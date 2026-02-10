Videos

FO Exclusive: Xi Jinping’s Military Purge Signals Rising Paranoia in China

In this section of the January 2026 episode of FO Exclusive, Atul Singh and Glenn Carle examine Chinese President Xi Jinping’s purge of senior military leaders and what it reveals about rising paranoia within China’s government. Xi certainly consolidated control over the Chinese government but his regime might be becoming more brittle.

Check out our comment feature!
Glenn Carle & Atul Singh
February 10, 2026 06:19

Editor-in-Chief Atul Singh and FOI Senior Partner Glenn Carle, a retired CIA officer who now advises companies, governments and organizations on geopolitical risk, examine the political and military significance of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s decision to purge senior military leaders of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA). They raise questions about Xi’s grip on power and about China’s institutional stability at a time when the PLA is increasing its capabilities as well as becoming ever more politicized.

A purge without precedent since Mao

Xi’s removal of Zhang Youxia, the seniormost PLA officer and a longtime personal ally, is historic. Since early 2023, only seven of 30 senior Chinese generals and admirals have survived in their posts. Of the seven members of China’s Central Military Commission, only two now remain. One of them is Xi and the other is a general who is in charge of enforcing loyalty to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in the PLA. Such a purge has not occurred since CCP Chairman Mao Zedong’s death in 1976. 

Xi’s dismissal of Zhang is especially striking. Like Xi, Zhang was a “princeling” whose father had marched with Mao. The 75-year-old was one of the very few senior PLA figures with real combat experience. He fought with distinction in the 1979 China–Vietnam War. Zhang’s removal signals that revolutionary pedigree and loyalty to the CCP no longer guarantee protection.

Glenn stresses that Zhang’s stature within the Chinese system makes his fall exceptional. Among China’s senior officers, Zhang stood out not only for lineage but for battlefield experience in a force whose modern leadership has never fought a war. Removing such a figure suggests a willingness on the part of Xi to sacrifice institutional credibility for political security.

Atul emphasizes the purge’s scale. Alongside Zhang, Xi removed or placed under investigation other senior figures — including Liu Zhenli, the second seniormost PLA officer — effectively gutting the Central Military Commission. As mentioned earlier, just two of the seven members remain. Analysts compare this concentration of power to Joseph Stalin’s consolidation of control over the Red Army through his relentless purges. Loyalty to Xi now ensures survival and promotion with the officer corps of the PLA.

Atul and Glenn disagree slightly about Xi’s purge affecting the PLA's fighting capability. Glenn believes that the purge tightens Xi’s control over the PLA but does not, by itself, undermine its immediate military capability. Atul thinks of the scale of the purge and its high-profile casualties as evidence of deep-seated insecurity on the part of Xi. There must be massive dissatisfaction among Chinese elites and Xi must feel paranoid enough to crush any alternative power centers at the expense of weakening command and control within the PLA.

Note that reports of dissatisfaction within the CCP elite have circulated for years. As 2027 kicks off, Xi’s continued rule could become more openly contested. When even loyal figures with independent stature may appear threatening, that is not a good sign for the regime. Zhang’s longevity and prestige made him powerful and, therefore, dangerous. Now, the PLA is bereft of effective leadership and thereby stands weakened.

How good is the PLA and what about Taiwan

Militarily, the PLA still remains vast, well-funded and increasingly capable. Glenn points out that one man’s removal does not erase years of investment, training and modernization. He cautions against overstating operational disruption. The PLA’s material capabilities continue to grow, and its training has improved markedly over the past decade. A single purge does not suddenly render the force ineffective.

Atul counters by stressing the institutional consequences of Xi’s actions. Repeated purges create uncertainty, taint lower-ranking officers by association and disrupt clear promotion pathways. Unlike Western militaries with relatively stable professional norms, the PLA operates within a highly politicized system, compromising professionalism and amplifying the effects of changes in leadership. When senior leaders fall, those beneath them — who worked for them, were promoted by them or trained under them — become suspect by association. Fear distorts incentives, encouraging conformity over initiative and loyalty over competence.

No current PLA general has real experience with modern warfare. Zhang’s 1979 Vietnam service made him an outlier. His removal further thins an already shallow reservoir of combat experience at the top. Earlier purges, notably within the Rocket Force beginning around 2023, reinforce this pattern. While Xi’s regime cited corruption and modernization failures as justifications for the removal of top officers, the cumulative effect of the purges must sap the confidence and decision-making ability of top PLA officers.

