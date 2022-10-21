Video

Who is Giorgia Meloni?

Chiara Castro October 21, 2022

On September 25, Italians were voted for their next government. Four years from the last general election and two governments later, a record-low voter turnout ended up with a landslide victory of the centre-right coalition. Among the allied parties, the far-right Brothers of Italy obtained the majority of votes. This means that its leader Giorgia Meloni is going to become Italy's first ever woman prime minister. Meloni's victory hasn't exactly been welcomed as a progressive achievement though. Many domestic and international players are now wondering about what could happen next....

Must See

Did COP26 Deliver for the Planet?

Fair Observer December 01, 2021

The Death of Franco

Origins: Current Events in Historical Perspective November 09, 2021

Climate Change Explained

Chiara Castro November 04, 2021

What Poland’s Court Ruling Means for Europe

Institute for the Danube Region and Central Europe October 19, 2021

More On

What HIV Teaches Us: The Need for Affordable Health Care

Origins: Current Events in Historical Perspective September 30, 2021

Who Supports the Kremlin?

GLOBSEC September 28, 2021

Tunisia and the Gulf

Gulf State Analytics September 16, 2021

History Matters in How Russia Is Perceived in Europe

GLOBSEC September 15, 2021
Fair Observer, 461 Harbor Blvd, Belmont, CA 94002, USA