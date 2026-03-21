An Open Letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the New UGC Guidelines

We are two Indian citizens of the diaspora in the US, and strong supporters of your untiring efforts to realize the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

As we write this, the world is in turmoil, and you have many matters of international importance that need your attention. Be that as it may, it is equally our Dharma (“duty”) that we speak frankly to you about the decision of your government to introduce the Indian University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations — the country’s statutory body for the coordination, determination and maintenance of standards of university education. These regulations, notified on January 13, 2026, and meant to “promote equity in higher education,” also risk deepening social division. The fact that the honorable Supreme Court took quick cognizance of its implications and granted an interim stay until March 19, 2026, suggests that something is seriously amiss.

Just as you consider yourself Bharat’s (India’s) Pradhan Sevak (“prime servant”), we consider ourselves Janata Janardhan (the public is god), who have the responsibility to raise our voice against policies we believe to be wrong, not just at the election hustings but directly and promptly before they cause irreparable damage to society. We hope this letter reaches you, perhaps magnified by the mainstream press or conveyed by those who have access to you.

Beyond the politics: a call for course correction

We confess we do not know the specific processes, personalities, politics, ambitions, jealousies, political calculations or pressure groups, whether open or covert, national or international, that together led to the issuance of these regulations. That is now behind us.

However, it seems fairly certain that if the damage caused by these regulations is not addressed promptly, widespread social discontent may follow, which can also have unfortunate repercussions for the Indian diaspora in the US. Many questions arise. You speak of getting rid of the colonial mindset. Why then borrow the Marxist binary of oppressor and oppressed classes and ignore the complex and nuanced ground realities of an aspirational society?

We are comforted by the fact that you have the political courage to reverse a decision and course correct when necessary. We appeal to you to do so at the earliest. The long-term impact of the UGC regulations could aggravate conflicts within Sanatan society and may undo much of what you have achieved in rekindling civilizational confidence.

The leadership moment: clarity before the court

Having said that, it is not for us to suggest specific steps. However, one thing is clear: You must speak on this issue so that the nation knows your mind before the Supreme Court hearing. It is not for the Supreme Court to run the country; that responsibility lies with the elected government. As Pradhan Sevak, your voice carries decisive moral and political weight.

We request that you address the nation and clarify your stand on this issue by March 19, 2026. We believe reverse discrimination is discrimination. We oppose any measure that increases divisions, regardless of its stated intention. We are firmly against hate, abuse or discrimination of any kind. We support meritocracy while genuinely helping the socially marginalized, as mandated by the Constitution. We also suggest that the dissolution of caste consciousness be explicitly adopted as a national goal.

We look forward to hearing you speak to Bharat before the Supreme Court gives its decision.

Dhanyavad (“thank you”),

Mohinder Gulati

Ex Chief Operating Officer,

UN Sustainable Energy for All, and Advisor, World Bank (Retired)

Rahul Sur

Indian Police Service (Retired)

UN (Retired)

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect Fair Observer’s editorial policy.