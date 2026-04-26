The Coming of Age of Seniors

Hollywood has a genre called “coming of age” movies, the iconic phenomenon where a teenager loses their virginity, gains identity and wisdom, and becomes a true adult. On rare occasions, “coming of age” can also happen to people in their 30s and 40s — as in The Big Chill and Thelma & Louise. When I turned 60, I came of age; I’ve always been slow on the uptake.

Free at last

For me, turning 60 was strangely liberating and clarifying.

You no longer care what others think of you. High school was so long ago. You no longer need to act cool. Friends are either those who know you well and accept you with all your flaws, or so old that they have forgotten them, or so young that they think you’re retro.

You’re no longer scared of the boss. You may not even have a boss — either because you’ve retired, you work for yourself, you’ve gotten rid of the boss or you are the boss (at least you think you’re the boss). And you’re no longer bound by the rules of any institution.

You no longer need to please or acquiesce to your spouse. You know each other pretty well by now, warts and all. And in spite of that, you’ve decided to stay together. Or you’ve long parted ways.

There’s no need to prove yourself or pretend you’re the smartest person in the room. You know you’re not — and you realize that that’s ok too. But you also realize that you have a right to your opinions and an equal right to voice them as anyone else in the room.

In many cases, the kids have grown up, moved out and moved ahead with their own lives. So, you can’t embarrass them anymore. Your parents have passed on, so you can’t disappoint or shock them more than you’ve already done. Or they have become your friends. You’re no longer ego-driven. Ambitions have either been fulfilled or marked incomplete and shelved for the next incarnation.

You realize you are vulnerable and vincible. It’s not due to some grand design or because you deserve it, but only by sheer dumb luck that you’re still alive. It has finally struck you that — surprise — you too are mortal. Time is running out, so you can either speak now or forever hold your peace.

Thankfully, you’re not just older; you’ve accumulated a lot of knowledge and life experience along the way. You’ve earned every one of those wrinkles. And that may even have made you a bit wiser. But perhaps more importantly, you have moral clarity and compassion.

In many ways, you’ve transcended yourself. You’re suddenly free, and you discover your voice. You can say exactly what’s on your mind. It’s not that you have no filter or say random things to hurt people. But rather, you have no selfish agenda, nothing to gain or lose, no one to please or fear. As Johnny Nash’s song says, “I can see clearly now the rain has gone”.

Pliny the Elder is attributed to have said, “in vino, veritas”; in essence, alcohol brings out the truth. I say “in aetate, veritas”; age brings out the truth. And I’m thrilled to find I’m not alone.

Many wise voices — brave and true

I’m discovering a myriad of inspiring elderly voices from various walks of life — unafraid to speak truth to power, to speak sanity to the insane, to call out unethical and inhumane actions, and to warn of impending dangers.

Some are academics who bring together history, context and knowledge to explain the current bewildering geopolitical situation — such as John Mearsheimer (78), international relations scholar at the University of Chicago; Yakov Rabkin (81), contemporary Jewish history professor at the University of Montreal; Jeffrey Sachs (71), economics professor and director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University; Richard Wolff (84), economics professor at the University of Massachusetts Amherst; Rosalind Petchesky (81), political science professor at the City University of New York; Vali Nasr (65), middle-east scholar at John Hopkins University); and Omer Bartov (71), Israeli-American historian at Brown University.

Some are AI experts warning us of the impending dangers of this new, unfettered, all-consuming technology — such as Jeffrey Hinton (78), Canadian computer scientist, Nobel laureate and professor at the University of Toronto; and Yoshua Bengio (62), Canadian computer scientist and professor at the University of Montreal. Both are considered “godfathers” of AI.

Some are retired diplomats who speak out against the demonization of other countries and for the value of diplomacy — such as K.P. Fabian (85), retired Indian diplomat, permanent representative to UN organizations, and commentator on global affairs; Chas Freeman (83), retired US ambassador to Saudi Arabia and former Assistant Secretary of Defense; Alistair Crooke (76), retired British diplomat/MI6, former EU envoy to the Middle East and founder of the organization Conflict Forums; Mohamed ElBaradei (83), Egyptian lawyer, Nobel laureate and former director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency; and Jack Matlock (96), retired US ambassador to the USSR and involved in negotiating an end to the Cold War.

Some are retired CIA and military officials sharing their experientially-derived conclusions of the futility of war — such as Douglas Macgregor (79), retired US colonel, combat veteran and former advisor to US Secretary of Defense; Daniel Davis, retired American Lieutenant Colonel, combat veteran and recipient of Ridenhour Prize for Truth-Telling; Ray McGovern (86), retired CIA officer and ex-chair of National Intelligence Estimates committee; Lawrence Wilkerson (80), retired US Army colonel and former Chief of Staff to the US Secretary of State; and John Brennan (70), former director of the CIA and the National Counterterrorism Center.

