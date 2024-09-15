Support us
FO° Talks: The Truth About the Rape Case That Sent West Bengal Into a Tailspin

In a seminar room at R.G. Kar Medical College in Kolkata, India, the body of a young doctor was found. She had been raped and subsequently murdered. Following the brutal crime, state officials attempted to cover it up. This case highlights deeper issues of corruption and concerns about women's safety under West Bengal’s leadership.

Print
Ankita M. Kumar & Elizabeth Tate
September 15, 2024 06:28

In this edition of FO° Talks, FO° Assistant Editor Elizabeth Tate sits down with Indian-American journalist Ankita M. Kumar to discuss the harrowing case of Dr. Moumita Debnath, a 31-year-old doctor found murdered at R.G. Kar Medical College in Kolkata. The brutal crime has sparked protests and outrage, but even more disturbing is the attempt by college officials to cover it up. Ankita delves into the details of the case, the protests by doctors, and the political implications for West Bengal, including the role of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Together, they explore what this case reveals about the state’s leadership, safety for women, and the need for reform.

The views expressed in this article/video are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect Fair Observer’s editorial policy.

