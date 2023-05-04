Is ChatGPT a Good or Bad Thing?

ChatGPT is changing the world as we know it. Many argue that it has great benefits. Others argue that there are great drawbacks.

Geneva is the chair of the World Schools Debating Championship - the youngest ever person to hold the position. In the past, she was the treasurer of the Oxford Union, the head of Oxford Debating, and reached the semifinals of both the World Universities Debating Championship and the European Universities Debating Championship.

In this video, Geneva looks at the arguments for and against ChatGPT. She also synthesizes both sides of the argument at the end of the video.

