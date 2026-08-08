Pakistan’s Countersubversion Challenge in an Age of Hybrid Conflict

Bombs, bullets and military operations no longer solely define Pakistan’s security landscape. A different kind of battlefield is increasingly shaping it, one where disinformation, political manipulation and campaigns designed to erode confidence in state institutions reinforce violence. Terrorism remains a serious threat, but information and perception influence today’s security environment as armed attacks do.

The March 11, 2025 hijacking of the Jaffar Express is a prime example of how contemporary terrorist organizations increasingly integrate physical violence with information operations. During the attack, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) — a separatist militant group seeking independence for Pakistan’s Balochistan province — intercepted the passenger train, took passengers hostage and engaged Pakistani security forces in a prolonged confrontation before Pakistani military forces ended the confrontation through a rescue operation.

However, the challenge did not end with the conclusion of the security operation. Within hours, the BLA launched a coordinated online propaganda campaign, releasing videos, photographs and statements that claimed responsibility for the attack and attempted to portray the incident as evidence of the group’s operational strength while challenging the state’s security narrative.

Official statements contradicted several of these claims, but BLA propaganda spread rapidly across social media, where foreign news outlets and digital networks amplified it. The attack demonstrates how insurgent groups now treat digital campaigns as crucial components of physical strikes, designed to shape public perception, amplify the psychological impact of violence, and influence both domestic and international audiences.

Why disinformation outpaces official facts

Rapid shifts in digital media directly power these information campaigns. During fast-moving security incidents, Pakistan’s domestic television networks and print media generally depend on official verification before reporting operational details, reflecting journalistic standards and the need to avoid compromising ongoing security operations. This necessary verification process can create a temporary information gap during which social media platforms enable the rapid dissemination of unverified images, videos and claims by terrorist groups and their online supporters. Because digital platforms prioritize speed over editorial verification, such content can circulate widely before authoritative information becomes available and may subsequently be echoed by foreign media reporting on emerging developments.

Equally disturbing, these information vacuums become especially dangerous when political polarization weakens public trust in official statements. Consequently, militant propaganda succeeds not because it’s fast-moving, but because it targets a pre-existing skepticism. Pakistan must therefore defeat both physical terrorism and coordinated digital campaigns designed to undermine public trust and amplify the impact of attacks.

Targeting infrastructure to reframe terrorism as politics

Balochistan remains Pakistan’s most complex internal security concern. Over the past decade, the BLA and affiliated militant groups have evolved beyond a traditional insurgency by combining armed attacks with increasingly sophisticated information campaigns.

Their operations now extend well beyond attacks on security forces. The group has repeatedly targeted Chinese engineers, railway infrastructure, civilians and projects associated with the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The Jaffar Express hijacking exemplified this approach. While security forces were responding on the ground, BLA-linked media channels simultaneously circulated videos, photographs and statements intended to show operational strength and undermine confidence in the state’s ability to maintain order. Extensive international reporting ensured that the group’s messaging traveled almost as quickly as news of the attack itself.

The BLA has consistently portrayed projects such as the CPEC and the Reko Diq mining project as symbols of the exploitation of Balochistan’s natural resources, arguing that these projects benefit the Pakistani state and foreign investors while providing limited benefits to local communities.

By framing longstanding concerns over development, employment and resource distribution in these terms, the group seeks to justify armed violence as political resistance rather than criminal activity. Whether those claims accurately reflect conditions on the ground is not the central issue. Their strategic purpose is to link existing concerns over jobs and resources with armed violence, and thus to frame terrorism as political resistance.

The resurgent TTP threat

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa presents a different but equally demanding security environment. Following the Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan in August 2021, Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) significantly intensified its insurgency inside Pakistan. Although the Afghan Taliban and the TTP are distinct organizations with different political objectives, they share longstanding ideological, historical and cross-border ties. The collapse of the previous Afghan government’s security apparatus, the release of imprisoned militants during the Taliban takeover and the availability of cross-border safe havens created conditions that enabled the TTP to rebuild its organizational capacity, consolidate alliances with smaller militant factions and expand its operational activities.

As a result, the frequency and sophistication of attacks against Pakistani security forces and civilian targets increased markedly, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA). Militants have repeatedly attacked police stations, military convoys, district administrations and civilians, underscoring the growing complexity of Pakistan’s internal security environment.

Socioeconomic challenges and security framing

In contrast to Balochistan and KP, civil unrest in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), a self-governing region administered by Pakistan, reflects a different dynamic. Public demonstrations during 2024 over electricity tariffs, wheat subsidies and governance arose primarily from socioeconomic grievances rather than insurgent activity. The overwhelming majority of participants sought policy reforms through peaceful protest. Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) reports indicate that the protests also exposed broader concerns regarding governance, accountability, political representation and the protection of civil liberties. Thus, the unrest extended beyond immediate economic demands.

At the same time, the widespread circulation of protest-related content on digital platforms enabled local events to reach national and international audiences within hours, where they became subject to competing political interpretations. Authorities make a critical mistake when they frame peaceful socioeconomic protests as a security threat. It risks treating democratic governance as a security issue. More precisely, the protests prove how delayed responses to legitimate public concerns can create space for multiple actors, including political groups, activists and online commentators, to shape public narratives in ways that may intensify polarization and complicate crisis management.

How foreign networks turn local friction into headlines

External actors actively exploit or amplify existing domestic conflicts, further intensifying them. Pakistan has repeatedly alleged that India provides support to anti-Pakistan militant groups, including networks operating from Afghan territory, and has raised these concerns in bilateral and international forums. India has consistently rejected these allegations, characterizing them as baseless and maintaining that Pakistan’s security challenges are domestic in origin.

