Short Story: “Dreams and Memories”

Something to consider when reading/listening: If something happened that only you know about, in what sense is it more real than a dream?

“So, what’s the problem?” I said, and he looked at me like I was mad.

“Is your hearing worse than mine, doctor?”

This old man had spent the last two hours, telling me and re-telling me about his late wife who spent, according to him, the final months of her life unable to distinguish between dreams and memories.

When she reflected on their time together, she recalled extravagant trips to far-flung locations. Flights. Cruises. Sleeper trains. She talked about Australia and New Zealand, China, the Pyrenees, visiting 29 of the 50 US states. Setting foot, at least once, on every continent.

Wonderful, vivid memories about exploring the world with her husband.

But none of it was true. And this was playing on the old man’s mind.

“We used to sit together,” he said. “Hold hands. Listen to the box. Tell each other stories. Make each other laugh. We didn’t travel. We never traveled. I’d have loved to take her but I… we went to Aberdeen on our honeymoon, see, 1964, and there was a minor Typhoid outbreak, if you can believe it. Ever since then, the idea of traveling has given me the willies.”

I enjoy speaking to older people because they give you space to think. If you take several minutes to answer a question, they’re happy to wait; their hands don’t grab for the nearest device. Nor do they chatter on simply to fill the silence. I probably took about five minutes before I responded, but I doubt he’d have minded if I’d taken an hour.

“What I’m about to say to you, Mr. Wheeler, isn’t exactly medical advice or… we’re not trained to say this but it’s… it’s a personal belief, I suppose. When it comes down to it, I don’t believe there is a difference between a dream and a memory.”

He looked up, his weathered face betraying no emotion, and he waited for me to continue.

“Two scenarios for you, ok. In the first, you’re old and you’re sitting in a chair thinking about all the things you might’ve done. In the second, you’re old and you’re sitting in a chair thinking about all the things you really did do. Either way, you’re old, you’re sitting in a chair, and you’re imagining things that don’t exist.”

“But they do exist,” he said, “the times we spent together do exist.”