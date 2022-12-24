The Solution to Water Scarcity Lies With Corporate Leaders

Over 50% of the United States has experienced serious droughts in the past 20 years..At the same time, the ability to use rainwater for drinking has been eliminated everywhere, from the Arctic to Australia to the Sahara. Our planet is heating up at a rate that people have never imagined. Water scarcity is a reality that we all should care about.

It is hard to argue otherwise, especially given that the Colorado River Basin, which supplies up to 40 million people with water, is experiencing historic droughts. Moreover, water shortages extend far beyond the western states and are not unique to this region, which should invoke action.

Water Scarcity’s Effect on Business

Executives have the means, the power, and the resources necessary to tackle water scarcity. Although some may argue that executives should keep their attention on supporting their businesses, many companies rely on the water disappearing from the country. The leaders of the biggest companies in the world are raising the alarm. Everyone should be concerned.

Not only would we run out of water, but water scarcity also affects the price of water. As a result, companies will ultimately spend more on this necessity for their operations, products, and more. With businesses spending more, consumers will encounter rising costs, impacting everyone.

Corporate overhead spending will increase, profit margins will decline, and companies will struggle. Corporate leaders should be concerned and work to address the critical problem of water scarcity. However,the real question is how executives can handle this.

Executives have the most financial power and influence over their industries, so they have access to the information and resources to make water scarcity less of a problem in the future. Therefore, we must practice corporate social responsibility. The circumstances at hand make it not just an option but a necessity.

Programs Striving for Change

There are numerous initiatives fighting water scarcity. However, many of them need more funding. To protect our planet, people, and the communities we live in and love, executives can lead the way toward sustainability. Through corporate leadership, the world could have a reprieve from our current challenges. It’s just a matter of choosing where to invest.

Amongst the programs and initiatives that fight water scarcity, some of the most promising ones tackle issues like water quality and usage and even work to desalinate the ocean. If every executive contributed, regardless of the cost, the world would be substantially different from what it is today.

Projects like Captive Systems tackle the removal and recovery of lipophilic substances, hydrocarbons, and heavy metals from the soil, water, and air. These kinds of programs should be supported to help provide clean water globally. In addition, investing in these programs contribute to mitigating issues like rainwater heavily polluted with PFAS and other toxic substances.

A sustainable future requires us to find ways to clean our water, which is why ultraviolet water treatment companies have created programs that help protect our water. If we are not proactive, we might fail to have clean water in the future, as these choices can dictate the future of our planet and the business world.

One of the most notable projects is the integration of desalination as a more accepted practice. Not only would it provide more accessible options for people to receive water, but it maybe the only way to get water in the future.

The oceans make up most of our world, so why not find ways to utilize this to our advantage? That is where desalination comes into play to provide a sustainable and economical water supply. These technologies will shape the state of our future and the quality of life we give future generations.

Numerous campaigns urge people to monitor their consumption and work together to address water scarcity and quality. Governments are doing what they can. Still, the world’s elite and executives must do their part and prove to consumers that corporate leaders understand their needs.

[Tasheanna Williams edited this piece.]

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect Fair Observer’s editorial policy.