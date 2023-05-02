Video

Are New Bank Bailouts Good or Bad Economic Policy?

Geneva Roy
May 02, 2023 06:50

After 2007-08, bank bailouts are back in fashion. Silicon Valley Bank and Credit Suisse have brought them into sharp focus. Many argue that bailouts were necessary to avoid a meltdown. Others argue that too big to fail has become even bigger to fail, and both moral hazard and systemic risk have increased.

Geneva is the chair of the World Schools Debating Championship - the youngest ever person to hold the position. In the past, she was the treasurer of the Oxford Union, the head of Oxford Debating, and reached the semifinals of both the World Universities Debating Championship and the European Universities Debating Championship.

In this video, Geneva looks at the arguments for and against the new bank bailouts. She also synthesizes both sides of the argument at the end of the video.

The views expressed in this article/video are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect Fair Observer’s editorial policy.

