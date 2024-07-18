Female Student Athletes Face Down Monumental Challenges in the Field

My collegiate tennis journey started in April 2018. The head coach of the University of Missouri tennis team contacted me in Hungary, offering a scholarship and a spot on his team. It was a dream come true for a young tennis player like me. However, it was tough leaving my family and friends to start a new life in the United States, over 5,000 miles from home.



During my recruitment visit a few months prior, I was astonished by the campus’s beauty and the awesome athletic facilities there. What I did not see, though, were the tensions between the head coach and the team. These became clear a few weeks into my freshman year.



Being an international student was challenging, especially in my first year. The ongoing conflicts and stress at the tennis facility compounded the difficulty. But despite the chaos, I found comfort in my studies and tennis performance. I won singles and doubles matches in the Southeastern Conference (SEC), one of the most competitive conferences in the nation.



At the beginning of my junior year, I became a dual-athlete. I was excited to have the opportunity to compete both on the tennis and track teams. But my athletic endeavors led to injuries and then surgeries. During those hard times, I discovered who my true supporters were. Sadly, the authority figures, including the new head coach, were not among them.



I chose to stay on the tennis team. Not only was I stripped of my position as team captain, I ended up being completely removed from the team in my senior year. The National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) permits new head coaches to cut any players they choose, something we college athletes were not told. He could not state any reasons for his decision, just that he wanted his own recruits. To emphasize this, he threw my belongings from my locker into a trash bag. My replacement evidently had been lined up before our discussions began.



When I reflect on my experience, I immediately think about its broader implications. It raises important questions about the support systems for student athletes, especially in dealing with the complexities of college sports. Power between coaches and players is unbalanced, and athletic scholarships are unstable. These things show a need for more transparency and accountability.



Realizing this gap in the narrative, I took action. I focused my Master’s thesis on different communication methods and their effect on mental health among female college athletes in the US’s most powerful conferences. I interviewed players from various sports. Participants ranging from national champions to rookies experienced the same issues. It was eye-opening.



I advocate for improvements that prioritize young athletes’ well-being and success. Although an inappropriate higher decision cut my tennis dreams short, I am determined to use my voice and story to drive meaningful change in college sports. Resilience is more than just recovering from setbacks. It is about turning adversity into action and creating a better future for all who follow.



During my interviews, I found institutional and communicational problems. College athletics within the prestigious Power Five conferences provide a platform for athletic excellence and potential careers. Unfortunately, these programs also impose demanding schedules, complex coaching dynamics and major psychological pressures on their participants. My research illustrates the critical roles coaching dynamics, mental health support, communication and trust play in collegiate sports, with special consideration given to gender-specific challenges.

Young athletes struggle greatly

The daily trials of competitive sports wear players out physically and mentally. The problem begins when the demands exceed the expected level athletes sign up for. A constant, false perception that “more is always more” permeates collegiate athletics — for example, that just one more hour of practice would invariably improve the outcome of any game. Further, my interviewees often felt a “resting is the enemy” mentality bearing down on them. These outlooks combine to create a taxing experience where sore muscles and weary minds come standard.



Given these demands, it is understandable that coach–athlete relationships, which are a cornerstone of collegiate athletics, often prove difficult. “We had to read his mood every day and try to please him,” one participant said. There is a constant need to navigate coaches’ behavior, which, depending on their personality, can be unpredictable. Those who act uncaringly contribute to their players’ mental strain, and ones who overvalue performance frequently ignore the strain altogether.



The latter underscores a pervasive issue: Athletes feel undervalued beyond their on-field contributions. Gender-specific challenges magnify these difficulties. As an interviewee succinctly put it, “Our female coach was invested in us as people, whereas the male coach was strictly business.” Many coaches are cold and unempathetic.



Furthermore, dismissive attitudes prevail. One interviewee recalled this, saying, “I don’t care what’s going on in your personal life, or your mental health. Deal with it.” This reflects the premium placed on portraying mental fortitude over real emotional health.



Sadly, student athletes’ mental fortitude diminishes when they contend with extreme practice schedules in Power Five athletics. “Sports would take up about six to seven hours of my day,” one participant noted. Indeed, extended practice hours leave little time for personal life and self-care. Many of my interviewees desired a different approach over the “no pain, no gain” style currently in use.



As it stands, the intense training and competition of Power Five conferences can exhaust student athletes. Injuries and a demand to perform despite physical limitations were common themes in my interviews. Participants described how their coaches would ignore bodily risks and urge injured athletes to play through the pain. Many obliged so they would not jeopardize their scholarships.



Student athletes know that balancing academic and athletic commitments is no small feat. Those who strive to excel at both frequently battle mental fatigue, including stress, burnout and a loss of passion for the sport. A player remarked, “Basketball became like a job, and I forgot how to have fun.” These draining commitments overshadow life experiences, making it a challenge to maintain a sense of identity off the field.

Mental health is a major issue

Players’ physical bodies work in tandem with their mental health to keep them solid. Unfortunately, collegiate sports endanger that, too. Mental pain carries significant stigma. Several facets of daily life, such as beauty and representation, clash with athletic expectations, causing anguish.



Regarding the former, unrealistic beauty standards worsen body image concerns among female athletes. A participant said she worried about looking “like a man” and felt undeserving of food based on caloric intake. This is somewhat common among those with muscular builds, who sometimes restrict their meals or develop eating disorders.



