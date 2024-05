Short Story: “Consuming Content”

That was ‘Consuming Content’ from the mind of Alvin Rikard. [Doe Wilmann first released this piece on his short story podcast, Meaningless Problems.] The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect Fair Observer’s editorial policy. Unmistakably, unfakeably human. And as I’m writing this, with pen and paper, my right hand is in agony. It’s sending shooting pains up my shoulder; a vein in my temple is pulsing. And most of all, I feel the way I hope you still feel as you’re reading this, the way we’re all supposed to feel. So I might be wrong, I might be out of touch, but I think there’s a difference and I think it lies in the physical act. Writing doesn’t just come from the mind, it comes from the body. The minute we followed these algorithms, the harmless and helpful “we think you might like this,” the minute we did that, we stopped consuming content, and the content started consuming us. And now they’ve taken out the hand. I suspect it won’t be long until they do away with the stomach. Fast forward far enough, and you’ll just find ChatGPT, churning out endless stories written by no one for an audience who’s no longer there. I used to love stories about time travel. And I still do; ChatGPT is a master at that genre. My god, the adventures I’ve been on. But all writing used to be time travel, don’t you think? One person used to press their hand against the page, and years or centuries later, it would spring up and punch someone else in the stomach. And in a sense, they’re right. But also they’re so wrong. Fallibility was a key part of writing, and I know they can fake that too, but it is fake. And somehow, on some level, you can feel it. And even if you can’t… and even if you claim it’s you that’s doing the writing, even if you love seeing your name at the end of every film you watch, every piece of content you consume, those words, those fake words that confirm it was all a lie, “from the mind of insert name here,” “from the mind of this liar, this nobody, this fake,” you know, when you see those words, you know it isn’t really you. You know it’s a distortion of who you are, and you know you lose a bit of yourself each time. And when I try and raise any sort of objection with anyone, they laugh at me. Would I rather return to the inartistic world we’ve left behind when half the content we consumed was crap and practically no one fulfilled their artistic potential? If I loved being a writer so much, I should be delighted that everyone else has joined me, shouldn’t I? I still got to enjoy my own content, and be surprised by it, and so too did a small circle of others. And isn’t that all I ever wanted? And yeah, there are still people whose creations have a special place in our culture. Whose imagination is so rich that, when combined with the AI, it creates something so special you have to consume it even if you don’t know them. But my work falls far below that standard. As long as it was just writers doing the writing, my stuff had half a chance of standing out. But now it was everyone. And I couldn’t compete with the dreams of the shy. I used to say I didn’t care about success, the important thing was simply to do the writing. Produce a body of work. If people wanted to join in, great. If they didn’t that was also great. And then in one afternoon, I lent my mind to the sixth or seventh version of ChatGPT, and it produced a collected works that far surpassed anything I was ever going to be capable of if I lived for a thousand years.

And of course, he could share his books and films with others and they could share theirs with him. The AI hadn’t severed the connection. It had ramped it up by a million. And it helped us in ways we never imagined. Lovers could write to each other as though they were Robert and Elizabeth Barrett Browning… or Selena Gomez and Justin Beiber. We could tell each other things we’d never have been able to say before. A book or a film for every occasion. Not the AI’s book or film, but yours, or your partner’s or your best friend’s. Not long after ChatGPT’s launch, we were all artistic geniuses and the workaday writers like me, we weren’t just out of business; we were out of everything. (Pause) I did it too, of course I did. All my unwritten ideas were fed into the system. Even the things I’d already written. And they came out perfectly. Better. Far better than I could have done by myself.