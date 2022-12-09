Video

Implications of OPEC+ Cutting Oil Production | FO° Explainers

Atul Singh December 09, 2022

With OPEC+ cutting production, oil prices will rise. Saudi Arabia and Russia will benefit from this move. Thanks to increased revenues, Russia will be able to prosecute its war against Ukraine better. The US sees Russia as a threat to the security of Europe, and of the world. Washington, DC sees this as betrayal. Since the days of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, the US has guaranteed Saudi security. In those days, the US imported a lot of Saudi oil. Over the years, the US has become largely energy independent. It has massive oil and gas reserves. Its gas production has shot up...

Must See

Did COP26 Deliver for the Planet?

Fair Observer December 01, 2021

The Death of Franco

Origins: Current Events in Historical Perspective November 09, 2021

Climate Change Explained

Chiara Castro November 04, 2021

What Poland’s Court Ruling Means for Europe

Institute for the Danube Region and Central Europe October 19, 2021

More On

What HIV Teaches Us: The Need for Affordable Health Care

Origins: Current Events in Historical Perspective September 30, 2021

Who Supports the Kremlin?

GLOBSEC September 28, 2021

Tunisia and the Gulf

Gulf State Analytics September 16, 2021

History Matters in How Russia Is Perceived in Europe

GLOBSEC September 15, 2021
Fair Observer, 461 Harbor Blvd, Belmont, CA 94002, USA