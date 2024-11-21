Worker safety in Bangladesh: Tragedy Turned into Triumph

In November 2023, an EU delegation conducted a five-day visit to Bangladesh in order to evaluate the country’s labor conditions. Bangladesh, frequently under scrutiny for its labor practices, has made notable progress in prioritizing the safety and dignity of workers contributing to its thriving ready-made garment (RMG) industry.

Bangladesh has a history of poor working conditions including low wages, long hours and rampant sexism in a country where 85% of the garment workers were women. Workers were forced to work 14-16 hour shifts seven days a week all while making 2,000 Bangladesh Taka ($16.73) less than the minimum liveable wage. The work environments were also cramped and hazardous, often resulting in injury and other accidents, such as fires. From 2005-2012, there were several factory accidents that resulted in the death of nearly 250 workers. This does not include the thousands of other workers who were killed or injured in other accidents starting in as early as 1990.

The turning point for Bangladesh’s RMG sector finally came in 2013 with the tragic Rana Plaza factory building collapse, which claimed the lives of 1,134 people, most of whom were garment workers. The tragedy prompted industry leaders and government officials, with the aid of international initiatives, to reevaluate safety measures and implement comprehensive reforms.

International initiatives

International initiative has played a pivotal role in reshaping Bangladesh’s RMG industry. The two landmark initiatives formed in the aftermath of the Rana Plaza incident, The Alliance for Bangladesh Worker Safety and the Accord, have played a crucial role in significantly enhancing worker safety in Bangladesh’s RMG sector by conducting rigorous factory inspections, mandating safety upgrades and empowering workers through training and safety committees.

Since 2020, a nationally led RMG Sustainability Council, bringing together industry owners, brands and trade unions, has taken over the building and fire safety responsibility from international initiatives. Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) says that, under the council, significant improvements have been made in workers’ rights, including safety and transparency.

Over the past decade, the country has invested in infrastructure by installing state-of-the-art fire and electrical safety equipment. A commitment to green initiatives and compliance measures has also resulted in safer working conditions and positioned Bangladesh as a role model for other nations in the garment manufacturing sector.

The 2013 Labor (Amendment) Act introduced pivotal amendments by creating safety committees in factories with 50 or more workers, appointing safety welfare officers in workplaces with more than 500 employees and establishing Health Centers in workplaces with over 5000 employees.

In 2022, the RMG Sustainability Council, in collaboration with the International Labor Organization (ILO) and the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), signed an agreement to enhance workplace safety and health in ten priority economic sectors. The initiative aims to establish safety units, develop safety committees and upskill workers on occupational safety and health.

The government has also invested in capacity building and training programs for workers and factory owners to foster a safety culture. These initiatives focus on imparting essential skills, raising awareness about safety protocols and cultivating a sense of responsibility toward the well-being of workers.

A crucial aspect of Bangladesh’s commitment to safety lies in empowering workers. The Accord and RMG Sustainability Council have facilitated the formation of over 1,200 joint labor-management Safety Committees in Accord-covered factories. These committees are now trained to address and monitor factory safety daily. Moreover, workers have filed over 6,000 complaints through independent mechanisms, leading to improvements in health and safety, disciplinary actions, benefit payments and reduced working hours.

The impact of these efforts includes developing and implementing training programs for over 1.2 million workers, establishing a helpline managing over 30,000 calls annually and impactful worker surveys. The Accord and the RMG Sustainability Council have conducted nearly 56,000 inspections, rectifying 140,000 health and safety issues.

Governmental reforms

In 2023, in response to industrial disasters, the Bangladesh government initiated significant reforms in the Department of Inspections for Factories and Establishments (DIFE) . The department received increased budgetary allocations, enhanced status and additional staff. Efforts have been made to strengthen planning and operational mechanisms, resulting in a more effective, credible and accountable inspection service.

The Alliance conducted thorough inspections of factories associated with its member brands. These inspections assessed structural, electrical and fire safety and the overall working conditions. It identified safety deficiencies — categorized by severity — and factories were given a specific timeline for remediation. The Alliance actively worked with factory owners to ensure the necessary safety measures.

The Accord brought about tangible improvements through rigorous inspections, audits and remediation for 850 factories, benefitting over a million workers. These initiatives have created a ripple effect, fostering a culture of safety and compliance across the sector. Suppliers in Bangladesh have made significant safety improvements at their factories, with support from more than 220 brand signatories who have invested over 70 million USD to finance the Accord programs and operations in Bangladesh.

The commitment to workplace safety is evident in the multitude of workplace safety certifications achieved by Bangladesh’s RMG industry. With certifications from renowned organizations such as BSCI, Accord, WRAP SEDEX and more, around 18,000 workers are currently employed in facilities that adhere to the highest international safety standards. The country boasts 226 LEED-certified green RMG factories, with an additional 500 in the pipeline for certification. These certifications not only validate the industry’s commitment to safety but also provide assurance to international buyers and consumers.

Continuing to stand up for what is right

As of today, Bangladesh still has work to do in order to continue bettering its RMG industry. From January–September 2024, workers in Bangladesh were protesting the working conditions in RMG factories, revealing the persistent nature of the issues plaguing this industry. However, representatives for both the factory owners and workers were able to meet an agreement in late September that shows the continued promise for a better future in the sector. While Bangladesh is not fully reformed, it has managed to pull itself out of the shadows of industrial disasters and is now on its way to becoming a global exemplar for safety and sustainability. The nation’s commitment, backed by investments, collaborations and regulatory reforms, strives to ensure the safety of its RMG workers and positions the country as a torchbearer for other nations in the garment manufacturing sector. As Bangladesh continues to stride towards a future of safe, sustainable and responsible industry practices, the world watches, inspired by a nation that turned tragedy into triumph.

