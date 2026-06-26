Learning From the Disabled: Creativity and Resilience in Emergency Preparedness

When disaster strikes — a hurricane, wildfire or pandemic — we often focus on who needs the most help. But what if we shifted the frame? What if, instead of seeing disabled people only as “vulnerable,” we recognized them as experts in adaptation, resourcefulness and creative problem-solving under pressure?

People with disabilities have always navigated a world built without them in mind. Every day, they invent ways to move through inaccessible spaces, communicate across barriers and manage uncertainty. Their lived experience offers precisely the mindset and methods we all need to strengthen emergency preparedness in an age of escalating climate disasters.

Disabled innovation is resilience in action

A wheelchair user who maps alternate routes around broken elevators, a deaf neighbor who develops a network of text-based alerts, a visually impaired commuter who memorizes tactile landmarks in case power fails — these are not just personal adaptations. They are systems-level innovations, born of necessity and imagination.

Disability studies scholar Rosemarie Garland-Thomson calls this the “disability gain” — the idea that constraint can generate creativity. People with disabilities cultivate “crip ingenuity,” a term activists use to describe the inventive ways they adapt to environments that were never designed for them. In emergencies, such ingenuity can mean the difference between chaos and coordination.

As the World Institute on Disability notes in its 2025 report on inclusive preparedness, “People with disabilities have significant wisdom and resilience to share when it comes to preparing for, surviving, and recovering from disasters and emergencies.” Their capacity to plan ahead — thinking through what will happen if power fails, communication networks collapse or transportation breaks down — offers a masterclass in adaptive foresight.

Designing for disability means designing for everyone

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the premier national public health agency, more than one in four adults in the US has some form of disability. Yet emergency plans still often overlook them. When elevators fail during evacuations, or warnings go out only via sirens or voice alerts, entire groups of people are left behind.

Inclusive design does not just benefit those with disabilities — it benefits everyone. A ramp helps parents with strollers. Captioned videos help people in noisy environments. Visual alerts help those with hearing loss — and those who simply have earbuds in.

The UN’s Disability and Development Report emphasizes that people with disabilities must be seen not only as beneficiaries but as contributors to crisis planning. When they are included in preparedness efforts — from community drills to policy design — the results are more robust, flexible and humane.

Creativity under constraint strengthens community preparedness

People with disabilities routinely develop redundant systems: backup power supplies for ventilators, alternate routes to escape buildings and go-bags customized for medical needs. This creativity under constraint is precisely what community resilience requires.

The National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO) recommends engaging people with disabilities at every stage of emergency planning, noting that their problem-solving skills help identify gaps others might miss.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, disabled activists organized virtual mutual aid networks, shared medical supply tips online and designed community check-in systems long before official agencies responded. These were grassroots resilience efforts — improvised, empathetic, effective — and they underscore how much mainstream emergency management can learn from the disability community.

Equity is not charity — it’s smart strategy

When systems fail the disabled, they fail everyone. Accessibility should never be an afterthought. It should be the foundation. The Federal Emergency Management Agency’s 2019 national preparedness report did not mention disability once, despite 61 million Americans living with one. As the Center for American Progress warned at the time, including disabled people in disaster planning “is not only a moral imperative — the changing climate demands it.”

By centering the perspectives of disabled people, we can design emergency plans that anticipate diverse needs, communicate across sensory modes and ensure nobody is left behind. That’s not just fairness — it’s strategic foresight.

Lessons for emergency preparedness from disability creativity

Disability is not just a category of need; it’s a wellspring of creativity. Every workaround a disabled person develops is a form of resilience training the rest of us can learn from.

It is important to include disabled people in leadership roles — not as consultants, but as codesigners of preparedness policy.

Disabled people already design for redundancy every day. Planners should always ask, “What if the power goes out?” or “What if mobility is limited?” We should also learn to embrace multiple communication formats: Text, visuals, vibration, sound — redundant signals save lives. In addition, disabled communities have beautifully modeled how to foster mutual aid networks. For people with and without disabilities, connection is survival.

If we design emergency systems with disabled people at the center, we create stronger, smarter and more compassionate systems for everyone. After all, emergencies test not only our logistics, but our humanity. And humanity grows stronger when it listens to those who have been adapting all along.

[Rita Roberts edited this piece.]

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect Fair Observer’s editorial policy.