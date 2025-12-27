Dismantling the NLSC Threatens America’s Language Readiness

For the last few weeks, the front page of the National Language Service Corps (NLSC) website has featured a disappointing headline on its banner: “The NLSC program will conclude operations on March 14, 2026.” A collection of volunteer linguistic experts who staff dozens of federal agencies on an as-needed basis when language services are desperately required, the men and women of the NLSC have served their nation with distinction for decades.

The decision is apparently the latest in an erratic and feverish string of haphazard, irresponsible and frankly bizarre culture war political stunts, continuing a much broader trend: the erosion of critical, post-war programs and initiatives designed to meet the challenges of an ever-changing global landscape.

What is the NLSC?

Originally conceived in the aftermath of 9/11, the NLSC was launched in 2007 by the Department of Defense in response to a growing shortage of linguists in the federal government. Designed to staff its members to agencies or departments that need temporary language expertise or assistance, the initiative quickly gained popularity.

Perhaps most importantly, the program stayed true to its original mission of being completely volunteer-based, appealing to prospective members based on patriotism and national pride. The imperative skills that NLSC staff provide have been utilized in combat zones, disaster relief and language education for years. Today, the NLSC coordinates over 10,000 linguists across the country, who speak over 500 languages, including Native American dialects at risk of extinction.

Federal cuts

The apparent decision to eliminate the program, which so far has garnered no official comment from the Department of Defense, is unfortunately the latest in a series of drastic administrative cuts within the federal government.

In July, the State Department fired 1,300 diplomats and civil service workers en masse, targeting employees focusing on counterterrorism and refugee programs. The Trump Administration also announced plans to scale down its embassy portfolio, with plans to dismantle consulates in major cities like Strasbourg, Florence and Hamburg.

The agenda originally announced by Secretary of State Marco Rubio over the summer calls for the elimination of 15% of the State Department’s personnel. However, the final extent of the diplomatic rollback could be far more extreme. In April, the Associated Press reported that the Office of Management and Budget, run by Project 2025 architect Russell Vought, proposed cutting State Department funding by 50%.

The cuts, unsurprisingly, have not gone unnoticed among Americans serving their country both at home and abroad. Results from a recent poll of foreign service workers showed that 98% of respondents believed morale had decreased since the beginning of the year. Worse yet, a third of respondents said they were considering leaving federal employment entirely.

NLSC and national security

However, even amidst the widely publicized departmental carnage that has rocked historic US institutions in recent months, the curious determination to erase the NLSC is as mysterious as it is moronic. Even the usual culprits for nonsensical terminations of valuable federal programs, like political or personal retribution from a fragile commander-in-chief, offer no reasonable explanation for the seemingly sudden end of the initiative.

The NLSC has enjoyed generous bipartisan support for years. The 2018 National Defense Reauthorization Act, authored by a Republican Congress whose caucus approved it by a margin of 227-8, noted “the significant contributions … and efforts to respond rapidly to assist US Departments and agencies to fulfill a wide range of foreign language needs.”

Beyond having members who presumably offer Spanish translation services, even the most outlandish tendencies of a petulant government offer no clue as to why such an objectively beneficial federal program would face the chopping block.

In a nation where only 20% of the population is bilingual, programs like the National Language Service Corps provide invaluable resources that are critical for continued US hegemony. Beyond the obvious applications of the NLSC in education and diplomacy, its proven ability to provide language experts to various branches of the federal government at nearly no cost to the American taxpayer qualifies it as an essential service the United States desperately needs.

The discussion of this question must go beyond moral imperatives about cultural awareness or nativist dogma about self-preservation. Make no mistake; the question of linguistic capability in our government is one, first and foremost, of national security.

