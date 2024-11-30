Goat Life: How Indian Cinema Neglects Social Issues

On July 19, 2024, the movie Goat Life premiered on Netflix and is currently trending on the streaming service. The film presents an opportunity to reflect on how cinema influences the public’s perceptions of nations and their people. Set against the backdrop of the Indian expatriate experience in Saudi Arabia, the film’s narrative — supposedly based on real events — takes significant liberties with the truth, leading to a skewed portrayal of Saudi society. Rather than providing a balanced depiction of the Gulf region, the film focuses on extreme, isolated cases that do not reflect the broader reality of life in the Kingdom. This selective storytelling, while perhaps effective for creating drama, raises questions about the responsibility filmmakers take in shaping international narratives.

Stereotypes actively ignore the reality of the Gulf region

The central flaw of the movie lies in its reliance on negative stereotypes. Saudi citizens are depicted in a manner that ignores the core values of hospitality, respect and cultural diversity that define much of Saudi society. This reductive representation not only mischaracterizes the Saudi people but also risks straining the diplomatic and economic ties between Saudi Arabia and India. For decades, Saudi Arabia has been a key partner to India, especially in providing employment opportunities for millions of Indian expatriates. However, Goat Life largely overlooks the positive contributions these expatriates offer Saudi society and the mutually beneficial relationships both countries have enjoyed in the Gulf.

The focus on negative experiences within Saudi Arabia is further complicated by the omission of success stories from the region. Many Indian professionals have built thriving careers in industries such as healthcare, technology and construction. Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 initiative, which has specifically invited Indian professionals to contribute to the Kingdom’s ambitious development projects, is completely disregarded in the film. Initiatives like the Musaned program, which safeguards the rights of domestic workers, are also ignored, painting an incomplete picture of life for Indian expatriates in the Gulf.

Important social issues continue to be ignored

This misrepresentation in the movie reflects a broader trend in Indian foreign policy in which flaws in allied nations are highlighted while domestic issues are underplayed. Indian cinema, in this case, seems to follow suit. The film’s exaggerated depiction of life in Saudi Arabia diverts attention from pressing societal challenges in India, such as exploitation, gender-based violence and systemic inequality. Notable cases like the Nirbhaya gang rape or the Kathua incident are stark reminders of real, tragic stories that exist within India’s borders — stories that deserve more attention in Indian cinema.

This selective narrative raises further questions when considering recent developments such as the Canadian government’s allegations against the state of India. Canada accused India of being involved in the killing of Canadian nationals on Canadian soil. Such serious accusations, which have significant geopolitical implications, are conspicuously absent from Indian cinema’s focus. Why are these pressing international issues not addressed with the same vigor in Indian films?

The selective focus on external flaws while overlooking internal issues mirrors a pattern often observed in India’s diplomatic stance. By critiquing its allies through international platforms, India risks eroding the goodwill that has long defined its relationships with key partners like Saudi Arabia. At a time when global interconnectedness is essential, the portrayal of nations in films like Goat Life should aim for greater nuance and fairness. Similarly, Indian cinema has an opportunity to shed light on the real struggles faced within its own borders, amplifying voices that demand justice and reform.

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect Fair Observer’s editorial policy.