Videos

FO° Talks: Pakistan Develops Closer Ties with US and China After May’s Clashes with India

In this episode of FO° Talks, Rohan Khattar Singh and retired Lieutenant General Cherish Mathson analyze India’s military posture after May’s clashes with Pakistan. They examine Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir’s nuclear threats, international interests in Balochistan and Gwadar’s strategic importance.

Check out our comment feature!
Cherish Mathson & Rohan Khattar Singh
October 01, 2025 06:36

Rohan Khattar Singh, Fair Observer’s Video Producer & Social Media Manager, speaks with Cherish Mathson, a retired Lieutenant General of the Indian Army, about the aftermath of the May 2025 clashes between India and Pakistan. They focus on India’s military posture, Pakistan’s foreign policy maneuvers and the potential flashpoints that could escalate into broader conflict. Mathson offers both factual clarifications and subjective assessments, while Khattar Singh presses on the strategic implications.

India’s Operation Sindoor

Mathson begins by clarifying the difference between a ceasefire and the Indian Prime Minister’s declared “pause” in hostilities after May’s clashes. A ceasefire involves formal terms, but a pause implies that fighting may resume at any time. India’s Operation Sindoor reflects a warlike posture maintained at all times, with readiness, capability development and mobilization procedures in place. Although leave cancellations and full deployments have not been enforced, Mathson emphasizes that India can go to war at very short notice.

Khattar Singh highlights that this posture signals deliberate preparation. Mathson agrees, stressing that while full-scale war is not inevitable, tensions can escalate unpredictably. India’s readiness continues uninterrupted.

War with Pakistan?

On whether another war is imminent, Mathson says a full-fledged war is unlikely in the near term. Yet he cautions that terrorism or miscalculation could trigger uncontrollable escalation. He also notes weather’s importance — major campaigns, like in 1971 under Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, were timed for fair conditions. For India today, September onward would be the period to “tune in our antenna.” Mathson’s point is less about certainty and more about preparedness.

Pakistan’s Field Marshal Asim Munir

Attention turns to Pakistan’s Field Marshal, Asim Munir. Mathson criticizes the conferral of the rank of field marshal after a four-day air exchange, saying such honors historically required commanding large campaigns. He stresses that the United States engages Munir not just for ceremony but for strategic reasons: Pakistan facilitated US–China rapprochement in the 1970s and retains geographic leverage.

The US is interested in the Balochistan region’s rare earths and oil, as well as access to bases like Jacobabad near Iran. Pakistan’s geography also allows positioning against both Russia and China. Mathson portrays Munir as easier for the US to deal with than a democracy: “He is for all practical purposes a dictator.”

Munir threatens nuclear war

Khattar Singh notes that during a visit to Florida, Munir threatened to fire ten missiles at any Indian river construction in India’s Kashmir region, and to “nuke half the world” if Pakistan’s existence were threatened. Mathson judges these as reckless statements that Washington tolerates only to extract benefits.

Mathson recalls US intervention during the 2019 Balakot crisis as proof of American concern over escalation. Yet he speculates these latest threats may have simply “escape[d] notice at the highest level” amid global distractions.

Balochistan’s role

The conversation shifts to Balochistan, rich in resources and central to the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). US President Donald Trump’s “newfound love for Pakistan,” Mathson notes, is tied to mineral and oil deals. The US designation of the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) as a terrorist group enables Washington to justify strikes on its assets, clearing the way for resource exploitation. Mathson assesses that the US is more likely than China to intervene directly in Balochistan.

Gwadar and the CPEC

The Pakistani city of Gwadar, CPEC’s crown jewel, is poised to be a flashpoint. Khattar Singh points out the US shift of drone operations from Taliban-controlled areas in the north to Balochistan in the south. Mathson predicts Gwadar could become China’s next overseas base after Africa’s Djibouti once its carrier aviation limitations are overcome. He stresses India’s unavoidable involvement, given its exclusive economic zone and its role as a net security provider in the Indian Ocean under US partnership.

Mathson believes the confrontation over Gwadar is more immediate and geographically relevant to India than Taiwan.

Is India cornered?

India faces a dilemma: It must balance a state of permanent readiness with the unpredictability of Pakistan’s threats and China’s expansion. India cannot ignore developments in Gwadar and Balochistan because they intersect with their security interests. Khattar Singh highlights that these scenarios risk drawing India into a wider conflict, whether it chooses or not. Mathson underscores that India is already a stakeholder by geography and strategic responsibility.

