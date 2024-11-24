Trump’s Return: Can He Deliver America’s Golden Age?

On my way to a departing flight, I passed through gleaming corridors of Dulles Airport in Washington, DC — a gateway designed to project the wealth and power of a nation. Yet, amid the polished marble and quiet hum of privilege, a jarring image intruded upon this façade: a man, bent and weathered, rummaging through a trash bin for scraps. His movements were heavy with exhaustion, his gaze hollow with resignation. This, I thought, was not the America that its leaders projected to the world. In that moment, I saw a truth that the sterile grandeur of the terminal could not conceal: a nation fraying at its edges.

That man’s hunger stayed with me, gnawing at my mind like an unwelcome guest. Was he a symbol of the growing chasm between Washington’s polished rhetoric and the raw, unvarnished reality endured by millions? Beneath the lofty ideals of the capital, something vital had been lost. I had walked through the terminals of Dubai and Singapore, temples to modern prosperity, but here, in the seat of American power, lay a quiet tragedy — its citizens scavenging for dignity amidst the remnants of forgotten promises.

This dissonance has followed me through the years I have lived in Washington, Kentucky and Wisconsin. In Washington, policies are crafted, narratives spun, yet the struggles of the everyday American seem distant, almost abstract. In Kentucky, I saw families crushed under the weight of inflation, paychecks stretched to breaking. In Wisconsin, I heard echoes of lost industries, lives upended by decisions made far from their grasp. To them, Washington is a myth — a city of marble halls that speaks in platitudes while crises rage beyond its borders.

It is into this void that former and future President Donald J. Trump has re-emerged, his message of strength and renewal cutting through the polished but hollow discourse of the capital. His November 5 electoral victory was not merely a political event; it was a seismic rejection of the status quo. Against all odds — assassination attempts, endless litigation — Trump stood defiant, embodying the resilience and anger of a nation disillusioned. His landslide win, sweeping seven swing states, sent a clear message: the American people were no longer content with promises; they demanded action, even if it came wrapped in controversy.

The fatigue gripping the nation is deeper than weariness; it is a spiritual exhaustion, a slow erosion of belief. Rising prices, policy paralysis and a fractured foreign policy have left Americans adrift. Inflation haunts them like a specter, while the immigrant crisis stirs frustrations in communities already stretched to their limits.

Abroad, the erosion of American influence is palpable. In South Asia, where I often work, Washington’s focus feels narrow, shaped by a myopic, India-centric lens that overlooks the region’s complexities. The US military’s chaotic retreat from Kabul, captured in the image of a man clinging to an aircraft, epitomized this decline. Meanwhile, China has seized the moment, extending its influence from the Solomon Islands to Sri Lanka, filling the void left by America’s absence.

Today, Sri Lanka is ruled by a Marxist oriented political party National People’s Power for the first time, the legislature and executive branch taken over under the shadows of significant Chinese influence. A US senior academic explained to me that “stacks of money was given during Sri Lankan elections by China to the Marxist.” Meanwhile in the Solomon Islands, Jeremiah Manele, a former foreign minister, was appointed prime minister and pledged to continue the policy of embracing China.

In conversations with foreign diplomats and thinkers, the critique is unrelenting. A Jordanian contact of mine once described America’s alliances as fleeting, its loyalty uncertain. A Cambodian policy director lamented the unpredictability of US sanctions, even after discussing partnership with Austin. These voices echo a growing disillusionment — a realization that the ideals of American leadership often fall short of its actions.

At a recent Indian Army Defense Dialogue, I met Israeli academic Carice Witte from SIGNAL Group, who stated matter-of-factly that “US weakness is projected now which is not good; we must have strong, smart leadership who is not afraid to deal with hard power.” Yet, even as she spoke of strength, I wondered if that was truly what Americans desired. Did they yearn for victory on the world stage, or had the years of conflict and economic decline made them crave something simpler, like peace or stability? Trump positioned himself as the “man for peace,” a perfect fit for the many Americans who do not wish to entangle themselves with endless wars.

Trump’s triumph taps into this discontent, presenting himself as the answer to America’s unraveling. He promises a golden age. “This will be the golden age of America,” a return to strength and self-reliance. But his rhetoric, though potent, is laced with contradictions. His campaign spoke of peace, even as it celebrated power; of stability, even as it thrived on division. His call for a new era resonated with those weary of endless wars and economic decline, but the challenges he inherits are immense. The fractures in American society and the entanglements abroad will demand more than slogans — they will require a vision that Washington has long struggled to deliver.

As foreign policy expert Walter Russell Mead aptly noted, Trump’s reelection is likely to embolden him, fueling a belief in his infallibility. With renewed vigor, he will seek “trophy achievements” abroad, confronting a world that views his leadership with equal parts fascination and skepticism. Yet the question remains: Can this new era heal America’s divisions, or will it deepen them further? Will Trump’s promised golden age be a time of renewal, or will it add another chapter to the long tale of unfulfilled promises?

Beneath the triumph, a quiet truth lingers: America’s fractures cannot be mended by strength alone. Its renewal will require not just power, but wisdom, humility and a return to the ideals that once made it a beacon for the world. Trump’s America stands at a crossroads, and the path it chooses will determine whether this chapter is one of redemption — or another in a litany of squandered opportunities.

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect Fair Observer’s editorial policy.