As for the latter, minority athletes face additional challenges in predominantly non-diverse institutions. “The coaches didn’t really know how to converse with me about certain things,” one interviewee shared. Some participants struggle with the lack of representation and cultural understanding that they experience. This lack of awareness creates barriers to open communication, a crucial topic my next section addresses further.



Many interviewees highlighted the lack of accessible mental health resources at their institutions. “We had a single sports psychologist for the entire athletics department,” one participant recalled. As a result, she had difficulty getting appointments due to limited availability. This is a common problem in schools with smaller budgets.

Teamwork requires communication and trust

Mental health is supported by open communication and trust. These two things are linked with effective teamwork. Alas, my interviews revealed just how anemic these relationships can be with coaches and within teams themselves.



Interpersonal issues among teammates can create communication barriers. One participant told me there was “a lot of jealousy” within the group. It complicated her role in team communication and undercut team unity.



Expressing difficulty is a major problem in collegiate athletic communication. An interviewee told me, “I didn’t want to admit that I was struggling because I was a strong leader and didn’t want to show my teammates I was going through hell.” Student athletes generally feel forced to maintain an image of strength. They fear any show of vulnerability is a sign of weakness and could lead to judgment from teammates or consequences from authority.



This unwillingness to confide in coaches forms another barrier. One participant admitted, “I felt like [the head coach] would remove me from competition or dismiss my experiences.” Many expressed concerns that discussing mental health issues could disappoint others or be met with societal stigma, which would affect their playing time or team dynamics.



Based on the statements of my interviewees, I learned that they encountered a complete lack of direct communication channels and were not taught how to express their struggles. One participant revealed, “Our head coach didn’t want to have any one-on-one meetings with us.” That showcases a breakdown of individual guidance, treating all players as a singular entity. Another admitted, “I never learned how to communicate a challenge.” This comment highlights the need for training in effective emotional expression.



That is more important than it sounds. Without strong communication, trust cannot form between people. Unsurprisingly, trust issues were a recurring theme across my interviews. Athletes were hesitant to open up to authority, specifically staff or mental health professionals, about their issues. Some participants felt uncomfortable talking to a sports psychologist connected to the head coach. After all, word could get out and bring repercussions.

Student athletes need greater support

My interview insights illuminate the intricate network of communication channels and support structures student athletes need to stay strong through their collegiate journeys. Team camaraderie, loved ones, mental health professionals, coaches and more bolster them to manage their pain. But to improve the collegiate sports environment altogether, real changes must be made.



Team camaraderie and a sense of “sisterhood” among female teammates serve as a fundamental pillar of mental health support. Participants underscored the significance of team members as invaluable supporters who understand and share their challenges. “My teammates were some of my biggest supporters… We’re all going through the same struggles,” one interviewee affirmed. This bond creates an atmosphere of trust; athletes can openly express their vulnerabilities and find solace in their shared experiences.



Family, particularly parents and siblings, emerged as an essential source of guidance and emotional aid. Student athletes emphasized their unique roles: Fathers often served as sounding boards for challenges and decisions, while mothers provided empathetic listening and emotional reassurance. An interviewee reflected, “My parents were always there for me… Just answering the phone, and whenever they couldn’t answer, they called back later that night.”



Mental health professionals, notably sports psychologists, played a pivotal role in supporting student athletes’ well-being. Regular sessions provided a safe space for them to share their concerns and explore coping strategies. The accessibility of this aid varied across institutions, influenced by factors like funding and staff resources.



Supportive coaching staff who demonstrated empathy and genuine care for their players’ well-being produced a better environment — one that prioritized holistic growth and mental health alongside performance. “Our female coach, if you were injured or were going through something, she was willing to point you in the right direction… She was more accommodating,” one participant said. Female coaches in particular understood and aided athletes’ mental needs.



Beyond coaches and mental health professionals, athletic trainers and academic advisors were also vitally supportive. Advisors went beyond their academic role, offering confidential support for players dealing with personal dilemmas. Interviewees emphasized their role as a confidant, providing a crucial support network. Some described their advisor as “a friend,” while others observed players spending time in the advisor’s office to receive emotional support.



Similarly, athletic trainers, primarily focused on physical health, provided psychological help. Participants noted how their trainer also acted as a confidant. This illustrates the integral role these relationships play in athletes’ overall well-being. Other interviewees echoed this sentiment, underscoring the importance of building a strong student–trainer bond.



A number of universities actively addressed mental health issues through initiatives such as mental health education sessions. Some collaborated with professionals in this field. These efforts aimed to cultivate a supportive environment where student athletes felt comfortable addressing their troubles rather than hiding them.



All these positives must be emphasized for every player’s benefit. Mental strength is intricately intertwined with the facets of a student athlete’s collegiate experience. Their mental health should be placed at the forefront to generate a more uplifting experience, enabling them to thrive in sports and everyday life.



To ensure their continued triumph, college institutions should implement several beneficial practices. They should emphasize coaching education and adjustability; most coaches are only former athletes themselves, having not passed formal training to become responsible mentors. Coaches must know that many strategies can bring victory, but they do not work for every player. Coaches can bring out the best in their pupils by understanding their individual needs and tailoring their mentoring styles to each person.



Additionally, institutions should add accessible sports psychologist services, enhanced mental health education and diversity and inclusivity initiatives. These resources help players manage daily difficulties. They should foster peer and family support, and produce an atmosphere of open communication.

By following my recommendations, student athletes, coaches and athletic departments can collaboratively make a positive change. Doing so would equip players with the tools they need to manage the complex challenges they may encounter. In turn, they would be healthier and more successful in Power Five college athletics.

