Short Story: Fake World, Equal World

Something to consider when reading/listening: Do you ever wonder if you’re the only person who truly exists?

Just before opening night of his final play, Alvin Rikard was killed when a spear was shot through his heart. But this was not the most surprising thing about his death.

No. The most surprising thing was what happened next.

Alvin woke up with a headache unlike any he had experienced before. He had the taste of metal in his mouth. His whole body creaked and ached and, looking down, he realized it wasn’t his body at all. In fact, it wasn’t even a body. It was a… was a… was a cloud of what looked like green mist. It was as though he was at the center of some extremely localized fog. Only, there was no centre. Just fog.