In last week’s discussion around the question of whether the Navajo nation’s objections to desecrating the moon in the name of the commercial “space business,” ChatGTP’s attitude could be summed up as, “hey, people need to make money to pay for things,” as if nothing more needs to be said.

The problem lay in ChatGPT’s understanding of my line of questioning. It assumed that by describing the conflict in values between the goal of understanding our relationship with the universe and getting things done economically, I was seeking a verdict on who should be considered right or wrong between the Navajos and Astrobotic Technology. It failed to understand the point of my question, which I then went on to reformulate in the hope of clarifying the terms of the debate.

“Has our culture accepted that economic interest now trumps everything else? Shouldn’t we be wondering about how all of humanity used to understand its relationship with the cosmos and consider how and why that has changed? It was only a century ago that William Butler Yeats evoked in his poem, “The Second Coming,” Spiritus Mundi, which he defined as ”a universal memory and a muse of sorts that provides inspiration to the poet or writer.”

Has Yeats’s world disappeared? Is there no universal memory?”