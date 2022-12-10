Making Sense of the Ukraine War | FO° Talks

Moderator: Claire Price, ex-AFP Africa (Video) Head and Chair of the Board of Fair Observer Speakers: Medea Benjamin and Nicolas Davies Speaker Bios:Medea Benjamin is the co-founder of both CODEPINK and the international human rights organization Global Exchange. She is the author of eight books, including Drone Warfare: Killing by Remote Control and Inside Iran: The Real History and Politics of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Nicolas J.S. Davies is an independent journalist and a researcher for CODEPINK. He is also the author of Blood On Our Hands: The American Invasion and...