The Hidden Tax of Financial Misinformation

Financial misinformation rarely looks like a scam at first. It looks like confidence. It looks like a clean chart, a calm voice and a promise that the hard part of investing has finally been made simple.

That is why it spreads. A teenager watches a video on “beating inflation” with a few crypto tokens. A parent forwards a clip insisting a recession is guaranteed. A grandparent hears a “safe” strategy that can double retirement savings in months. By the time a family argues about whether any of it is true, the belief has already done its work.

Trust is now a market variable

In markets, trust is more than a feeling; it is a vital input. When trust falls, participation falls, liquidity dries up and good information gets discounted along with the bad. That spillover is one reason online financial misinformation is more than a consumer-protection issue; it is a market-structure issue.

Researchers who studied fake news on crowdsourced investing platforms found that a small share of posts could still have outsized effects. Their conservative detection approach estimated that roughly 3% of articles in a large sample were likely fake. That figure is easy to dismiss until you consider that the fake articles generated more than 50% higher trading volume over the next three days, compared with the real ones.

The costs show up in households. In a 2025 survey on financial misinformation, the CFP Board reported that 57% of Americans say they’ve made regrettable financial decisions based on misleading online information.

The damage does not stop at the individual click. Once readers learn that a platform contains manipulation, they start treating every claim as suspect. The result is a broad tax on information quality. Legitimate analysis loses influence because bad actors cheapen the signal.

Influencers are not paid to be right

The influencer economy turns attention into revenue, but it rarely prices in accuracy. Some creators disclose sponsorships. Many do not. Either way, the upside is immediate: views, followers, affiliate fees and, in crypto, the ability to sell into a spike.

That incentive shows up in the data. In a study of 180 prominent crypto-influencers, researchers examined roughly 36,000 tweets and found a clear pattern: prices tended to rise shortly after a mention and then drift down. A Harvard summary reports that by day 30, investors who bought after an influencer tweet were down about 6.5% on average.

In other words, the audience can become the exit liquidity. The platform delivers the crowd. The crowd delivers the price move. The person with the megaphone keeps the engagement, whether the trade works or not.

Scams scale, and institutions can be spoofed

Even if you never buy a meme coin, you still live in the same information environment. The Federal Trade Commission reported more than $1 billion in consumer losses to cryptocurrency-related scams from January 2021 through March 2022, including $575 million tied to bogus investment opportunities.

Artificial intelligence makes this worse because it can generate credibility on demand. Arup, the global engineering firm, has said fraudsters used AI-generated video on a conference call to steal about $25 million. The World Economic Forum recounted how the attackers convinced an employee via a real-looking multiperson video call.

It is not only private firms. On January 9, 2024, the Securities and Exchange Commission confirmed that its official X account was compromised after a false post claimed spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds had been approved. Markets reacted immediately. The episode should be a warning: If a hacked regulator account can move prices, so can a convincing deepfake of one.

Verification must live in the feed

Most of us learned media literacy as a separate unit. We learned to evaluate sources in theory, not while the content was playing. That gap matters more than ever now, as the video age evolves into the AI age. People do not constantly pause to fact-check when the platform algorithms and content are designed to keep them scrolling.

So we should move verification to where persuasion happens. In schools, that means treating “how to invest” videos like primary sources to be interrogated in real time. At home, it means normalizing two questions before acting: Who benefits if I believe this, and where is the evidence?

Tools can help. My team built Crickit.ai to overlay a live verification layer on top of social video, like subtitles, starting with desktop YouTube. The goal is not to replace judgment or give financial advice. It is to reduce the friction of checking claims when they are made, when the viewer is most vulnerable to confidence and urgency.

The broader shift is cultural. We should treat verification as a daily habit, not a special project for crises. Financial misinformation will not be solved by scolding people for being gullible. It will be solved when checking becomes easier than sharing.

[Kaitlyn Diana edited this piece.]

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect Fair Observer’s editorial policy.