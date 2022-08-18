A New Idea of India | FO° Talks

Analysts have been anticipating the rise of India for decades, only to be disappointed. The statesman Lee Kuan Yew observed: "India is a nation of unfulfilled greatness. Its potential has lain fallow, underused." Is India now on the path to fulfilling its potential? In their bestselling book, Rajeev Mantri and Harsh Madhusudan make the case for India's rise as an economic giant and a global geopolitical force. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi described their book as making "rich contributions to intellectual discourse", and it provides an expansive yet detailed view of the changes...