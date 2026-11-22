India abandons its youngest citizens and then looks away. Deceased infants turn up in garbage dumps, drains and forests across the country almost every month, yet the law treats each case as an isolated tragedy rather than a symptom of a broken system. The Constitution promises every child the right to life, but for an infant left in a plastic bag on a railway track, that promise usually arrives too late, only after the heartbeat has stopped. India needs a dedicated Infant Protection Act, not because compassion is lacking, but because the country’s child protection laws are reactive by design.

The invisible crime

India’s infant abandonment problem is an invisible crime. Fragmented reporting and bureaucratic gaps bury its true scale beneath the headline reports. Three government systems capture a different slice of the picture, but none capture the whole of it:

Police and the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB): These bodies register only the cases that reach a police station. They rarely count infants who do not survive unsafe, illegal abortions, since these babies are often never registered as having lived.

These bodies register only the cases that reach a police station. They rarely count infants who do not survive unsafe, illegal abortions, since these babies are often never registered as having lived. The health system: It tracks nearly every birth in India, yet it lacks an integrated mechanism to track infants who disappear from facilities or are abandoned nearby.

It tracks nearly every birth in India, yet it lacks an integrated mechanism to track infants who disappear from facilities or are abandoned nearby. The Ministry of Women and Child Development: It monitors children already inside institutional care but has no tool to count the infants that perish in the field, rivers, toilets or open ground before anyone can reach them.

Without a single national database, policymakers govern in the dark. Team PaaLoNaa, an Indian initiative that tracks infanticide and abandonment cases, argues that official NCRB and adoption-authority figures understate the problem and that its own state-by-state data tells a different story.

A preventable, recurring pattern

The evidence of India’s failure surfaces in the country’s soil and sewers. In July 2025, a woman in Haryana’s Kaithal district allegedly suffocated her infant and hid the body in a cattle shed. In April 2025, police in Bengaluru’s Yelahanka area found a stillborn infant dumped in a garbage bag after a minor gave birth in secret; the neighbor who discarded the bag on her behalf had no idea what it contained. In April 2026, locals rescued an infant left abandoned in a sack along the roadside near Kajuwahiya forest in the Dumka district of Jharkhand.

These are not isolated tragedies. They are representative of a systemic collapse. When infants turn up in garbage dumps, drains and forests, it proves that India’s protective framework is not merely destitute but largely absent. Every infant deserves the right to life, protection, dignity and justice, yet across India, infants continue to be abandoned, killed, trafficked or left without protection.

Why general child protection laws fail infants

India’s existing child protection laws, including the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, rest on a one-size-fits-all philosophy that fails the infant. An older child can run, scream or eventually identify an abuser. An infant has no such agency; its survival depends entirely on a ticking clock and the immediate intervention of public institutions.

Current laws are fundamentally reactive, waiting for a crime to be reported or a victim to be found. However, infant protection instead requires a proactive framework to protect newborns before harm occurs. Because an infant cannot testify or seek help, the state must carry a higher burden of proof and fund specialized forensic investigations that intervene before abandonment becomes death. General laws treat abandonment as a welfare issue; a dedicated Infant Protection Act would treat it as a core governance responsibility, one that mandates the state bridge the gap between discovery and dignity.

Lessons from safe haven laws abroad

India still treats a mother in crisis as a criminal first and a human being second. International models offer a more humane, life-saving alternative for both mother and child. Every US state now runs a Safe Haven law that lets a parent surrender an unharmed infant anonymously at a hospital, fire station or police post, without facing prosecution for abandonment.

Germany’s baby hatches, or Babyklappen, work on a similar principle: A temperature-controlled hatch alerts staff the moment a parent leaves an infant, and the parent can walk away unseen. These structures are not an encouragement to abandon a child; they are an emergency exit that heads off the unsafe abandonment India sees today. Shifting the focus from punishment to preservation ensures that a crisis for the parent does not become a death sentence for the child.

A roadmap for an Infant Protection Act

India needs a law that moves the state’s role from voluntary charity to a statutory obligation. This roadmap rests on three pillars:

Prevention and rescue: Establish nationwide safe-surrender points and anonymous birth provisions, backed by standardized national rescue protocols with mandatory response timelines that treat every abandoned infant as a medical and legal emergency.

Establish nationwide safe-surrender points and anonymous birth provisions, backed by standardized national rescue protocols with mandatory response timelines that treat every abandoned infant as a medical and legal emergency. Investigation and forensics: End the era of the uninvestigated death by mandating First Information Report (FIR) registration for every infant-related incident and rigorous forensic and medical examination protocols so that justice reaches even those who never had a name.

End the era of the uninvestigated death by mandating First Information Report (FIR) registration for every infant-related incident and rigorous forensic and medical examination protocols so that justice reaches even those who never had a name. Data and accountability: Build a unified national data system that bridges the police, health, and Women and Child Development departments, ensuring transparency and rehabilitation support for the survivors of this collective neglect.

Standardizing these protocols would transform infant protection from a fragmented, charitable initiative into a core governance responsibility.

A dedicated Infant Protection Act would rank among the most transformative steps in the history of Indian social policy. It offers a vision of an India where the most vulnerable are no longer the most ignored. Strengthening accountability and rescue mechanisms would move the country toward a future where the right to life is a reality from the very first breath. India must decide what kind of nation it wants to be: one that looks away from the garbage dump or one that builds a sanctuary. No infant should ever be abandoned, killed, trafficked, neglected or denied dignity.

[Andrew Litz edited this piece.]

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect Fair Observer’s editorial policy.