Fly on the Wall

The latest in fair observer’s series of fictional dialogues intended to make sense of the underside of the news.

FADE IN:

INT.OFFICE AT CIA HQ, LANGLEY VA. — EVENING

TWO SENIOR CIA ANALYSTS: TONY CATANIA (37), TAMMY AINSWORTH (45). THEY HAVE BEEN ASKED TO ASSIST ON STRATEGIC PLANNING FOLLOWING THE RUSSIAN INVASION OF UKRAINE.

TAMMY AINSWORTH

Well, we’re finally getting

somewhere.

TONY CATANIA

You mean with the sanctions on

Russia?

TAMMY AINSWORTH

No, I mean the whole situation.

Just think back two or three

years, when Trump was running the

show.

TONY CATANIA

Yeah, our hands were tied. It

wasn’t till last spring that we

could start breathing again.



TAMMY AINSWORTH

Bringing back Victoria Nuland at

State was a big step towards

reestablishing continuity.

TONY CATANIA

Yeah, you were close to her,

weren’t you?

TAMMY AINSWORTH

Actually, I knew her husband,

Robert Kagan, from way back,

before I joined the agency. He was

a classmate of my husband.

TONY CATANIA

Interesting that Biden brought her

back. After all, she was the one

who got the whole Ukraine scenario

rolling back in 2013.



TAMMY AINSWORTH

Yeah, we saw her socially in that

period. She pretty much set up our

programs we launched with the new

regime in 2014 to train the

hapless Ukrainians.

TONY CATANIA

And we’re finally getting the

payoff. After eight years of

preparation — including those

four of total uncertainty with

Trump — we finally have a State

Department that sees the

potential.

TAMMY AINSWORTH

How do you see it playing out? I

haven’t talked to Vicki lately.

TONY CATANIA

Well, look at what we’ve already

accomplished. It’s chaos over

there and everyone in the media is

amplifying the effect. Putin is

toast. Our guys are still there

applying the pressure.



TAMMY AINSWORTH

You really think Putin’s that

vulnerable? He may not go easily.

The guys at the Pentagon say he’s

a tough cookie.



TONY CATANIA

But look at the big picture. We’ve

taken him for a ride. He went for

the bait. You gotta hand it to the

Biden team. Planning the Ukrainian

escalation on Dombas for February

was a stroke of genius. And

because of all the weird tlak

predicting the Russian attack, no

one noticed the Ukrainian

escalation on the ground that was

already taking place.



TAMMY AINSWORTH

Yeah, that was fun for our guys

working with the Ukrainian

military, building up the drama to

take back Dombas and controlling

the narrative.



TONY CATANIA

Knowing of course they couldn’t

take it without provoking the

Russian invasion.



TAMMY AINSWORTH

Yeah, we knew it. Not sure the

Ukrainians understood that.

TONY CATANIA

Unlikely, unless someone tipped

them off. The corker was Foggy

Bottom’s brilliant idea of

predicting Putin’s invasion and

even the date. Pure magic. Worthy

of Penn and Teller. They got

exactly what they wanted.



TAMMY AINSWORTH

More like David Copperfield! That

was as good as making the Statue

of Liberty disappear.



TONY CATANIA

That was a crazy find for the

State Department, better known for

bumbling through mismanaged

crises.

TAMMY AINSWORTH

And of course the Ukrainians

played their role beautifully.

TONY CATANIA

Keeping them in the dark helped.

TAMMY AINSWORTH

Yeah, it always does. Now it’s up

to them to keep the struggle going

as long as possible. Have you

heard anything from our guys in

Moscow? Putin must be reeling by

now.

TONY CATANIA

Nothing much, except the usual

psychologizing of the media. We

haven’t given them much to work

with. Our chief told us to stay

calm and keep a low profile. This

is gonna take a couple of years,

probably. It’s too early to start

any of the serious organizing

Nuland’s team have been planning.

TAMMY AINSWORTH

So we just sit back and watch?

TONY CATANIA

No. Rest assured, we’re on top of

this. In any case, that’s what

they tell me. Our job is to keep

an eye on the media for the

moment, feed them the news of the

day and make sure they run with

it.

TAMMY AINSWORTH

Boring! That’s not much of a

challenge. The media are lapping

up everything we give them.

TONY CATANIA

OK. So, we’re doing our job and

they’re doing their job. What more

can you ask for?



TAMMY AINSWORTH

Like getting some action going.

People expect it from us. There

must be more exciting things to

do.

TONY CATANIA

The action’s in the Pentagon’s

hands, not ours, at least until

some turning point happens and we

have to recalibrate.



TAMMY AINSWORTH

What worries me is the cost of

waiting. With elections coming up,

it doesn’t look good for the

current administration and with

Republicans controlling Congress

it could get messier. I’d like to

see a few things resolved before

November when things are likely to

start unraveling.



TONY CATANIA

Don’t be such a pessimist. Unless

Trump or Pompeo or somebody like

that comes back in 2024. We’re

cool till then.



TAMMY AINSWORTH

Yeah, unless the whole damn thing

backfires, like Iraq.



TONY CATANIA

Even that’ll take time. In any

case, you know about the planning.

By 2024 we’ll have already moved

on to China and Taiwan. That’s

where our focus will be.



TAMMY AINSWORTH

You’re right. I guess in a year or

so we may be writing the whole

Ukrainian thing off as just

another boring interlude.



TONY CATANIA

You know the score. There’ll

always be bigger challenges ahead.

FADE OUT

N.B. Tony and Tammy are confirming the testimony of retired Swiss colonel and NATO expert, Jacques Baud, who describes events in February in the days preceding the Russian invasion on February 24. Citing “the daily reports of OSCE observers,” he reveals that “since the 16th, the [Ukrainian] artillery shelling of the populations of Donbass has increased dramatically.”

Fair Observer’s running feature Fly on the Wall is a series of imaginary, but believable dialogues intended to use fiction to help us make sense of the world. Each fictional dialogue takes place in a private setting between sometimes real, sometimes imaginary people in the news or behind the production of news. By exploring the motivation and intentions of the characters, these dialogues provide an opportunity to illuminate the shadows lurking in the secret corners of current events.

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect Fair Observer’s editorial policy.