Beyond interstate rivalry, transnational advocacy networks and diaspora organizations also influence how local developments are interpreted internationally. For example, diaspora groups routinely project local grievances in Balochistan and AJK onto the global stage through street protests and coordinated online campaigns, contributing to greater international visibility of local events even when competing interpretations of those events persist. Rather than creating new grievances, these external actors primarily amplify existing narratives. It shows how modern digital networks turn domestic conflicts into global political issues.

Through lobbying, fundraising, coordinated social media campaigns and engagement with international media, localized incidents can rapidly acquire global political significance.

2025: the deadliest year in a decade

The scale of the security problem remains substantial. According to data from the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), conflict-related deaths reached 3,387 in 2025. This represents the country’s highest annual conflict death toll in a decade, spanning civilians, security personnel, and militants.

Additionally, the Pakistan Institute for Peace Studies also recorded nearly 700 terrorist attacks during the year. These numbers confirm a grim reality: Pakistan faces a persistent militant threat, even as the information domain becomes an increasingly important part of the country’s security environment.

Targeting perception through weaponized social media

Modern subversion increasingly targets perceptions rather than territory. Its objective is to convince citizens that state institutions are incapable of representing their interests or responding to their concerns. Rather than presenting national and regional identities as complementary, these campaigns seek to portray them as fundamentally incompatible, thereby encouraging polarization rather than cohesion.

Universities, community organizations and digital platforms have become important spaces within this contest because they shape public discussion and political awareness. These institutions should remain places where open debate, critical inquiry and democratic participation flourish. However, they also operate within the same information environment as the rest of society. During periods of political tension, public opinion is shaped by the rapid spread of manipulated content and misleading narratives long before officials clarify the facts.

Digital platforms have dramatically accelerated this process. During security operations in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, misinformation campaigns have periodically recirculated videos from unrelated incidents as though they depicted current events, while unverified casualty figures and allegations have spread widely before official confirmation. Coordinated hashtag campaigns can shape public perceptions within minutes, forcing authorities into reactive communication while false information continues to circulate.

Pakistan’s experience reflects a broader global trend. Conflicts in Syria, Libya and Yemen revealed how foreign sponsorship, proxy organizations and information campaigns can deepen domestic instability. More recently, the war in Ukraine has shown that cyber operations, strategic communications and influence campaigns have become integral components of contemporary warfare, complementing conventional military operations and shaping both battlefield outcomes and international perceptions. Across these cases, military operations have unfolded alongside battles over public opinion, legitimacy and international perception.

Why governance is the ultimate shield

These realities require Pakistan to broaden its national security framework beyond traditional counterterrorism.

Military operations remain indispensable against violent organizations, but they cannot substitute for responsive governance, effective public institutions and credible communication. Security operations can suppress violence, yet long-term stability depends on addressing the conditions that hostile actors seek to exploit.

In Balochistan, long-term stability depends on ensuring that development initiatives translate into visible improvements in the daily lives of local communities. This includes expanding employment opportunities for residents, improving access to education and healthcare, investing in transportation and public infrastructure, and strengthening mechanisms for community consultation and participation in development planning. Such measures can enhance public confidence in state institutions and reduce violent extremist groups’ ability to exploit socioeconomic grievances through propaganda and recruitment.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the state must fully incorporate former tribal districts into the national administrative and legal system. As a result, this measure will strengthen policing and judicial institutions, improve border management, and expand access to public services and economic opportunities. Continued investment in governance, security and development can strengthen institutional resilience and reduce the operational space available to militant organizations.

In AJK, responding promptly, transparently and effectively to public concerns regarding economic conditions and governance can strengthen public trust and help ensure that legitimate grievances are addressed through democratic and institutional processes rather than becoming the subject of competing political narratives.

Pakistan must also strengthen its resilience in the information domain. The government has introduced measures such as temporary internet and social media restrictions, digital content regulation and enhanced cybersecurity initiatives to address online security threats. While intended to maintain public order and limit harmful content, these measures may also create temporary information gaps during crises, allowing rumors, misinformation and militant propaganda to spread before verified information becomes available.

Strengthening information resilience therefore requires complementing security measures with timely and transparent strategic communication, digital fact-checking capabilities, oversight of terrorist financing, closer coordination between civilian institutions and law-enforcement agencies, and greater public media literacy. The objective should be to counter organized campaigns that facilitate recruitment, glorify violence or deliberately disseminate false information while preserving lawful public debate and access to credible information.

Distinguishing democratic criticism from state subversion

Just as importantly, the state must never confuse democratic criticism with subversion. Independent journalism, peaceful protest and political opposition are essential elements of any democratic society. Treating every critic as an adversary risks reinforcing the very narratives that hostile actors seek to promote. The goal should not be to silence dissent but to ensure that legitimate democratic discourse cannot be exploited by organizations committed to violence.

Pakistan’s response must therefore be both defensive and constructive. The state must continue protecting its citizens from terrorism, violent extremism and external interference while strengthening public trust through responsive governance and accountable institutions. Security measures alone cannot achieve national cohesion. It also depends on citizens believing that political participation, constitutional processes and economic opportunity provide meaningful ways to address their concerns.

The more important question is no longer whether Pakistan can defeat individual militant organizations. It is whether the state can build sufficient trust, institutional resilience and political legitimacy to deny hostile actors the social space in which subversion flourishes. In an era when combatants increasingly wage conflicts through information, perception and influence as much as through force, strengthening trust between citizens and state institutions has become one of Pakistan’s most important long-term security priorities.

[Yasmine Haji edited this piece.]

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect Fair Observer’s editorial policy.