The Faces of American Oligarchy

[Usama Malik wrote this article shortly after the 2024 US presidential election. Although it does not reflect post-inauguration events, Fair Observer believes the analysis remains insightful and relevant.]

America stands at a perilous crossroads, caught between the calcification of its democratic institutions and the ascendance of a plutocratic elite intent on remaking society in their image. This moment encapsulates the nation’s existential struggle: whether to renew its foundational commitment to democracy and accountability or to yield to the unchecked power of oligarchs cloaking their ambitions in the language of freedom and progress. Figures like Elon Musk, Peter Thiel, David Sacks, Marc Andreessen, Vivek Ramaswamy and the like are not merely “entrepreneurs” or “investors” — they are the architects of an opportunistic agenda that threatens to dismantle democracy while exacerbating inequality and societal division.

At the core of this crisis is the erosion of the democratic institutions that once served as a bulwark against authoritarianism and economic monopolization. For decades, the executive branch and its sprawling bureaucracy have become increasingly ineffective, weighed down by redundancy, opacity and political polarization. The result is a government that struggles to adapt to modern challenges, fueling public frustration and a growing sense of alienation. This institutional stagnation has created fertile ground for those who claim that the system is beyond repair — often the same actors who have most benefited from its failures.

The privatization of power

The need for reform is real. Bureaucracies must be restructured to serve the public, with a renewed focus on transparency and accountability. Yet those now leading the charge for “efficiency” are anything but reformers. Plutocrats like Musk and Ramaswamy exploit public discontent, offering false solutions that prioritize privatization and corporate capture over genuine progress. Musk and Ramaswamy’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE — a non-governmental, undemocratic, unaccountable organization) is emblematic of this strategy. Under the guise of streamlining government, it seeks to shift public functions into private hands, funneling resources to corporations while eroding the public’s ability to hold them accountable.

This approach reflects a broader oligarchic playbook. Wealthy elites position themselves as champions of freedom and innovation, while lobbying to weaken the regulatory frameworks that safeguard democracy. Musk, whose businesses have relied heavily on government subsidies and contracts, now rails against the very state that enabled his success. Thiel openly dismisses democracy as incompatible with capitalism’s purest forms, advocating instead for a society where decision-making is concentrated in the hands of the competent few — a thinly veiled justification for oligarchic rule.

These actors weaponize societal divisions to advance their agendas. Musk’s acquisition of the social media platform, Twitter (now X), illustrates this strategy, transforming a platform for public dialogue into a megaphone for conspiracy theories and divisive rhetoric. By amplifying grievances and stoking distrust in institutions, they cultivate a base of disillusioned followers who view them as truth-tellers and saviors. Yet their populist rhetoric masks a darker reality: Their ultimate goal is to dismantle the structures of oversight that stand in the way of their consolidation of power.

The capture of public discourse is matched by a parallel assault on regulatory and judicial systems. The Supreme Court’s Citizens United decision unleashed a flood of corporate money into politics, allowing billionaires to exert disproportionate influence over policy and governance. Figures like Thiel and Andreessen leverage this dynamic to shape legislation and public policy, ensuring that the rules bend to their advantage. Their investments in political campaigns, such as Musk’s $277 million contribution to US President-elect Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign, are not acts of civic engagement but strategic moves to entrench their dominance.

The rhetoric of these oligarchs is steeped in the language of classical liberalism and free-market economics, but their actions betray a profound misunderstanding — or deliberate distortion — of these philosophies. Thinkers like Friedrich Hayek and Milton Friedman championed free markets, but they also acknowledged the necessity of institutional guardrails to prevent monopolies and ensure fairness. In the hands of today’s plutocrats, these ideas have been twisted into an anarcho-capitalist fantasy, where government exists solely to protect property rights and privilege, not to serve the collective good.

This feedback loop between institutional erosion and plutocratic capture is deeply pernicious. As democratic systems falter, they become less capable of addressing legitimate grievances, fueling further disillusionment and creating openings for oligarchic exploitation. Musk’s obsession with Mars colonization and Thiel’s investments in doomsday bunkers reveal their ultimate outlook: a society where escape and survival are privileges reserved for the elite, leaving the rest of humanity to grapple with the consequences of their unchecked extraction.

The warning is clear: These figures have no interest in preserving democracy, equality or collective progress. Their vision is one of opportunistic disruption, where the mechanisms of accountability are dismantled under the pretense of efficiency and innovation. Regulatory agencies, courts and public oversight, imperfect as they may be, are the only barriers preventing the concentration of power into a few hands. Their dismantling would leave society vulnerable to exploitation on an unprecedented scale.

Reform to save democracy

And yet, while resisting this encroaching oligarchy, we cannot ignore the urgent need for institutional reform. America’s bureaucracies must evolve to meet the demands of the 21st century. This requires not just efficiency but transparency, equity and a renewed commitment to serving the public. Reform must aim to modernize outdated processes, empower regulatory agencies to oversee complex industries and rebuild public trust in government. Crucially, it must prioritize the public good over corporate and oligarchic interests, ensuring that democracy serves all Americans, not just the privileged few.

The American experiment is at a tipping point. The promise of democracy — a government of, by, and for the people — is under siege by those who would replace it with a system where power is synonymous with wealth. The stakes are nothing less than the soul of the nation. If we fail to confront this threat, we risk surrendering our future to the ambitions of a few, abandoning the ideals of equality, freedom and shared prosperity that define the American dream.

This is not merely a battle for governance; it is a battle for the essence of who we are as a society. The time for complacency is over. To safeguard democracy, we must demand reform that serves the people and reject the hollow promises of those who seek to exploit our divisions. America’s future depends on our ability to see through the rhetoric of freedom and efficiency and to recognize these oligarchs for what they are: opportunists intent on consolidating power at the expense of the nation. The choice is ours, and the time to act is now.

[Lee Thompson-Kolar edited this piece.]

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect Fair Observer’s editorial policy.