Some are activists highlighting the urgency of humanitarian and environmental causes — such as Medea Benjamin (73), founder of the American anti-war organization Code Pink and fair-trade advocacy group Global Exchange; Vandana Shiva (73), Indian physicist and environmental activist; and Frank Chikane (75), South African cleric and anti-apartheid veteran. And notable for their brave stance in support of Palestinians are Stephen Kapos (87), Marione Ingram (88) and the North London Peaceniks (a group of Jewish women aged 75–86) — to name just a few.

Some are journalists laying bare the truth as it happens and not as it’s reported in main-stream press — such as Chris Hedges (69), American Pulitzer prize-winning journalist and Christian minister; Peter Oborne (68), British journalist and broadcaster; Gideon Levy (72), award-winning Israeli journalist and author; and Maria Ressa (62), Filipino-American journalist and Nobel laureate.

Some are members of the clergy preaching empathy and compassion for all — such as the late Bishop Desmond Tutu, the current Pope Leo (70), as well as Rabbi Brant Rosen (63) and Rabbi Lynn Gottlieb (77).

Some are physicians explaining science and fighting for our health — such as Francis Collins (75), geneticist and former head of National Institutes of Health; Anthony Fauci (85), immunologist and former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; and Tom Frieden (65), former director of the Center for Disease Control and the New York City Health Commissioner, and now CEO of the nonprofit health organization Resolve to Save Lives.

Aging entertainers are naturals to lend their practiced voices to causes. Robert de Niro (82), Jane Fonda (88) and Bruce Springsteen (76) spoke at last month’s No Kings rallies. Several comedians — like Jon Stewart (63) and Stephen Colbert (61) — bravely remind us almost nightly with their biting wit of the insanity of the current situation. And actor Robert Redford, who passed away last year at the age of 89, left us an exemplary lifetime of activism.

Despite their infamous predilection to the contrary, there are even some politicians who are brave and selfless enough to fall into this category. In the US, Bernie Sanders (84) (senator from the state of Vermont) and Elizabeth Warren (76) (senator from Massachusetts and former law professor) are famous for speaking their minds. In Malta, there is Evarist Bartolo (73), former minister for European & Foreign Affairs. In Greece, there is Yanis Varoufakis (65), an economist and the founder of a pan-European political party. In Canada, there are Lloyd Axworthy (86) (retired minister of foreign affairs and currently chair of the World Refugee & Migration Council) and Bob Rae (77) (former premier of Ontario and later Canada’s ambassador to the UN).

Then, there are The Elders: a committee founded in 2007 by South African President Nelson Mandela, of 12 “independent global leaders working together for peace, justice, human rights and a sustainable planet”. Among others, the current 12 include: Gro Harlem Brundtland (86), the former Prime Minister (PM) of Norway and former director-general of the World Health Organization; Ellen Johnson Sirleaf (87), Nobel laureate and former President of Liberia; Denis Mukwege (71), Congolese humanitarian, pastor and gynecologist; Zeid bin Ra’ad (62), professor, former Jordanian diplomat and UN High Commissioner for Human Rights; Helen Clark (76), former PM of New Zealand and administrator of the UN Development Programme; and Juan Manuel Santos (74), Nobel laureate, former president of Columbia and current Chair of The Elders.

And these are just some of the better-known personalities who are talking their walk and walking their talk — albeit a bit more slowly.

Listen, learn, live

The elderly can be a hugely valuable resource. They are some of the smartest people on the planet. Their understanding of history, their lived experience, their selflessness and their genuine concern for the well-being of humanity are difficult to replicate in any other population group. They can provide context, a reality check and a moral compass. They can provide advice and guidance to make our world more peaceful, compassionate and livable. And they can give us a much-needed kick in the pants to act before it’s too late.

Today, we seem to be living in a world gone mad: imagining “evil” adversaries and creating unnecessary wars, or obsessing with minutiae — while totally ignoring diplomacy, genuine humanitarian concerns (e.g., poverty, migrations, famine, the uncontrolled advent of AI) and the relentless march of climate change. At such a time, the many sane and experienced people over 60 who are speaking their minds and, more importantly, their consciences, are not only a novelty, entertainment-wise, but also imperative to our well-being and shared humanity. We would do well to listen.

[Kaitlyn Diana edited this piece.]

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect Fair Observer’s editorial policy.