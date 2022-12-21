China News

China’s Zero-COVID Policy Comes to Zero

Atul Singh & Glenn Carle December 21, 2022

Protests raged across many cities in China. Draconian lockdown restrictions in pursuit of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s zero-COVID policy had brought life to a standstill. People could not go out to do their jobs and make a living. They were hurting. Hence, they took to the streets. Mass protests are highly uncommon in China. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) keeps a tight lid on society, using mass surveillance, incarceration and economic pressure on recalcitrant individuals. Hence, people are too cowed down to protest. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wu1zJt8khiE The current...

