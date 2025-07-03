The Anatomy of a Viral Trend

Aesthetic trends have stylishly integrated advertisements into the product experience. These visually cohesive snapshots are brought to life by influencers, who build their public image around aesthetics. Unlike traditional advertising, these trends invite audiences into an exclusive, charming niche, where merchandise blends seamlessly into a lifestyle. When creators feature a product in the form of entertainment rather than selling it directly to audiences, viewers become more susceptible to the subliminal ideas they receive. The interaction is far less transactional when all that’s asked of us is to be amused.

What distinguishes a viral trend?

The two primary components of successful trends are consumer involvement and economic alignment. Aesthetic trends allow followers to assign social value to their products. So, both exposure and an emotional connection with viewers are key. Magnolia Bakery, for example, skyrocketed to fame after its cupcakes appeared in an episode of Sex and the City. The shot was subtle, just two friends catching up and scarfing down cupcakes outside the flagship store. By association, the show had incorporated Magnolia Bakery into its glamorous aesthetic as fans queued up for the iconic pink cupcake. In turn, consumers can access moments from the series with tangible and edible souvenirs.

Pop culture often sensationalizes trends, as seen from the Stanley tumbler craze of 2024. The cups debuted in a frosty pink sheen months after the release of Barbie in 2023. Although Stanley and Starbucks collaborated for reasons unrelated to the movie, people flagged the tumbler’s pink exterior as Barbiecore, an aesthetic synonymous with the movie’s upbeat femininity. Shoppers corralled around a flimsy Target shelf for these limited-edition tumblers, some for the resale value, others for a token of the blockbuster. The products, after all, define the lifestyle.

Viral trends and economic patterns

Given the commercial focus, it’s no surprise that consumer spending patterns closely influence aesthetic trends. These trends contradict one another to maximize novelty and in reaction to the economy. Viral trends encourage splurging during economic booms and romanticize minimalism during recessions. It’s a simple, obvious concept that works. Behind the props, myths and lighting is the question of how much people are willing to spend and in what increments. Should luxury items be celebrated, denounced or made more accessible? These factors shape the blueprint of any viral aesthetic trend. This structure is evident in the transition from the Clean Girl to the Mob Wife aesthetic.

Following the COVID-19 recession, the US economy gradually recovered, albeit with lingering uncertainty. Swathed in modest, beige décor and scented with cashmere, the Clean Girl aesthetic presented a comforting sanctuary. This aesthetic promised wellness through its products, which resonated with many who felt anxious and isolated during the pandemic. To sell these concepts during a recession, the Clean Girl aesthetic downsized designer investment pieces to everyday items. Featured products included quality skincare and athleisure, designer water bottles, makeup with natural ingredients, and the signature matcha lattes. This minimalistic portrayal indicated that people had spent less on frivolous impulses and more on necessities. To solidify its narrative, the Clean Girl aesthetic often labeled its products as “self-care”, successfully reframing an indulgence to an investment.

While the Clean Girl’s perfectionism might have become unsustainable to followers, economic improvement at the end of 2023 also shifted spending attitudes. Increased job opportunities and slowing inflation rates revived a vague sense of agency and control, which the Mob Wife aesthetic encapsulated. This confidence excited people after years of financial restraint. And many were willing to act on their optimism. The wellness movement now seemed too mild and archaic to launch such a celebration. Instead, brands that adopted this maximalist aesthetic showcased their most sumptuous luxuries, from faux fur coats and bold jewelry to designer leather bags, as though these products could summon excess into their lives.

Companies might also propagate new aesthetics to appear more budget-friendly. Around the time of the 2001 recession, Juicy Couture released luxury tracksuits that sparked the casual glamour aesthetic. Unemployment rates had risen, and people no longer saw the point in designer bags or shoes, with nowhere to go but their living rooms. Juicy Couture then redefined the genre by incorporating its high-end products into everyday spaces. These tracksuits, marketed as loungewear, could be worn without a special occasion, which might have justified their price. At $155 per set, the tracksuits were affordable in the realm of luxury. This relaxed aesthetic allowed people to indulge in a troubled economy.

How Does This Affect Us?

Despite its fun and enchantment, this elevated marketing tactic has spurred overconsumption. Shifting trends often depict variations of the same item as entirely different products through scarcity and relevance. Many consumers rush to buy items they might not even need. Pre-teens as young as twelve, for example, were influenced to congregate at Sephora for anti-aging products. Social media glamorizes this excess as sponsored influencers flaunt closets and bathroom cabinets that look straight out of a store catalogue. Behind the gloss and glitter, however, is the unsettling fact that not enough resources can sustain this level of mindless consumption. Air and water pollution, plastic waste and cancer rates are rapidly rising as a result.

Overproduction also bleeds into this marketing medium. Aesthetic trends often blend into contrived variations of one another. The manifestations embedded in each campaign, such as empowerment or wellness, are general enough to be relatable but too superficial and impersonal to add value to our lives. Moreover, trends simulate an artificial catalyst for change and an illusion of self-improvement when we wear certain clothes or use specific products. Shopping more selectively can help combat overconsumption and reflect our individuality. While trends are fun and a crucial part of cultural storytelling, it’s essential to consider whether the promises sold to us align with our growth and vision.

[Liam Roman edited this piece.]