This has implications for Taiwan, though not the apocalyptic ones many assume. Although no invasion is likely in the near term, a military whose command structure is brittle and politicized is also more prone to miscalculation in a crisis, even if it is not seeking war.

Finally, it is clear that Xi has taken Mao’s maxim to heart: Power flows from the barrel of a gun. By ensuring that no rival authority exists within the PLA, he has reduced the risk of organized resistance to his regime. Yet the very methods that secure control may increase systemic risk.

A military that is powerful but internally distrustful, modern but institutionally unstable, poses dangers not only to adversaries but to its own leadership. In that sense, the purge strengthens Xi’s position today while storing uncertainty for tomorrow — a familiar trade-off in highly centralized authoritarian systems.

[Lee Thompson-Kolar edited this piece.]

The views expressed in this article/video are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect Fair Observer’s editorial policy.

Comment

0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Related Reading

FO Exclusive: Xi Jinping’s Military Purge Signals Rising Paranoia in China

Glenn Carle & Atul Singh February 10, 2026

FO Exclusive: Mark Carney Challenges American Hegemony at Davos

Glenn Carle & Atul Singh February 09, 2026

FO Exclusive: The Trump Administration Tries Regime Change and Oil Grab in Venezuela

Glenn Carle & Atul Singh February 08, 2026

FO Exclusive: Global Lightning Roundup of January 2026

Glenn Carle & Atul Singh February 07, 2026

FO° Talks: Freebies, Religion and Corruption: The Brutal Reality of India’s Politics

Dhruv Jatti & Rohan Khattar Singh February 03, 2026

FO° Talks: Trump’s Nigeria Airstrikes: Protecting Christians or Showing American Power in Africa?

Olawole Fajusigbe & Rohan Khattar Singh February 02, 2026

FO° Talks: Trump, Maduro and Oil: How the Venezuela Operation Redefines American Power

Leonardo Vivas & Rohan Khattar Singh February 01, 2026

FO° Talks: The Donroe Doctrine: Will Trump Go After Mexico, Colombia and Brazil?

Joseph Bouchard & Rohan Khattar Singh January 31, 2026

FO° Talks: From Baghdad to Dubai: How Power, Oil and Religion Transformed the Islamic World

Bryn Barnard & Atul Singh January 22, 2026

FO° Talks: Trump’s Art of the New Deal: Greenland, Russia, China and Reshaping Global Order

Jean-Daniel Ruch & Atul Singh January 19, 2026

FO° Talks: Deepfakes and Democracy: Why the Next Election Could Be Decided by AI

Manish Maheshwari & Catherine Lapey January 17, 2026

FO° Talks: Israel Recognizing Somaliland Is About Turkey, Iran and the Future of Middle East

Josef Olmert & Atul Singh January 16, 2026

FO° Talks: Modi–Putin Meeting: Kanwal Sibal Explains India’s Signal to Trump and Europe

Kanwal Sibal & Peter Isackson January 15, 2026

FO° Exclusive: Immigration, War, Economic Collapse: Will the Global Order Change in 2026?

Glenn Carle & Atul Singh January 14, 2026

FO° Live: Is the Quad Still Relevant? Why Southeast Asia No Longer Trusts This Alliance

Herman Joseph Santos Kraft, Kei Koga & Haruko Satoh January 09, 2026

FO° Talks: “We’re Going To Keep the Oil:” Trump Breaks the Rules as China Watches Closely

Joseph Bouchard & Rohan Khattar Singh January 08, 2026

FO° Talks: Can Japan and South Korea Shape the Indo-Pacific as US–China Rivalry Intensifies?

Jaewoo Choo & Haruko Satoh January 07, 2026

FO° Talks: Does the CIA Control American Presidents and Media? John Kiriakou Explains

John Kiriakou & Peter Isackson January 05, 2026

FO° Talks: From Shrimp Among Whales to Strategic Power: How South Korea Is Shaping Geopolitics

Brendan Howe & Rohan Khattar Singh December 25, 2025

FO° Talks: Is Myanmar’s Junta Using Elections to Consolidate Power?

Daniel Sullivan & Rohan Khattar Singh December 23, 2025

 

Fair Observer, 461 Harbor Blvd, Belmont, CA 94002, USA