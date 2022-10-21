Who is Giorgia Meloni?

On September 25, Italians were voted for their next government. Four years from the last general election and two governments later, a record-low voter turnout ended up with a landslide victory of the centre-right coalition. Among the allied parties, the far-right Brothers of Italy obtained the majority of votes. This means that its leader Giorgia Meloni is going to become Italy's first ever woman prime minister. Meloni's victory hasn't exactly been welcomed as a progressive achievement though. Many domestic and international players are now wondering about what could happen next....