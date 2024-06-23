Support us
Search

Videos

FO° Talks: Make Sense of India's Big, Young Democracy

From April to June 2024, India held its latest round of general elections for the lower house of parliament. Known as the world's largest democracy, India has distinctive characteristics in both its parliamentary system and constitution, setting it apart from the Westminster system after which it is modeled. Amidst the implications of these structural differences and the current prime minister’s approach to governance, there are fears of democratic backsliding and the rise of authoritarianism in India.

Print
Tripurdaman Singh & Christopher Roper Schell
June 23, 2024 05:41

Indians believe strongly in the robustness of their democracy, but the recent political climate has been tense and volatile. Both India’s political system and its constitution make it somewhat unique among democracies. Amidst accusations of authoritarian tendencies and democratic backsliding, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attempts to carry out his policy agendas to improve India’s place in the global order.

Crash course: India’s Parliamentary Democracy

India’s democratic system mimics that of Westminster, with a bicameral parliament. The upper house is known as the Rajya Sabha, the house of the states. It consists of members of parliament elected by state legislatures, with each member serving six years. The lower house, known as the Lok Sabha, the house of the people, is formed via general election. This is where most of the legislative action takes place.

While many consider India’s democratic system to be remarkably stable, there are a few unique elements within the system that pose challenges of their own. Two of these differences are worth noting. The first is the anti-defection law, passed in 1985, which prohibits members of parliament from defecting to another party. While originally created as a stabilization mechanism, the anti-defection law has in actuality led to greater dysfunction and power imbalances. 

The second significant element is the immense power that the executive branch holds. The executive decides when to summon and prorogue parliament, and acts in place of the legislature when parliament is not in session. Generally, parliament convenes three times a year, with longer prorogation periods. These two functions in particular allow the executive to dominate India’s parliamentary democracy. 

However, the parliamentary system is not the only unique aspect of India’s government. India’s constitution is extraordinarily long, having been amended over 100 times and consisting of 448 articles. The American constitution has only seven. India’s constitution is by far the longest constitution of any independent state, and it is the second-longest constitution in use anywhere, after Alabama’s. As democracy was a new experiment for India, the length of the constitution was an attempt at providing more structure and stability to ensure the system survived.

The first amendment to India’s constitution allowed the government to restrict freedom of speech and expression, which had been granted in the original constitution. This amendment was introduced by India’s first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, who was unable to handle the backlash he received during his time in office. The inclusion of this amendment in the constitution allowed Nehru’s government to crack down on sedition in the media and public sphere, a tactic which many accuse India’s current prime minister of leveraging. 

Democratic backsliding and authoritarianism

Although India is the world's largest democracy, and a remarkably reliable one at that, contentious themes from Modi’s time in office have brought up concerns of democratic backsliding in India. Some claim Modi has authoritarian tendencies and is actively leading India down an anti-democratic path, especially in light of his government’s sometimes violent harassment of journalists and activists. 

While Modi’s government has indeed levied legislation to clamp down on critics, tame media, and influence discourse, he is certainly not unique in this aspect. These political tactics have been in use long before his time. However, Modi tends to be more autocratic in his demeanor and approach to politics, which is where much of the criticism stems from. 

That being said, Modi has been widely successful thus far within the bounds of the current constitution. Thus, it seems unlikely he will propose any constitutional changes in the near future. The system has worked for him in the past and will likely continue to do so.

Additionally, the democratic system in India is not necessarily weaker or more unstable than it has been historically. For example, multiparty coalitions were a significant challenge in the early 1990s, as excessive diversity limited the effectiveness and power of the parties. In India, the current political landscape is much more a result of power politics and how they shape governments than it is representative of democratic backsliding. Even given incidents where Modi has suppressed of free speech, concerns regarding true democratic backsliding are largely unfounded.

Modi’s failures and triumphs

While Modi’s image has been tarnished by many, the prime minister has done a significant amount to promote domestic development and improve India’s standing in the world. There has been tremendous investment in infrastructure, vast subsidies to boost development in certain sectors, a dedication to improving public facilities and providing access to energy resources in rural communities, and positive economic growth. 

The job market, which has remained largely stagnant, is one area which Modi seems to overlook. However, there are significant obstacles standing in the way that cannot necessarily be attributed to him. While these challenges should certainly be addressed in the coming years, it does not seem to be a significant platform issue for Modi at this point in time. 

Modi’s recent reelection secures his spot in the pantheon of greats as he enters his third consecutive term. While this development certainly cements his power in some aspects, political landscapes change quickly and longevity is not guaranteed. Despite these shifting and at times contentious climates, India’s democracy is alive and well and the future remains bright.

[Emma Johnson wrote the first draft of this piece.]

The views expressed in this article/video are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect Fair Observer’s editorial policy.

Comment

Leave a comment

Related Reading

FO° Talks: Make Sense of India’s Big, Young Democracy

Tripurdaman Singh & Christopher Roper Schell June 23, 2024

FO° Talks: Make Sense of the Metaverse, Its Promise and Peril

Dirk Lueth & Atul Singh June 21, 2024

FO° Talks: Benny Gantz Goes: Make Sense of Israel’s New Crisis

Josef Olmert & Atul Singh June 15, 2024

FO° Exclusive: Rishi Sunak Takes Post-Brexit UK to the Polls

Glenn Carle & Atul Singh June 11, 2024

FO° Exclusive: Iran’s President Falls Out of the Sky

Glenn Carle & Atul Singh June 06, 2024

FO° Exclusive: Taiwan-China Tensions Increase as New Taiwanese President Takes Charge

Glenn Carle & Atul Singh June 04, 2024

FO° Talks: Spotlight on Kashmir — When Will We Witness Voter Realignment?

Rakesh Kaul & Anton Schauble June 03, 2024

FO° Talks: Geopolitical Guru on the State of Indian Democracy, Part 2

Manu Sharma & Atul Singh June 03, 2024

FO° Talks: Geopolitical Guru on the State of Indian Democracy, Part 1

Manu Sharma & Atul Singh May 28, 2024

FO° Talks: The ICC Arrest Warrant for Netanyahu Is Devastating

Gary Grappo & Atul Singh May 24, 2024

FO° Live: Make Sense of the New Israel–Iran Clash

Gary Grappo, Atul Singh & Glenn Carle May 21, 2024

FO° Talks: Where Is Ukraine Headed Now? What Does Europe Think?

Sebastian Schäffer & Atul Singh May 19, 2024

FO° Exclusive: Indian Elections — Mammoth and Unparalleled

Glenn Carle & Atul Singh May 08, 2024

FO° Exclusive: US Congress Gives Ukraine Sizable, if Not Timely, Aid

Glenn Carle & Atul Singh May 06, 2024

FO° Exclusive: Conflict in the Middle East Is Now Dangerous

Glenn Carle & Atul Singh May 04, 2024

FO° Talks: France in Crisis: Macron Now in Bed With Far-Right

Patrick Weil & Peter Isackson April 27, 2024

FO° Talks: Where Is French Immigration Law Heading Now?

Pascal Brice & Peter Isackson March 28, 2024

FO° Talks: Celebrity Culture: More than a Figment of our Imagination

Ellis Cashmore & Claire Whitaker March 24, 2024

FO° Talks: Starvation Now Threatens Millions of Displaced People in Sudan

Eric Reeves & Anton Schauble March 21, 2024

FO° Talks: US Immigration Policy Has Now Reached a Complete Impasse

Christopher Roper Schell & Anton Schauble March 01, 2024

 

Fair Observer, 461 Harbor Blvd, Belmont, CA 94002, USA