

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) in 2023 further highlighted the vulnerabilities in the financial system. The failure of the bank, triggered by rising interest rates and a subsequent loss of depositor confidence, resulted in a rapid bank run, with $42 billion withdrawn in a single day. While the federal government intervened to restore stability, the failure of SVB was a stark reminder of how quickly financial crises can unfold, especially in a fragile economic environment.

Broader implications for global markets

The impact of US instability on global markets cannot be overstated. As the US remains a key economic powerhouse, instability within its borders has far-reaching consequences for other regions, including Europe and China. The interconnectedness of global financial systems means that even small tremors in one economy can lead to cascading effects across the globe. Emerging markets, particularly in Asia and India, have already experienced significant market downturns since late 2023, underscoring the vulnerability of global markets to disruptions in the US and Western economies.

The immediate concern is the potential for a financial meltdown, a scenario that many analysts fear could occur sooner rather than later. With the US political system unable to address key economic challenges — such as the growing budget deficit and long-term debt — the risks of a recession or depression are increasing. Trade tensions, particularly between the US and China, are likely to exacerbate these challenges, potentially triggering a broader global slowdown.

A critical issue lies in the US government’s approach to economic policy. As the administration seeks to implement tariffs and reduce spending, the long-term effects could be damaging to both domestic and global markets. The US economy, which has been a driving force for growth in China and Europe, may face increasing pressure as tariffs dampen international trade and reduce employment in key industries. Further, cuts to research and development spending and other critical investments could stifle innovation, reduce economic dynamism and drive up the deficit.

Donald Trump’s return brings uncertainty

Compounding the situation is the rise of US President Donald Trump and his return to national prominence. His policies, especially his stance on tariffs and government spending, are reshaping the US economic landscape. While some may argue that his administration’s economic policies have led to short-term gains, the long-term consequences of his approach remain uncertain. The increasing protectionist measures and cuts to government spending in certain areas are likely to create more economic turmoil, particularly if the US economy fails to adapt to the changing global environment.

The combination of rising tariffs, reduced government spending and political gridlock is creating an environment in which financial stability is increasingly in question. While economists agree that the US must address its long-term debt issues, the current trajectory of economic policy is causing increasing concern. The lack of meaningful political reform and the failure to agree on solutions to address the growing deficit are exacerbating fears that the US economy could be on the brink of a major crisis.

Troubling times ahead

As global markets become increasingly nervous and volatile, the likelihood of a financial meltdown grows. While it is impossible to predict the exact timing of such a crisis, the combination of rising US bond yields, soaring gold prices and ongoing political dysfunction suggests that troubling times lie ahead. The interconnected nature of the global economy means that instability in the US will have far-reaching consequences, affecting economies in Europe, Asia and beyond.

Given the current trajectory, it is crucial for policymakers to address these concerns before the situation escalates further. However, with political gridlock preventing meaningful reform, the outlook for the global economy remains uncertain. As investors and analysts continue to monitor the evolving situation, one thing is clear: The world is entering a period of heightened volatility and unpredictability, and financial stability is no longer a given. The coming years will likely bring new challenges, and the world will need to adapt to an increasingly uncertain and complex economic environment.

[Lee Thompson-Kolar edited this piece.]