Pakistan picks sides

Historically, Pakistan played both sides — helping the US–China détente while aligning with US-led alliances. Today, it enjoys “almost a strategic fusion” with China while courting Washington. Mathson says China offers tough loans and infrastructure while the US dispenses money more flexibly, appealing to Pakistan’s generals.

He predicts Pakistan’s dual strategy cannot last if Gwadar becomes a flashpoint. He foresees Pakistan choosing China, the rising power with a $60 billion commitment to CPEC, over the US, which he calls an “empire in decline.” In his view, Trump may be “a short-term phenomenon,” but China’s strategy is long-term and consistent.

[Lee Thompson-Kolar edited this piece.]

The views expressed in this article/video are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect Fair Observer’s editorial policy.

Comment

0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Related Reading

FO° Talks: Pakistan Develops Closer Ties with US and China After May’s Clashes with India

Cherish Mathson & Rohan Khattar Singh October 01, 2025

FO° Live: Is America Headed for a Population Collapse? Elon Musk Was Right!

Aidan Grogan, Kaitlyn Diana & Rohan Khattar Singh September 30, 2025

FO° Talks: Indians Today Are Learning English and Ignoring Classical Languages Like Sanskrit

Srinivas Reddy & Atul Singh September 29, 2025

FO° Talks: Saudi Arabia–Pakistan Defense Pact: What Are the Regional and Global Implications?

Ishtiaq Ahmed & Atul Singh September 28, 2025

FO° Talks: Life Inside Donald Trump’s Notorious Alligator Alcatraz Detention Center in Florida

Kaitlyn Diana & Rohan Khattar Singh September 27, 2025

FO° Talks: Israel Escalates Deadly Assault in Gaza, IDF Now Controls Over 40% of the Gaza Strip

Jean-Daniel Ruch & Atul Singh September 26, 2025

FO° Talks: Following Charlie Kirk’s Shooting, Right-Wing Anger Surges as Political Divide Grows in America

Alejandro J. Ramos & Rohan Khattar Singh September 25, 2025

FO° Talks: America Is to Blame for Taliban’s Returning to Power

Lorenzo Tugnoli & Rohan Khattar Singh September 24, 2025

FO° Talks: Donald Trump’s Tariffs Could Boomerang and Unite the BRICS Nations

Kyle Moran & Rohan Khattar Singh September 23, 2025

FO° Talks: Did the US and Israel Lie About Iran Building Nuclear Weapons?

Nicolas J.S. Davies & Peter Isackson September 22, 2025

FO° Talks: Israel–Syria Peace Talks Derailed After Israeli Airstrikes, Turkey Makes Its Moves

Abdullah O Hayek & Rohan Khattar Singh September 21, 2025

FO° Talks: Josef Olmert on Trump’s Gaza Plan

Josef Olmert September 20, 2025

FO° Talks: Is the Taliban-Ruled Afghanistan Now Becoming a Normal State?

Thomas Barfield & Atul Singh September 19, 2025

FO° Talks: Examining Syria Through Swiss Eyes

Jean-Daniel Ruch & Atul Singh September 18, 2025

FO° Talks: Tucker Peck Tried Every Religion, But Only Buddhism Did THIS to His Mind

Tucker Peck & Anton Schauble September 17, 2025

FO° Live: A New Look at Post Asia Pivot US Foreign Policy

Richard Fontaine, Robert Blackwill & Atul Singh September 16, 2025

FO° Talks: Here’s How Helicopters Will Make India a Major Geopolitical Power

Ashutosh Lal & Atul Singh September 15, 2025

FO° Talks: Bangladesh: Can Interim Government of Muhammad Yunus Protect Hindus?

Shahidul Alam & Rohan Khattar Singh September 14, 2025

FO° Talks: Traditional or Modern: What Life Do American Families Want?

Aidan Grogan & Peter Isackson September 13, 2025

FO° Talks: Alabama Can Teach the World a Lot About Racism, Resilience and Community

Alexis Okeowo & Rohan Khattar Singh September 12, 2025

 

Fair Observer, 461 Harbor Blvd, Belmont, CA 94002, USA